I found Hailey Bieber's blender that she uses for her famous smoothies — and it's an Amazon Prime Day deal

Hailey Bieber's viral Erewheon smoothie has taken the internet by storm. But at $19 a pop, it's a pretty spendy beverage.

That's why I dug around online to figure out how Hailey makes her own concoctions at home and I tracked down the exact blender she uses to get that creamy result. And Hailey isn't the only one who loves it — it's highly rated by customers with thousands of reviews.

The best part? It's on sale for Amazon Prime Day now, which means even more savings. So check out her top pick and start blending, ASAP.

Hailey Bieber's blender for perfect smoothies

Looking for a small kitchen appliance to add to your line-up? A super-powered blender is always a good investment for whipping up sauces, making smooth soups, or blending frozen beverages.

It's safe to say Hailey Bieber is the queen of blending, with her smoothie collaboration with luxe California grocery store, Erewhon, dominating TikTok and Instagram. The Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is made from a base of almond milk, organic strawberries, and avocado and supplemented with collagen and sea moss.

While packed full of nutrients, I certainly don't feel like forking out more than $19 every time I want a refreshing drink. That's where Hailey's kitchen appliances come in.

The model and owner of the beauty brand, Rhode, recently shared a TikTok of her whipping up a smoothie at home. The recipe comes from none other than her mega-star husband, Justin Bieber, as she adds almond milk, a banana, blueberries, raspberries, and protein powder to the mix.

Hailey has great taste in kitchen supplies like the HexClad pans she uses for making dishes like pesto kelp noodles, so I had to know which blender she prefers. I searched online and tracked down the model that's loved by fans and celebs alike.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

The model Hailey swears by is one of the best blenders on the market. The Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender is a powerful machine, with a 1400-watt motor. It's capable of 10 variable speeds including a pulse feature. The stainless steel blades measure three inches in diameter for an even blend. It's easy to take care of too, as the 48-ounce container is dishwasher-friendly. The only downside is it's quite hefty, weighing in at 11.5 pounds.

Hailey's not alone in her love of this machine. With over 5,000 ratings, one shopper says, "I can't express how much I adore my Vitamix E310 blender! This machine is an absolute powerhouse in the kitchen and has transformed the way I prepare meals. From smoothies to soups to nut butters, this blender handles everything with ease."

On sale now Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $329.95 at Amazon $329.95 at Best Buy $329.95 at Wayfair Price: Was $379.95 Now $285.99

Size (in.): 11D x 8W x 17H

Capacity: 48 Fluid Ounces Save $93 on this Vitamix blender with 25% off for Amazon Prime Day. Available in three colors, this top-rated machine is strong enough to blend everything from frozen fruit to coffee beans. Shoppers compliment how powerful it is and how easy it is to clean.

More blenders on sale

Looking for an option that's a little more budget-friendly? There are plenty more Amazon Prime Day Deals on high-powered blenders. If you're running out of places to store appliances in a small kitchen, then maybe a smaller model is for you. Either way, I scrolled through dozens of blender listings on Amazon, and read hundreds of reviews to find blenders customers say are worth the splurge.

Mess-free mixing Hamilton Beach Power Elite Wave Action Blender Shop at Amazon Price: Was $39.99 Now $29.99

Size (in.): H14.69 x W7.52 x D8.66

Capacity (fl oz): 40 fluid ounces Save 25% on this high-rated machine with over 49,000 reviews. With 700 watts of blending power and stainless steel Ice Sabre blades, this machine is a great investment. The spout on the lid makes it easy to use and keeps things mess-free. It's a popular option with 10,000 sold in the past month. Best for small spaces Magic Bullet Blender $31.58 at Newegg $34.75 at Amazon $49.99 at Best Buy Price: Was $49.99 , Now $39.88

Size (in.): H10.63 x W13.19 x D6.93

Capacity (l): 0.57 liters Perfect for small spaces, a Magic Bullet is a great option if you're making one or two drinks at a time. Plus, you can use the cup component as a drinking glass with an attached lid. Customers rave in the reviews about how easy it is to assemble and how little space it takes up on the kitchen counter. Classic design BLACK+DECKER PowerCrush Multi-Function Blender Shop at Amazon Price: $39.99

Size (in.): H15.67 x W7.52 x D6.2

Capacity (fl. oz): 48 fluid ounces Save a whopping 41% on this classic multi-function blender this Prime Day. It can take on just about anything with a four-tip stainless steel blending blade. It's easy to use with four speeds and can make about six cups at a time. One shopper says, "I am very happy with it, it was a great value for the money. Well designed and very easy to clean, too."

