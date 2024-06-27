Early Prime Day Shark deals with up to 50% off — 4 vacuums I’d snap up right now

When it comes to sales, Prime Day Shark deals are some of the best ones to seek out during this crucial sale event.

I love Shark vacuums and think they're brilliant quality, but they can be a steep initial investment (even though the long-term payoff is worth it). So, I've scouted out four Prime Day deals on them that are already live and that will genuinely save you money.

As a content editor at Real Homes, I've seen many Shark vacuums reviewed and even tested some myself, and I think this brand delivers some of the best vacuums on the market, making these deals a worthy spend.

Early Prime Day Shark deals

If you want to get ahead of Prime Day and save yourself swimming through the site looking for deals or missing out on your faves in the rush, I've got you covered with a range of the best vacuums from this brand.

I've included the current prices of these but will come back and update these when Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 16 as well as adding new ones as more deals go live, so bookmark this page and let me do the leg work for you.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum | Was $249.99 Now $129.99 (save $120) at Amazon Size (in.): H46 x W9.8 x L10.5

Weight: 7.6 lbs.

Type: Corded For those living in small spaces, lightweight stick vacuums like this are worth finding. This can be used on everything from hardwood floors to ceilings, keeping all corners of your home dust-free. The low profile is also great for reaching under furniture with ease. Over 15,000 shoppers on Amazon have given it the full five stars, saying it has powerful suction, picks up pet hairs easily with its upholstery, and has easy-to-clean foam filters. Many also said it’s incredibly quiet, making it ideal for those in apartments.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum | Was $599.99 Now $299.99 (save $300) at Amazon Size (in.): H13.9 x W8.43 x L13.0

Weight: 15.25 lbs.

Type: Robot I’ve seen robot vacuum cleaners everywhere in 2024 and this is the best discount I’ve spotted on one all year. The LiDAR vision maps out your home quickly, so it can move through it without hitting any objects. All you need to do is create a cleaning schedule and control it via the app, with voice control available on Alexa or Google Assistant. Along with its host of techy features, it comes complete with Shark’s self-cleaning brush roll. On top of all that, the bag-free vacuum has 60 days' worth of capacity and empties itself when it’s full. Yes, seriously!

Shark ZU102 Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum | Was $279.99 Now $199 (save $80.99) at Amazon Size (in.): H45.2 x W12.05 x L14.92

Weight: 15.8 lbs.

Type: Corded This pet vacuum would be ideal for those living in a house with their furry friends — especially ones with longer hair. The Powerfins Hairpro technology grips onto hair large and small on both carpets and hard floors, while the odor-neutralizing technology will remove any unpleasant scents they might have left. You can use this to vacuum your whole house in one session too, with the 3XL capacity allowing for fewer interruptions to empty the dust cup.

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Vacuum | Was $374.99 Now $269.99 (save $105) at Amazon Size (in.): H46.46 x W9.65 x L10.24

Weight: 9 lbs.

Type: Cordless This is a fuss-free, versatile cordless vacuum that’s easy to use and easy to store. You can use it for up to an hour at a time, then simply take it out and charge up the battery to give it more juice. I like the fact it has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen complete seal, so you can keep your home dust and debris-free. It also doubles as a handheld vacuum and comes with crevice and pet cleaning tools. Amazon reviewers rate its maneuverability, lightweight, and the fact you can fold it up once you’re done for breezy small space storage.

Shopping for Shark vacuums before Prime Day will help you grab them at a great price before everybody else.

If you like Shark but want to compare it against the other big vacuum brand, finding out the differences between Shark and Dyson and seeing the best Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners may come in useful.