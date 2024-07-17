Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet blender is on sale for Prime Day — but be quick, as this deal's only on till midnight

I've been preparing for a half marathon, so I've been on the lookout for a blender that's ideal for whipping up healthy smoothies and shakes.
When I spotted Shay Mitchell's blender on her TikTok, I tracked it down to snag one of my own. Happily, I found her Nutribullet Personal Blender on Amazon, and what's even better is that it's on sale right now, but only till midnight (Pacific time) when the event ends.
I've shown you how to grab the discount, why shoppers love it, plus picked other on-sale options. As Real Homes' content editor, I have a keen eye for appliances that are small space friendly, and I've spent over ten hours looking through Prime Day deals this year for the best ones.
Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet
Nutribullet Personal Blender | Was $69.99 Now $54.87 (save $15.42) on Amazon Prime Day
Size (in.): H7.9 x W5.5 x D5.5
Made from: Stainless steel, plastic
Capacity: 24 oz.
This is one of the best small kitchen appliances, thanks to its compact size yet serious power, with 600 watts packed into its tiny frame. It's perfect for smoothies, milkshakes, juices, and more. Not only this, but it's also a dream to clean — simply wash the blades with soap and water and put the cup in the dishwasher. You also get a recipe book included, so you can start blitzing up treats ASAP.
Why shoppers love the Nutribullet blender
This is the most highly-rated small but brilliant blenders on Amazon, with over 40,000 shoppers giving it the full five stars.
Reviewer Faith says it's well worth the price, which she wrote even before its Prime Day discount. She shared how it blends food within two minutes, making super smooth mixtures that melt on the tongue. As well as this, she rates the fact you can store the cup in the fridge to meal prep food or for snacking later.
The different kinds of food it can blitz up, especially considering its small size, is incredible. Shopper Amanda uses it to blend up spinach leaves, leaving no un-chopped leaves behind in such a quick amount of time. You can also use it to blitz nuts, fruit, and hard vegetables like carrots and celery for those superfood smoothies.
You can also use it extensively without worrying about it breaking under pressure. Reviewer J. Bevan uses it daily for making smoothies and likes the fact it makes up a lot of food considering its small size. He also makes salad dressings with it, which is a use for it that I've never heard of before, but I think it is super clever.
Other blenders on sale
Mess-free mixing
Price:
Was $39.99, now $29.99 on Amazon Prime Day
Size (in.): H14.69 x W7.52 x D8.66
Capacity: 40 oz.
If you're looking for a bigger blender that's an even cheaper price, this spacious option is a smart choice. It has 700 watts of blending power, slightly more than Shay's, and stainless steel Ice Sabre blades that cut through food quickly, as well as a spout that allows you to pour any liquids into classes efficiently.
11 pieces
Price:
Was $49.99, now $39.88 on Amazon Prime Day
Size (in.): H10.63 x W13.19 x D6.93
Capacity: 0.57 liters
This is a similar size and shape to the Nutribullet, and is a slightly better price, too. Like Shay Mitchell's blender, it comes with cups to blend into. This one comes with three different-sized ones though, including one with a practical handle. Shoppers say it couldn't be simpler to assemble and hardly takes up space on the counter.
Thermal protection
Price:
Was $379.95 Now $285.99 on Amazon Prime Day
Size (in.): H17 x W8 x D11
Capacity: 48 oz.
If you want to carry on scouting out celeb blenders, Hailey Bieber's Vitamix is also on sale. It's available in black, red, and slate, so whether you're going for retro kitchen ideas or more modern ones, you can match it to your decor perfectly. The best part, in my opinion? It's self-cleaning, just needs a drop of liquid soap, warm water, and 60 seconds to sort itself out.
A small blender like Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet in your kitchen is a useful tool to have, allowing you to make delicious drinks in no time at all.
Still searching for Amazon appliances? I also found Reese Witherspoon's Smeg appliances, plus three on-sale alternatives.
Hi there! I’m a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.
