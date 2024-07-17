Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet blender is on sale for Prime Day — but be quick, as this deal's only on till midnight

I've been preparing for a half marathon, so I've been on the lookout for a blender that's ideal for whipping up healthy smoothies and shakes.

When I spotted Shay Mitchell's blender on her TikTok, I tracked it down to snag one of my own. Happily, I found her Nutribullet Personal Blender on Amazon, and what's even better is that it's on sale right now, but only till midnight (Pacific time) when the event ends.

I've shown you how to grab the discount, why shoppers love it, plus picked other on-sale options. As Real Homes' content editor, I have a keen eye for appliances that are small space friendly, and I've spent over ten hours looking through Prime Day deals this year for the best ones.

Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet

Nutribullet Personal Blender | Was $69.99 Now $54.87 (save $15.42) on Amazon Prime Day Size (in.): H7.9 x W5.5 x D5.5

Made from: Stainless steel, plastic

Capacity: 24 oz. This is one of the best small kitchen appliances, thanks to its compact size yet serious power, with 600 watts packed into its tiny frame. It's perfect for smoothies, milkshakes, juices, and more. Not only this, but it's also a dream to clean — simply wash the blades with soap and water and put the cup in the dishwasher. You also get a recipe book included, so you can start blitzing up treats ASAP.

Why shoppers love the Nutribullet blender

This is the most highly-rated small but brilliant blenders on Amazon, with over 40,000 shoppers giving it the full five stars.

Reviewer Faith says it's well worth the price, which she wrote even before its Prime Day discount. She shared how it blends food within two minutes, making super smooth mixtures that melt on the tongue. As well as this, she rates the fact you can store the cup in the fridge to meal prep food or for snacking later.

The different kinds of food it can blitz up, especially considering its small size, is incredible. Shopper Amanda uses it to blend up spinach leaves, leaving no un-chopped leaves behind in such a quick amount of time. You can also use it to blitz nuts, fruit, and hard vegetables like carrots and celery for those superfood smoothies.

You can also use it extensively without worrying about it breaking under pressure. Reviewer J. Bevan uses it daily for making smoothies and likes the fact it makes up a lot of food considering its small size. He also makes salad dressings with it, which is a use for it that I've never heard of before, but I think it is super clever.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other blenders on sale

A small blender like Shay Mitchell's Nutribullet in your kitchen is a useful tool to have, allowing you to make delicious drinks in no time at all.

Still searching for Amazon appliances? I also found Reese Witherspoon's Smeg appliances, plus three on-sale alternatives.