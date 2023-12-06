Pinterest Predicts 2024 reveals four swoon-worthy interior trends you'll love

Fancy a few upgrades in the new year? Pinterest Predicts 2024 will definitely give you great ideas to work with

kitchen interior design in modern style with pink, green, marble and vintage hints
(Image credit: Getty Images/ume illus)
We interrupt your holiday festivities to look ahead: Pinterest Predicts 2024 has just been unveiled, and we're already obsessed with the interior styles that will abound over the next 12 months. 

Every year, the social media platform does a bit of technological digging to uncover what users are searching for and what will be popular in the 12 months ahead, from home decor and travel, to fashion and beauty, among other areas. Needless to say, we've honed in on all things abode. 

If you're thinking about making a few adjustments to your digs, or if you just so happen to be curious about small space interior design trends for 2024, we highly recommend you peruse Pinterest's findings. 

From adorable apartment kitchen ideas to darker twists on popular aesthetics (think dark cottagecore), Pinterest has revealed super cute and edgy trends that are bound to spark some creativity at your place. We'll tell you a bit about each style and how to get a jumpstart on them.

1. 'Kitschen'

retro pink and green kitchen

(Image credit: Getty Images/brizmaker)

In need of small kitchen ideas? Culinary spaces across the country — even the world — are about to take a page from the cookbooks of yesteryear with retro-styled appliances, fun pops of color, and quirky accents to give countertops a playful boost.  Since the kitschen trend is so generously serving up style, we're ready to fill our plates. 

SMEG 7 Cup Kettle in pink12 colors
SMEG 7 Cup Kettle

Price: $189.95
Dimensions (in.): L9 x W10 x H11 

Lydia Wine Glasses mixed colors set of fourSet of four
Lydia Wine Glasses (Mixed)

Price: $64
Dimensions (in.): H8.75 x D3.75

Insignia Retro Compact Microwave in mint700 watts
Insignia Retro Compact Microwave

Price: $89.99
Dimensions (in.): H10 1/4 x W 17 5/16 x D14 1/8

2. Western Gothic

Western Gothic living room chair, mirror and rug

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Cowgirl meets Goth Girl in this moody, fringe-filled aesthetic that's part vintage Americana, part Western Gothic. If you've dabbled with dark academia decor in the past, perhaps this is the next style to add to your "to try" list.

Ophelia & Co. Remi Chandelier candle chandelier in blacksix lights
Ophelia & Co. Remi Chandelier

Price: $149.99
Dimensions (in.): H21 x W35.43 x D35.43

SIDUCAL Rustic Farmhouse Vase in blackceramic
SIDUCAL Rustic Farmhouse Vase

Price: $33.99
Dimensions (in.): L5.7 x W4.1 x H9.5

Babish Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven in blackthree sizes
Babish Round Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Price: $79.95
Dimensions: 6 quarts

3. Cafécore

chalkboard with coffee mug on a white subway tile background above a wooden floating shelf

(Image credit: Pinterest)

We take our cups of Joe quite seriously, and now we'll soon be transforming parts of our kitchen space to mimic our favorite java spots — small coffee makers, barstools, large mugs, and all. 

A gray Nespresso Vertuo Next with a coffee on itmachine only
Nespresso Vertuo Next

Price: Was $179, now $133.99
Size (in.): H12.4 x W5.5 x D16.9

faux leather upholstered barstoolsset of two
Modern Upholstered Faux Leather Barstools

Price: Was $169.99, now $152.99
Dimensions (in.): H38.75 x W19.25 x D21.875

Caffeine Glass Mug16 oz
Caffeine Glass Mug

Price: $5.95
Dimensions (in.): D3.25 x H5.25

4. Hot Metals

hot metals trend with metal mirrors, three, on off-white wall

(Image credit: Pinterest)

Cool silver tones and bold metals are making their way into the limelight with this glamorous new trend. It's perfect for those who are looking to spice things up with an unexpected accent. 

Howard Elliott Frosted Metal Vasetwo sizes
Howard Elliott Frosted Metal Vase

Price: Was $69.90, now $49.36
Dimensions (in.): L10.75 x W5 x H10.25

7 Stories Bathroom Vanity square, silver/chromebrushed nickel
7 Stories Bathroom Vanity

Price: Was $108.99, now $102.99
Dimensions (in.): 30 x 20

Three Silver Metal Candlesticksrare find
Three Silver Metal Candlesticks

Price: $47.68
Dimensions (in.): Various

Curious about what other trends will emerge over the next year? Pinterest Predicts 2024 breaks them all down, and we have a feeling some of the other popular styles will transcend into the home space. We can't wait to see what's next.

