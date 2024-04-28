The best colors for north-facing rooms — designers say to embrace these to create "serene, cozy sanctuaries"

Finding the best colors for north-facing rooms is key if you want to warm up your room and give it a glow that the sun won't.

We've asked interior designers what colors they pick out to make a stunning splash in this space. Think light creamy white, warm and rich earthy terracotta, and gentle yellow. Basically, if your place doesn't have the Mediterranean's sunshine, you can simply bring its gorgeous color palette to it.

If you want to choose the best paint colors for your home, keeping in mind the direction of each room is key to making it truly shine.

The best colors for north-facing rooms, according to pros

Once you've learned how to paint a room, you can then move onto choosing a shade that is perfect for it, such as colors for north-facing rooms.

1. Warm neutrals

If you don’t want to constantly switch up your paint color, picking a neutral shade that will work with all interior design ideas is a brilliant move.

“Opt for soft neutral colors like soft whites for north-facing rooms,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

Alternatively, you can also go for a gorgeous warm white to add warmth to the room,

“One of my go-to recommendations is a creamy white like Benjamin Moore's Simply White,” explains Ryan Fitzgerald, design expert and owner of Raleigh Realty.

“It has just a whisper of yellow undertones that gently brightens and enhances the natural light,” he says.

In terms of what to swerve, Nina suggests avoiding stark whites, as they may appear too harsh in rooms with limited natural light.

This dreamy shade is comforting and soothing, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 This dreamy shade is comforting and soothing, making it an ideal choice for bedrooms.

2. Soft pastels

Don’t panic — even in north-facing rooms, you can still bring a pop of gorgeous personality into it.

Nina explains, “Introduce gentle pastel shades like soft blue and blush pinks to infuse a north-facing room with color while maintaining a tranquil ambiance.”

She adds, “These warm pastels add depth and personality without weighing down the space.”

One of our favorite blues is Farrow and Ball’s Borrowed Light, which is aptly named for bringing brightness into north-facing rooms.

Muted Pink 04 Paint Sample Shop at Lick Shape: Square

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We love this beautiful, subtle shade which will look lovely splashed on every wall in your room.

3. Gentle yellow

For those searching for the best paint colors for small bathrooms or kitchens, we’re into the idea of bringing in sweet and cheerful colors.

“For kitchens and bathrooms, counteract the lack of light with gentle yellow or warm off-white tones — think Benjamin Moore's Muslin,” says Ryan.

“The sunny disposition makes these practical spaces feel open and airy,” he adds.

Ryan suggests grounding these with mid-tone greige cabinets or accent walls to add a beautiful balance to the space.

You could paint this uplifting paint color on just one wall to create an amazing accent.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 You could paint this uplifting paint color on just one wall to create an amazing accent.

4. Rich terracotta

Turn your home into a Mediterranean-inspired oasis by opting for terracotta, which is a stunning color for north-facing rooms.

Ryan says, “If you want to go a little bolder, consider earthy terracotta shades that effortlessly infuse radiant warmth.”

He continues, “I think Benjamin Moore's Brick Red has a lovely golden orange undertone without veering into primary pumpkin territory.”

You can either use this on accent walls or paint smaller strokes to highlight architectural detailing in your home.

This is a slightly more muted alternative than Brick Red, and is an inviting yet playful color.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This is a slightly more muted alternative than Brick Red, and is an inviting yet playful color.

5. Sage green

Whether you’re looking for spring interior design ideas or not, reaching for nature-inspired colors for north-facing rooms is a lovely way to bring the outside in.

Pale greens and blues evoke a sense of serenity and freshness in north-facing rooms.

“I like to choose sage greens to create a calming atmosphere in your home,” Nina says.

She adds, “These colors work particularly well in bedrooms or bathrooms, where a tranquil ambiance is desired.”

For those looking for green small bathroom ideas, sage green would look great either painted on a vanity or across all the walls.

This elegant shade will add a sense of regality into your home, no matter what size it is.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 This elegant shade will add a sense of regality into your home, no matter what size it is.

6. Greige

While dark grays are the worst colors for small spaces and north-facing rooms, warmer grays are a sophisticated alternative.

“For a living room or bedroom, I love velvety greige paint colors which create an incredibly cozy, inviting ambiance,” Ryan says.

One of Ryan’s favorites is Benjamin Moore’s Balboa Mist, which is one of those shades that will go with anything.

“Add in layers of warm textiles, natural wood accents, and pops of cheerful color through artwork or accent pillows,” he continues.

We think this north-facing room color pair well with muted pinks and teal blues.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2 We think this north-facing room color pair well with muted pinks and teal blues.

7. Metallics

Go for major glamor by picking a paint color with shimmery shades, so you can make your whole place look beautiful and bright.

“Metallic or satin paint will help bounce light around the room, enriching your north-facing room,” suggests Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

“Pair these up with mirrors to add even more reflectiveness, which is also a great way to make a small room appear bigger,” he adds.

You can also bring in a mirror with a silver border for the best of both worlds, such as the Jamie Young Co. Arch Mirror from Saks.

Pair this up with light blues and cream whites to create an ethereal look.

Made from: Paper

Price: $2.50 Pair this up with light blues and cream whites to create an ethereal look.

Both our experts also recommend grabbing sample pots and creating swatch boards to test your chosen shades at different times of day, before leaping a full tin.

“With a little bit of planning and know-how, you can absolutely embrace those north-facing rooms as serene, cozy sanctuaries rather than dark holes,” Ryan finishes by saying.

If making your room look current and fresh is important to you as well, you may also want to find out the interior design color trends for the year.