7 narrow bedroom ideas that will take your space from cramped to cozy

Designers share the narrow bedroom ideas they use to creatively design

Narrow bedroom ideas can still be so stylish. A narrow bedroom with a gold metal bed frame with gray textured bedding and two white and blue circle aptterned throw pillows, with a nightstand to the left with a curved blue vase and brown table lamp
(Image credit: Weaver Green)
Eve Smallman
By Eve Smallman
It really is possible to find narrow bedroom ideas which deliver on style without taking up a lot of space. Even with the oddly shaped design, there's plenty you can do to make it up beautifully.

We've spoken with interior designers to find out what you can do and they’ve revealed their top industry tips, including choosing chaise lounges over armchairs and positioning mirrors correctly.

For those looking for small bedroom ideas but are dealing with a very narrow space, finding ideas specifically for this shape will help you arrange and decorate a lot more easily.

Narrow bedroom ideas to maximise cozy vibes

From ways to make a narrow bedroom appear wider to clever furniture arrangements, there are plenty of ways to design this room and eliminate that cramped feeling. 

Our experts have suggested useful buys throughout, so we have curated matching items highly-rated by shopper so can start decorating with confidence.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Utilize bunk beds

A white wooden bunk bed, one with a mustard yellow mattress and one with a beige mattress with yellow and red throw pillows on top of it, with a white rectangular rug on the floor next to it with a woven storage box

(Image credit: Little Folks Furniture)

This is a tip which may be useful for those searching for small guest bedroom ideas, decorating their children’s rooms, or living in a shared or very small space.

Make use of the vertical height of your room and add bunk beds, or loft beds with storage, desks or space for underneath.

“Wall-to-wall bunk beds are a really smart strategy for incorporating sleeping arrangements while still allowing nice light into the room, which is critical in small spaces,” explains Amanda Wyatt, interior designer and founder of Design Insider.

A picture of Amanda Wyatt, a woman with brown hair wearing a cream jacket with light blue ripped jeans on, sitting on a light brown leather armchair with a large gray throw pillow behind her
Amanda Wyatt

Amanda Wyatt is an interior designer, custom home building consultant, and the founder of Design Insider, a curated online rolodex for interior design resources. Amanda designs comfortable spaces that are both livable and beautiful, and she has now made all of her personal design resources available to the everyday designer via Design Insider. 

She suggests shopping for full or queen-sized mattresses and frames (such as this Furniture of America Wini industrial queen mattress over mattress bunk on Bed, Bath and Beyond) so older children and young adults can comfortably sleep there.

“If you don't need or want two beds, eliminate the bottom bunk and instead add a desk or a reading nook with a comfy chair,” she adds. This Flash Furniture loft bed with integrated desk and ladder on Wayfair would work nicely, and comes in twin and full size.

We advise DIY-ing your own bunk beds so you can be sure they’ll properly fit the gap in your narrow space. 

2. Choose light colors

A white and gray bedroom with striped wallpaper, a nightstand with a glass lamp on it, and a white bed with a beige headboard and ruffled white bedding, with a gray wooden floor underneath

(Image credit: French Bedroom)

Using the best colors for small bedrooms as narrow bedroom ideas will help make your place appear radiant and airy.

“Choose light-colored wallpaper (we like this Superfresco Easy Strata Bellagio White Wallpaper from Target) or paint for the walls and ceiling to reflect more light and make the room feel more open,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

A picture of Ricky Allen in a suit
Ricky Allen

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper, experts in high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials. He has over 10 years of experience designing different rooms and often uses visual illusions to create the appearance of more space in narrow rooms.

To make decorating much simpler, opt for a monochromatic color scale to create the impression of more open space. 

“Soft, white shades in particular make the walls look more distant than they are,” adds Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky
Artem Kropovinsky

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, which has twice been honored as finalists in the international SBID Awards and acknowledged in the NYCxDESIGN Awards. He has a decade of extensive and global residential and commercial interior design experience in spaces large, small, narrow, and everything in between.

A white squarePink undertones
White 06 Interior Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

A beige square with gray lines running horizontally across the middle of itSelf-adhesive
Wade Logan Audin Peel & Stick Roll

Size (in.): W20.5 x L16.5
Made from: Vinyl
Price: $1.60 per sq. ft.

A white squareIlluminating
White 07 Paint Sample

Shape: Square
Made from: Paper
Price: $2

3. Hang a mirror

The corner of a bedroom with a curved mirror above a tall white dresser with flowers and jewelry boxes on it to the left and a white framed rectangular mirror with a basket hanging on the corner of it to the right

(Image credit: Future)

Having a mirror in a bedroom just makes sense. How else are you going to do those outfit checks before you head out the door? But mirrors can create the magic illusion of more space than there is. 

Artem explains, “When placed conveniently, they may visually duplicate the size of the space, thus doubling the light and enhancing the aesthetic of the room.”

To get the best result, we recommend full-length mirrors opposite a window (this Harritpure Full-Length Mirror on Amazon would make a statement), so light can reflect into the narrow bedroom effectively.

A white full-length mirror with wavy edges, reflecting a white wall with a beige wooden benchFour colors available
Vlush Wavy Full Length Mirror

Size (in.): W24 x L63
Made from: Metal
Price: $89.99

A rectangular silver metal mirror angled slightly to the rightShatterproof
Wade Logan Arstides Rectangle Mirror

Size (in.): W30 x L70
Made from: Metal
Price: $205.99

A curved oval mirror with gold piping around the edges and a silver middleBeveled
George Oliver Dashiya Oval Wall Mirror

Size (in.): H18 x W24 x D0.75
Made from: Wood
Price: $129.99

4. Use multiple light sources

A bedroom with a brown wall, a white framed wall art print, a teal blue bed with white bedding and rectangular blue and white tasseled pillow, and a two-tier nightstand with pink flowers on it and a curved wall sconce

(Image credit: Original BTC)

Along with making the most of natural light with mirrors, you can give your narrow bedroom a glow-up with clever small bedroom lighting ideas.

“Illumination is critical. Multiple types of lighting are effective because they lead the eye around the space and to the eye, which is a visual illusion of depth,” Artem says.

Make sure to dot these around the room, such as adding table lamps (we're into this boho style Mainstays Rattan Lamp from Walmart) to your nightstand and hanging wall sconces (these Landgoo Motion Sense Lights from Amazon went viral on TikTok) on the wall.

5. Edit down decor

A narrow bedroom with a gold metal bed frame with gray textured bedding and two white and blue circle aptterned throw pillows, with a nightstand to the left with a curved blue vase and brown table lamp

(Image credit: Weaver Green)

We’re all about bringing personality into spaces here at Real Homes. This being said, in a narrow bedroom, ideas on editing down accents to core favorites will serve you well.

Ricky explains, “In narrow bedrooms, I like to incorporate pops of color through accents and accessories, but avoid cluttering the room with too many items.”

Take some time out to declutter your small bedroom, assessing every item and seeing if it sparks joy, or is useful. If it does neither, it’s worth either donating to a second-hand furniture store or throwing it if it’s broken or trash.

6. Try a chaise

A dusky pink chaise lounge with a button tufted pattern, a gold and glass table next to it with a gray hourglass lamp with a white lampshade on it next to it

(Image credit: Sweetpea and Willow)

When you’re not ready to get tucked into bed but want to lounge and relax in your bedroom, having somewhere to sit is a great idea.

Amanda explains, “Instead of opting for an armchair for extra seating, select a more linear style of seating such as a chaise in a narrow bedroom. Chaises are very in style right now and can also be incredibly comfortable,”

She suggests tucking chaises into a nook or sitting them straight against the wall, and adding small bedroom wall accent ideas above it with personalized photos and shelves to make it into a dreamy haven.

A white rectangular chaise with a curved top and white throw pillow, with three black legs at the bottomStorage capacity
Etta Avenue Minerva Upholstered Chaise Lounge

Size (in.): H28.3 x W59.5 x L23.6
Made from: Linen, wood
Price: $249.99

A baby pink chaise with a curved base, tufted button design, a cylinder throw pillow, and black plastic legsErgonomic design
House of Hampton Hadasah Upholstered Chaise Lounge

Size (in.): H33.86 x W26.77 x L61.42
Made from: Velvet, plastic
Price: $259.99

A cream faux leather chaise longueReclining
River Street Designs Emily Chaise Lounger

Size (in.): H32.5 x W30 x L61.5
Made from: Faux leather, metal
Price: $187.99

7. Lift up furniture

A bedroom with a bed with three silk pillows, a beige throw with purple checks, and a white rectangular nightstand next to it with a vase of flowers, curved beige nightlamp, and narrow wooden legs

(Image credit: Soak&Sleep)

Allowing light to move unobstructed wherever possible through your narrow bedroom will create the appearance of more space. You can do this by making the floor more visible.

“Choose furniture with legs (we're loving this sleek Everly Quinn Khennedi Nightstand from Wayfair), which gives an impression of weightlessness and air," suggests Artem. "This gives a nice visual continuity of the floor, thus making your small bedroom look bigger."

If you don’t want to spend big money on new pieces, grab some nifty furniture raisers, such as these Fasonla Bed Risers from Amazon.

Giving room for energy to flow through is also a fab way to bring good small bedroom Feng Shui into your boudoir. 

Whether you’re decorating your room, family rooms, or a guest room, narrow bedrooms can shine just as brightly as a regular one. Artem adds, “Just be sure to measure up the room before you start buying furniture for it, so you purchase pieces that fit in the space properly.”

If your bedroom isn’t the only awkwardly sized space in your home, you may also find narrow living room ideas useful to know.

Eve Smallman
Eve Smallman
Staff Writer

Hi there! I’m a staff writer at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. 

