Designers says these 7 industrial small bathroom ideas exude "urban charm and sophistication"

Bringing in industrial small bathroom ideas may be perfect for you if you love a relaxed vibe. Or, you might live in a building such as an NYC apartment where embracing the style makes serious sense.

Either way, we have asked interior designers how to bring this dramatic aesthetic into your small bathroom. Powerful patterns, exposed pipes, and bold lighting are some of their top tips.

If you're designing your space and seeking out small bathroom ideas which are unique and unusual, these seven expert tips might be just make industrial vibes your favorite new aesthetic.

Inviting industrial small bathroom ideas

These are all perfect for those who love dark small bathroom ideas and want to go for a modern look.

Our pros have recommended specific products to match their advice, which we have shopped.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Pick industrial-style lighting

(Image credit: Davey Lighting)

Small bathrooms can often struggle for light, which is why it’s a good idea to bring in industrial-style small bathroom lighting ideas.

“Look for exposed bulb pendants, cage lights, or vintage-inspired wall sconces,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design. These fixtures not only provide functional lighting but also serve as eye-catching design features."

You can also pick ones that bring in chic industrial metallics, such as the Bezel Metal Flushmount from West Elm.

120 wattage Hudson Valley Lighting Eldridge Cage Light Pendant Shop at Saks Size (in.): H23.5 x W15.5

Made from: Metal, glass

Price: $782 We know this is a little bit of a splurge, but if you're going to spend your dollars anywhere for your industrial bathroom, we recommend investing in a statement lighting piece like this. It also comes in gold and silver colors, but the black is the best hue for industrial style. Spot clean Chapman & Myers Double Arm Task Sconce Shop at Saks Size (in.): H15 x W7.25

Made from: Steel

Price: $243.29 The polished nickel material of this is embodying all the industrial vibes. Not only this, but the shape of the base and the lampshade are super striking, too. You could hang this above your mirror or grab two to place either side for enhanced lighting. Functionality is a key facet of industrial design and this has it in spades with it's adjustable arm. Two-year warranty Better Homes & Gardens Black Pendant Ceiling Light Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W7.09 x L56.3

Made from: Metal

Price: $37.96 If you don't like the idea of being chained to one aesthetic for your bathroom, choosing a sleek and versatile light like this is a smart move. The light bulb on this only uses 4.5 watts of energy to produce light, meaning you can save money on your bills each month with it, too.

2. Bring in interest points

(Image credit: Divine Savages)

Make your industrial small bathroom truly shine by bringing in eye-catching features that capture the aesthetic beautifully.

“Small bathrooms may not have space for much architectural interest, so it is fun to create some with wallpaper, interesting finishes or patterns in tile, and cool hardware,” says Maren Baker, interior designer and founder of Maren Baker Design.

“You probably don't need much of any of those, and this is a great way to bring in lots of personality,” she adds.

We’re fans of contemporary tiles with natural finishes for industrial small bathrooms, such as the PowerSellerUSA Tiles from Walmart which have self-adhesive backing and are ultra-resistant.

Non-pasted York Wall Coverings Antonina Vella Metals Roll Shop at Wayfair Size (in/ft.): W20.8 x L32.8

Made from: Non-woven material

Price: $2.24 per sq. ft. Brighten up your industrial small bathroom with this wallpaper which has a shimmery silver pattern. It's water, mildew, and heat-resistant, making it an ideal choice for bathrooms which may get damp and which you might be blow-drying your hair in. Five colors available Hosslly Bathroom Sink Faucet Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W‎4.96 x L9.84

Made from: Metal

Price: $56.99 Every piece of detail counts in small bathrooms, which is why it's important to pay attention to features such as faucets. Amazon shoppers say it comes with clear instructions for installation and that the material is high-quality. Waterproof Merola Tile Camden Patterned Subway Tile Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W8 x L4

Made from: Ceramic

Price: $6.99 per sq. ft. These detailed tiles will add serious depth to your industrial bathroom. Place them around the basin as a small bathroom splashback or cascade them around your shower to create a serene enclosure. The glazed finish will also reflect light.

3. Pick rustic materials

(Image credit: Roper Rhodes)

Celebrating your home’s all-important materials is all part of industrial design — so be sure to let them shine in your small bathroom.

“Exposed brick, concrete, and metal fixtures are prominent in these designs, creating a chic, urban vibe,” explains Ricky Allen, interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

“You can also mix in salvaged materials like reclaimed wood and distressed metal to enhance the industrial vibe,” adds Nina.

If you’re a little nervous about having rough bricks in your bathroom, you could always go for peel-and-stick wallpaper with the pattern instead, such as the Williston Forge Joetta Roll from Wayfair which is self-adhesive.

4. Opt for a Crittal-style shower enclosure

(Image credit: Matki)

For a modern touch for your industrial small bathroom, Nina suggests considering a Crittall-style shower enclosure.

Nina explains, “These steel-framed glass partitions lend an industrial-chic aesthetic to the bathroom while maintaining an open and airy feel. Crittall-style doors or partitions are ideal for small bathrooms as they allow light to flow freely.”

You can either have one custom-made for your space, or pick one pre-made, such as the VTI Shower Enclosure from Wayfair with easy clean glass and anti-skid texture.

5. Make the most of open storage

(Image credit: Where Saints Go)

Maximize small bathroom storage and display space by choosing small bathroom storage with open shelving.

Nina says, “Install rustic wood or metal shelves to showcase towels, toiletries, and decorative items.”

She also suggests using metal racks to hold towels or to serve as towel bars (the Kingston Brass Towel Rack from Wayfair is corrosion-resistant and has bags of storage), adding a utilitarian aspect to the space.

Multiple sizes available Loon Peak Cerasella Piece Floating Shelf Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H1.75 x W24 x D10

Made from: Wood

Price: $186.99 for two Strong and stylish, these shelves are ideal for displaying towels and indoor plants. They also come in four different shades — we think the aged oak is the most versatile choice, but the Jacobean shade is also a chic choice for industrial small bathrooms. 50 lbs. Kohler Purist Hotelier Bathroom Shelf Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H3.12 x W24 x D11.94

Made from: Metal

Price: $543.26 Just because you're going industrial, that doesn't mean you can't go for a little bit of luxe. There are also matching shower heads and cabinet pulls in the same style, so you can maintain a cohesive look throughout your fixtures. Easy installation mDesign Steel Towel Holder for Bathroom Wall Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H4.6 x W6.9 x L31

Made from: Steel

Price: $25.99 Keep all your best towels and bathrobes neatly tucked away in this smart towel holder. It has over 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with shoppers saying it looks lovely, is easy to hang, and great value for money.

6. Go for moody colors

(Image credit: Design Insider)

Moody colors are one of the hottest interior design trends for the year and they’re one of the best small bathroom paint colors, too.

“Small bathrooms can sometimes feel claustrophobic, but by embracing darker color palettes, you can actually make the space feel more cozy and intimate,” says Amanda Foster, interior designer and founder of Foster Decor Consulting.

She continues, “Rich, moody shades like deep charcoal, navy, or even black can make a small bathroom feel like a luxurious, spa-like retreat.”

Amanda also says not to be afraid to go all-in on the dark tones and to cover the walls, vanity, and even the ceiling for maximum impact. We think Farrow & Ball’s Black Blue would look stunning in an industrial small bathroom.

7. Keep your pipes exposed

(Image credit: The Albion Bath Co.)

This industrial small bathroom idea will not only save you a job but will complete the laid back look of your industrial small bathroom.

“Consider leaving pipes exposed under the sink to add authenticity and character to your bathroom design,” Nina suggests.

Just be sure to clean these regularly with the best cleaning supplies (the Lysol Cleaning Spray from Amazon has a fresh scent and is an Amazon best seller) so they sparkle and look part of the scene.

With these industrial small bathroom ideas, you can achieve a stylish and functional space that reflects your personal style.

“Take advantage of the raw beauty of exposed materials, minimalist design, and creative details to create a captivating bathroom that exudes urban charm and sophistication,” Nina finishes by saying.

If you love this style and want to bring it into other areas of the home, industrial kitchen island ideas will also create a serious impact.