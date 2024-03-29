Mid-century modern dining room ideas — 7 ways the pros use this chic and timeless style

Into retro vibes? Mid-century modern dining room ideas are so sleek and easy to bring into any home.

We've spoken with designers who have all brought this in to find out their top tips, from luscious lighting to vintage treasures. Let's just say we've officially fallen in love with the style after seeing these.

When searching for dining room ideas, choosing a timeless style such as this is a fine choice for those looking for a look they won't have to constantly redecorate.

Marvelous mid-century modern dining room ideas

This chic style works in small dining rooms as well as big ones, making it a brilliant option no matter what size space you're working with.

Our pros have suggested specific decor for getting the look throughout, which we have shopped wherever possible.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Choose natural materials

(Image credit: Essential Home)

Being mindful of the materials you’re planning on using is a key part of building the mid-century modern style in your dining room.

“Opting for natural materials like wood, leather, and stone will help to play into your mid-century modern vibe and is key to nailing this unique style,” explains Amanda Foster, interior designer and founder of Foster Decorating Consulting.

She suggests looking for warm-toned wood dining tables with clean lines and classic stem legs (this AllModern Fairfield Dining Table from Wayfair would be perfect) to make your mid-century modern dining room dreams come true.

2. Glow up with lighting

(Image credit: AuraLake / Ayten Nadeau / iTen Designs)

Shine a light on your stunning mid-century modern dining setup with a beautiful fixture.

“Want to level up your dining area for a mod look? The biggest key to making your space look mid-century modern is by selecting statement lighting,” says Amanda.

She continues, “Choosing the right fixture with that mid century modern flare will set your dining room apart.”

Amanda recommends going for geometric shapes. “You also can't go wrong with the classic Sputnik chandelier that will be a bold statement piece and steal the show,” she adds.

For example, we love this Joss and Main Hallas Sputnik Chandelier from Wayfair, with shoppers saying it's modern and elegant.

Dimmable Everly Quinn Lakeyah Chandelier Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H19.7 x W19.7 x D19.7

Made from: Crystal, metal

Price: $159.99 This pretty chandelier will give off a gorgeous twinkle in your dining room. Height adjustable Wingbo 8-Light Modern Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H56 x W30 x L‎30

Made from: Glass, metal

Price: $139.99 We think this chandelier looks so much more expensive than it is. It also handily has four different lighting options. No assembly required Lynnoland Gold Chandelier Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H47 x W28 x L‎28

Made from: Metal

Price: $69.99 We love how versatile this design is, as it can work as mid-century modern dining area ideas and everything in between.

3. Throw down a colorful rug

(Image credit: Foster Decor Interiors / Jasmine Gonzalez Photography)

One of the quickest ways to bring fun retro charm into your mid-century modern dining room is by bringing in an eye-catching rug.

“Incorporate a geometric or an abstract-patterned rug under the dining table,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

“This creates added visual appeal and serves as a focal point in the dining space, and it is very much in line with mid-century pattern and color concepts,” he adds.

Don't be afraid to go for something bold, such as this Jonathan Adler Op Art Rug from Ruggable, which comes in lots of sizes and is washable, too.

4. Add a sideboard

(Image credit: R. Nickson Interiors)

You can make a small dining room look bigger by adding a sideboard which will add storage to your mid-century modern dining room as well as style.

Artem suggests, “Add a sideboard or credenza with tapered legs and a minimalist design to store your items.”

He likes looking for pieces in teak or walnut (this Simplihome Harper Storage Cabinet is Amazon's Choice) to add warmth and a dash of luxe, true to the mid-century palette, but you could also go for lighter shades too.

Eco-friendly wood Catrimown Sideboard Buffet Cabinet Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H11.1 x W27.9 x D14.5

Made from: Wood, MDF

Price: $175.99 Walmart shoppers say this is great value for money, is ultra-stylish, and holds a lot. Comes fully assembled Bay Isle Home Egor Solid Wood Sideboard Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H30 x W58 x D17

Made from: Wood

Price: $879.99 This has soft-close doors, making for a sophisticated touch to your dining room. Holds up to 180 lbs Homfa Sideboard Storage Cabinet Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H34.05 x W15.55 x L53.54

Made from: Wood, metal

Price: $193.73 This is more of a subtle nod to mid-century design, but it's so classic and will last for years to come.

5. Find vintage pieces

(Image credit: Colours of Arley)

To give your mid-century modern dining room a truly authentic appearance, head to secondhand furniture stores to find pretty vintage-style decor pieces.

“Vintage shops may have the perfect brass accent or glassware to complete your look,” says Nicole Roe, interior designer and founder of R. Nickson Interiors.

Amanda adds, “Make it a fun weekend trip by scavenging flea markets or thrift stores. They often carry these diamonds in the rough for a one-of-a-kind look in your home.”

If you can’t head to a vintage store, online shops such as Etsy (these NorthwoodSupply Mid Century Floral Prints from Etsy are stunning) are great for finding unique pieces.

6. Pay attention to the table

(Image credit: Colleen Simonds / Emily Gilbert)

Finding dining room table ideas that match your mid-century modern design style is key to achieving this look.

“In this room I designed, the wood dining table is a midcentury piece with clean lines and a medium tone finish that balances the bright color,” says Colleen Simonds, interior designer and founder of Colleen Simonds Design.

Artem adds, “Choose a simple yet highly functional dining table that represents the clean and warm wood tones which are typical of the mid-century modern styles.”

He suggests pairing it with chairs of iconic design like Eames or wishbone chairs, such as this AllModern Etta Wishbone Dining Chair from Wayfair.

Waterproof Ebern Designs Ezzah Piece Dining Set Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H17.9 x L43.8 x D11.8

Made from: Wood, iron

Price: $134.99 This table is ideal for informal dining set ups. It also comes in chic black and gray shades. Removable leaf Corrigan Studio Linelle Solid Wood Dining Table Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H30 x L40 x D40

Made from: Wood

Price: $424.99 We love the fact this is extendable, making it a brilliant choice for those with smaller dining areas. Mid-century style AllModern Gallman 6 Piece Solid Wood Dining Set Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H29.33 x W35.44 x L63

Made from: Wood

Price: $730 Sort out both your dining table and your dining chairs with this sleek wooden dining set.

7. Decorate with wooden panels

(Image credit: Fish & Co / Molly Rose)

Give your mid-century modern dining room a focal point by adding a dining room accent wall made out of wood.

“Put a cool wood panel on one wall in your dining room to jazz up the space with sleek lines and natural vibes,” says Ayten Nadeau, interior designer and founder of i-Ten Designs.

If you want to go for a sustainable option, you could always upcycle wooden panels and build this yourself.

You just can’t go wrong with this iconic design style, as it has plenty of quirky yet refined to fall in love with.

“By pairing together sleek lines, striking colors, and retro decor, you can create a lively yet cohesive look in your dining room,” Artem finishes by saying.

If the dining room isn’t the only area you’re decorating in this style, mid-century modern living room ideas are ideal for retro revamps.