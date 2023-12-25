5 ways to make a small office look luxurious

It may be easier than you think to make a small office look luxurious. This not only adds a level of sophistication to your work space, but also creating a clean, clutter-free environment for improved productivity.

Despite the luxe-looking decor, you actually don’t have to spend a lot of money on this transformation. With a few furniture changes, some accent items, and a little expert advice, it’s entirely possible to curate an elevated office space.

If you’re working in tight quarters, our interior design expert is brimming with small office ideas to make your work space look luxurious using (mostly) what you already have.

How to make a small office look luxurious

You don't need a lot of space to enjoy a chic office space. Instead, being intentional about your decorating choices can help you achieve that lush luxe look, even in a modern small office. Whether you work from home or out of an office, our experts share how to make your small work space look luxe.

1. Incorporate a sleek desk

When decorating a small office with the goal of luxe design, Alex Bass , an interior designer, art curator, and founder of Salon 21 , says to consider a sleek desk style to boost your space and enjoy a minimalist small office look.

Luxe-looking desks typically feature clean lines and a more minimalistic style. You can’t go wrong with a piece of furniture in a waterfall style, such as this glass AllModern desk from Wayfair , but a more traditional look with plenty of hidden storage to keep clutter at bay can do the trick nicely.

Alex Bass is an interior designer, art curator, and founder of Salon 21, a NYC-based fine art and design studio that provides curated cultural experiences for the contemporary consumer.

2. Declutter your office

The easiest way to get started is to declutter your small space. “Decluttering your space makes it look clean and organized,” Alex notes.

Consider your storage situation and whether or not your essentials have a home. If you need additional storage, consider cabinets with clean lines and closed doors, like this sleek storage cabinet from Wayfair.

You can also up the ante on your storage situation by incorporating a luxe velvet storage ottoman, like this round storage ottoman from Wayfair, which can serve as additional seating while also hiding some of your office items.

3. Add an essential oil diffuser

When it comes to decorating your office, it’s not just about looks but also about feel. To refine your space, Bass recommends incorporating an essential oil diffuser to invite invigorating aromas into your space and create an overall more luxurious environment.

These diffusers can often double as sculptural decor, too, making them both functional and decorative for your workspace. Up the ante by diffusing a luxe essential oil blend, such as the Le Labo SANTAL 26 home diffuser oil .

4. Incorporate marble into your decor

Certain materials, such as heavy marble, can also add some glamor to your space and create a more luxurious-looking decor moment. If you have the space, a marble coffee table, like this round coffee table from Wayfair, can transform your room and make it feel more expensive.

For smaller offices, you can still achieve this look by adding marble accents, such as bowls, vases, and even marble games (like this chic marble tic-tac-toe game from CB2 ) to your bookshelf or desk space.

5. Elevate with a leather office chair

Dress up your office space with a chic leather office chair. But, instead of traditional black leather, opt for something a little more chic, such as cream or camel brown, like this brown task chair from Wayfair.

Adding a sophisticated office chair to your small space can help you curate a more luxe-looking design without sacrificing comfort and functionality. After snagging yours, you'll just have to make sure you can fit a desk chair into a small office. We suggest measuring the space first so you know you have room for it.

Luxe small office buys

We found plenty of modern home decor buys that can make a big impact in a small space. To keep things luxurious looking, try sticking to a neutral small office color palette.

Minimal East Urban Home Bronislava High Gloss Home Office White Desk Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $709.99 , Now $306.99 Curating a luxe office space is all about clean lines and sleek, upscale furniture. You can achieve this through a piece of furniture such as the East Urban Home desk, which features a chic waterfall style and a glossy white finish. Stylish and functional Saje Aroma Wave Diffuser Shop at Saje Price: $129 According to Bass, an essential oil aroma can elevate the overall vibes in a space and make it feel more luxurious. Instead of choosing just any essential oil diffuser, opt for one with a more sculptural and sophisticated style, like the Saje Aroma Wave Diffuser. This features a stone-like design and is made to double as home decor, in addition to providing the senses with invigorating aromas. Value for money Ivy Bronx Irun Coffee Table Shop at Wayfair Price: Was $379.99 , Now $279.99 Marble is an easy way to add luxe vibes to your office space, whether incorporating it as an accent or creating a focal point through a coffee table. Consider the Ivy Bronx Irun coffee table from Wayfair for a more budget-friendly option. This under $300 table is made from wood but features a marbling finish creating the look of marble without the price tag.

FAQs

How can I make my small office look luxurious quickly? When designing a luxe small office, it’s all about textures, materials, and furniture styles. For a quick result, opt for sleeker furniture pieces that have clean lines and don’t look super bulky or cluttered. Incorporating accents of marble, brown, or cream leather, and fur (like an IKEA sheepskin rug ) can also help elevate your office and make it feel more expensive without spending too much money.

How do you decorate elegantly on a budget? “The key to making a space look elegant on a budget is to find high-quality yet affordable pieces,” says Alex. One of the best ways to achieve this is vintage or thrift shopping. Alex explains this decor choice is better for the environment and makes it possible to find timeless and unique styles that elevate your space.

Creating a luxurious and expensive-looking office space is all about incorporating different high-quality materials — such as leather, marble, and fur — into the decor while keeping things sleek, minimal, and clutter-free.

To achieve this design aesthetic, consider switching out your traditional black office chair for a brown or cream leather desk chair and opt for a sleeker-looking desk. There are plenty of inexpensive options online, like this neutral office chair from Amazon, so you can still make over a small office on a budget.

If you have the space, a marble (or marble-look) coffee table can help anchor the room and create a nice focal point, or you can also incorporate small marble accents to your bookshelf decor, too.