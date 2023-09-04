I've been shopping all day — these are the cutest fall home decor pieces on sale for Labor Day

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

POV: It's Pumpkin Spice season and you're SO ready for it. The leaves have started to change color. There's a li'l chill in the air. And you spend your evenings watching re-runs of Gilmore Girls. I can't wait.

And, like all home decor fans, you naturally want to transition your space from its summer theme into a cozier autumnal vibe. Without overspending, obvi. Whether you have a dorm room, a small apartment, or a huge space to decorate, luckily for you it's Labor Day, which means there's a whole host of incredible deals live. And I'm focusing on fall home decor specifically. Think throw cushions, scented candles, mood lighting — all of it.

If you're just as fall-obsessed as I am, then you'll be pleased to know that I've spent my morning shopping the Labor Day sales, and these are the pieces I've saved for myself for later. Don't wait too long to make your mind up, though, as some of these sales end at midnight tonight. And people usually start decorating for fall next week, so anything you buy today will arrive just in time. It's like it's meant to be!

8 cute fall home decor buys on sale for Labor Day

1. Huminbo Fall Decor Autumn Decorations | Was $14.99 , now $12.74 (save $2.25) at Amazon

Fall is all about bringing the outside in, which is why this pampas grass and dried flower combo is such a perfect pick. The bouquet is so chic and features all the key fall shades: orange, burgundy, brown, and cream.

2. Northlight 10.5" Small White Wooden Fall Harvest Pumpkin with Stem | Was $16.49 , now $13.99 (save $3) at Target

For me, fall is all about the pumpkins. Little pumpkin ornaments are usually my go-tos. And, speaking of gourds, how sweet is this wooden mini pumpkin? It has that effortless cottagecore vibe.

3. Northlight 5" Cream and Brown Fall Harvest Tabletop Pumpkin | Was $18.49 , now $15.99 (save $2.50) at Target

If you're the kinda gal who loves to embrace fall without filling your home with a heck of a lot of orange (I feel you on this), then this cream-hued pumpkin is a vibe. It's also an easy piece of fall dorm decor that doesn't take up too much space!

4. Okuna Outpost Fall Pillow Cover set | Was $21.99 , now $15.99 (save $6) at Target

For giving your home a seasonal update, swapping out your pillow covers is a really great place to start. And this set of four autumnal-inspired throw cases could work perfectly. We're obsessed with fall pillows as they're such an easy way to spruce your space.

5. The Holiday Aisle Set of 3 Lighted Mercury Glass Pumpkins | Was $75.99 , now $71.99 (save $4) at Wayfair

I just love, love, love these glass pumpkin-shaped mini lamps. Dot these LED lanterns around your home to give the space a real autumnal vibe.

7. H&M Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set | Was $42.99 , now $25.99 (save $17) at H&M

Feel like your bedroom deserves a fall makeover? Start by swapping out your summer linen for some fall bedding, just like this burnt orange-hued set. Made from densely woven cotton, this bedding set (which comes in a washed, super soft finish) is ideal for snuggling up under this fall.