7 items interior designers never have in small kitchens

Before you start decorating, you should know which items interior designers never have in small kitchens.

We all want to keep our favorite appliances, silverware, and more in our small kitchens, however, by keeping certain items out of your kitchen, you can actually free up space to make it more functional and inviting.

I spoke to two interior designers who provided their take on the items that should be blacklisted from your small kitchen along with solutions if you are adamant about keeping these items.

Items interior designers never have in small kitchens

A small kitchen can be a challenge to maintain, but it doesn't have to be. Avoiding common small kitchen organization mistakes and outdated design rules is essential to keeping this space looking and working at its best.

“Small kitchens can be full of big and unnecessary objects,” said interior designer, Vanessa De Leon. “To make the best of such a confined space, let’s make sure to keep the following items out of the kitchen.”

Vanessa De Leon Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Vanessa De Leon is a New York-based interior designer, product designer, blogger, brand ambassador, and lifestyle expert. Vanessa's innovative sensibility combined with a keen eye for detail helps her clients' inspirations and ideas come to life.

1. Extra coffee mugs

Trying to store plates and cookware in a small kitchen may get more complicated with an excess of coffee mugs. If you live solo or live with just a couple of people in your home, there is no need to keep a plethora of coffee cups collected from your travels.

"Two of your favorite cups or mugs will do, day-to-day. Put all other cups in storage or simply give them away to clear out some space," says De Leon.

Pick up a couple of these simple stoneware mugs from Target that will work for just about everything.

2. Handheld vacuum

Although handy, keep your handheld vacuum out of the kitchen. It can look a little unsightly stored next to your favorite snacks or on display on the countertop. You don't exactly want to think about cleaning while prepping your favorite meal or sitting down to dinner with the family.

"Get creative and mount it near the kitchen for a quick grab when needed in a docking station," says De Leon.

You can set up this handy docking station available from Amazon nearby for any quick messes or spills.

3. Food storage containers

While we do love food storage containers in general, a whole drawer full takes up so much space. “Only keep what you know you will use,” said De Leon. “Find stackable containers, free up the drawer, and utilize the space for more important kitchen items.”

If you're guilty of keeping too many of these around, try investing in one nice set, like these glass food storage containers from Amazon, and commit to not buying any more.

Having a matching set with all the containers and lids in one place not only looks great but will encourage you to use them more, too.

3. Large appliances

We all like to keep appliances that we will never use. If you have a small kitchen, you may not need a large refrigerator, oven, or dishwasher. Instead, consider downsizing to small kitchen appliances like an air fryer, crockpot, or toaster oven.

You could try countertop models such as this Oster convection oven from Amazon or a portable mini dishwasher available on Amazon that takes up less space.

If you're stuck with oversized appliances, all hope is not lost. Try rearranging your space or even sketching everything out to find the best layout. Knowing the best place to put a fridge in a small kitchen can really make a difference.

4. Open shelving

Open shelves, like floating shelves, in a small kitchen can be a challenge as they tend to make it hard to keep a small area organized. Without the concealment of cabinets, the room can feel busy and cluttered, as opposed to closed cabinets that provide a practical storage area that hides the mess.

“If you are renting, it isn’t always up to you to decide on layout, or practicality to remove floating or open shelves, " says interior designer, Elizabeth Vergara.

"If this is the case you can purchase aesthetically pleasing storage containers like these glass and bamboo jars from Amazon — you can style them in different height order. The height juxtaposition, and classic material, will make the shelves feel organized and put together.”

Elizabeth Vergara Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Elizabeth is the founder and lead designer of the Latina/female-owned luxury design & build firm based in NYC called Vergara Homes. Over the past 13+ years, Elizabeth has been helping homeowners design and renovate their upscale homes as a Design Build Specialist.

5. Unwanted food

It may seem like an obvious choice but toss anything expired or unwanted as soon as possible. "Don't let food go bad in your kitchen," says Vergara. "It may make it difficult to remove odors from a small kitchen, plus these items may just be taking up too much room."

She suggests storing food properly and using it up before it expires, donating it if you aren’t planning to do so, or simply freezing it in this small freezer chest from Wayfair.

Clear out your cupboards and make it a regular habit by adding it to your small kitchen deep cleaning routine every week.

6. Extra furniture

To make the most out of this small space, don’t add extra furniture, such as a portable small island, storage rack, or counters if you don't need it. Be honest and realistic about your storage needs.

"Bulky furniture takes up too much room in any small space — let alone a small kitchen where function is key," says Vergara.

If you have space to hang a caddy to the corner of your cabinets, this may help to hold some of the extra items that are necessary. This caddy organizer from Amazon is so versatile that you could even keep it out in your small patio!

7. Unnecessary decor

A small kitchen doesn't need a lot of decor — think less is more. Vergara suggests keeping things simple with a few well-chosen pieces that add personality without taking up too much space.

To refresh your space on a budget, find a couple of pieces of cheap wall art to act as a focal point to the room. For a minimalist look, keep things simple with this set of two line-drawing wall canvases from Target. These elegant pieces are a great way to make your small kitchen look more luxurious.

FAQs

What can I do with appliances I don't use in a small kitchen? De Leon recommends doing an inventory of your kitchen and if you have not used certain appliances in a span of one year, you’ll most likely never use it. If it is taking up space, it’s time to donate, or resell.

What cookware items should I keep in my small kitchen? Choose cookware that is versatile and easy to clean. Avoid bulky pots and pans that take up a lot of space. Look for nesting designs that bundle into each other or pots with removable handles for easier storage.

By not keeping these items in your small kitchen, you can free up space, make it more functional and inviting, as well as keep the items that matter to you.

With less clutter and the right decor choices, you may even end up making your small kitchen look brighter which will add a lot to the overall ambiance. So let the light in and start decorating.