Shop Walmart Christmas decor for the vintage vibes this holiday season

While on a weekly grocery run, we stopped to admire the Walmart Christmas decor selection, particularly the retailer's classic-styled picks. What's old is new again, so let's take a sleigh ride down Memory Lane. 

We don't need to tell you that Christmas decoration trends are cyclical (we see you, pink ceramic trees), but it gave our hearts the warm and fuzzies knowing that retro-inspired buys are particularly eye-catching. We're suckers for nostalgia, especially around the holidays. (Or should we say, "newstalgia"?) 

While yes, we've been saying "kowabunga" to the beach-inspired Coastal Christmas fad and we've given the green light to neutral Christmas decor, we're never one to pass up cute tchotchkes from Christmases past. Ready for a quick step back in time?

Explore the Walmart Christmas decor

The vintage-looking finds below are brand new, even though they seem like something you might've uncovered at the thrift store. (Speaking of which, make sure you're following our favorite ThriftTok accounts for holiday inspo.) Here's what we're adding to our cart this year.

What we're shopping

Vintage Christmas Pattern Metal Can red and green geometric patterndurable
1. Vintage Christmas Pattern Metal Can

Price: $24.29
Dimensions (in.): H4 x D3.25

Add your favorite dried floral bouquet, or perhaps faux poinsettias, to this rustic, geometric tin can that gives off farmhouse vibes. 

Red Metal Christmas Truckiron
2. Red Metal Christmas Truck

Price: $21.44
Dimensions (in.): L7.87 x W5.51 x H3.94

Beep, beep! Before Santa's sleigh rolls into town, this old-school red truck is stopping by with a tree in tow. This is perfect for your Christmas tablescape or a spot on the mantle.

four white AuldHome Rustic White Tin Ornamentsset of four
3. AuldHome Rustic White Tin Ornaments

Price: $23.99
Dimensions (in.): Various

Even if you're decorating for the holidays in a small space and don't have room for a classic Christmas village, settle for the next best thing with these white, rustic tree ornaments. 

Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornamentsset of six
4. Luna Bazaar Mercury Glass Mini Ornaments

Price: $10.90
Dimensions (in.): D1-1.5

Add a traditional touch to your tree with these ornaments and their antiqued metallic finish. 

Artoid Mode Christmas Tree Pillow Caseinsert not included
5. Christmas Tree Winter Pillow Cover

Price: Was $15.99, now $10.99
Dimensions (in.): L12 x W20

For a simple and sweet accent to any couch or bed, this cozy pillow will make you feel outdoorsy (and is best paired with spruce Christmas candles). 

7 Lt C9 Vintage Lights christmasindoor/outdoor
6. 7 Lt C9 Vintage Lights

Price: $16.97
Dimensions (ft.): 10.17

Add a warm and cozy glow to your abode with these old-school Christmas lights. Should any glitches arise, here's how to fix Christmas lights in five easy steps.

How to style vintage Christmas decor

According to Real Homes staff writer Eve Smallman, who has followed, admired, and covered the "newstaglia" trend, says there are a few ways to achieve the vintage look at home. Mix bold, contrasting hues, cluster pieces together, and don't be afraid to throw treasured DIY projects into the mix.  

Walmart Christmas offerings

Curious about all of the retailer's offerings, not just items with a retro touch? We broke down a few popular Walmart holiday buys by section.

Still in need of another shopping trip? We can't blame you, Christmas only comes once a year, after all. Target Christmas decor will transform your home into a winter wonderland, whether you're going for a pink Christmas trend or perhaps weighing your options with minimalist Christmas decor. If you want to take things up a notch, West Elm Christmas decor is the perfect place to peruse.

