West Elm Christmas decor is perfect if you want to give your holiday look a glow-up

Ready for your holiday paraphernalia to get an upgrade? The West Elm Christmas decor collection will gladly take things to a chic new level.
From glass ornaments to knit stockings and everything in between, the brand's Christmas decorations are all adorable, but give off a grown-up vibe you might not have been able to achieve in college with roommates. If you're settling into a new place all by yourself, or if you're just looking for a seasonal refresh, we assure you that West Elm's offerings will not disappoint.
Light one of the best Christmas candles (all balsam everything, of course), crank up some holiday tunes, and get decorating, friends. As a famous pop singer/Christmas enthusiast would say, "It's time!"
West Elm Christmas decor for your wishlist
Whether you need to spice up your bookshelf or you're looking for cute dinnerware for you holiday feast, we have a feeling you'll find a few things to add to your list.
What to shop
set of three
Price:
Was $40, now $32
Dimensions (in.): D8.8 x H9 (small), D12 x H12 (medium), D12 x H15 (large)
Paper trees are having a moment, and though they're typically featured in a cream shade, we think this sage-colored trio is the perfect sweet accent for your neutral Christmas decor.
set of two
Price:
Was $50, now $25
Dimensions (in.): H5 x D5 and H7 x D7
Use flameless candles or LED lights to give your home a dreamy, cozy glow with these amber-speckled silver globes.
polyester shell, cotton lining
Price:
Was $35, now $21
Dimensions (in.): W11.5 x D2 x H18
This chunky bright-red stocking gives off an adorable handmade vibe. If you want to tell your guests that you knitted this work of art, we won't deny it.
set of four
Price:
Was $64, now $38.40
Dimensions (in.): D8.5
Christmas dinner will get an art deco pop thanks to this red and white beauty. The set screams, "Sophistication!"
three colors
Price:
Was $79, now $47
Dimensions (in.): W50 x L60
This cozy Christmas throw gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling and adds a trendy touch with its twist on Moroccan patterns.
set of nine
Price:
Was $39, now $23.40
Dimensions (in.):
For a classic Christmas tree look, these glass ornaments deliver while also taking the colorways in a fun direction with light greens and pinks, among others.
West Elm Christmas Buys
Mapping out your holiday essentials? Fortunately, West Elm doesn't skimp in the decor department. Find what you need for your abode in one of the categories below:
- West Elm Christmas ornaments
- West Elm Christmas stockings
- West Elm Christmas wreaths & garlands
- West Elm faux Christmas trees
- West Elm decorative Christmas accents
- West Elm Christmas candles
Not quite finished putting together your holiday haul? Fair enough, friends. We have a feeling you'll also like (literally and figuratively) the viral Pottery Barn holiday collection and the elegant Crate & Barrel Christmas shop. For those in search of a small business/handmade route, allow Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy to point you in the proper direction.