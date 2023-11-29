Target Christmas decor that will transform your home into a winter wonderland

If you want to rival the North Pole for its aesthetics, Target Christmas decor will help you achieve the ultimate festive status. We have a feeling Santa's headquarters will have nothing on you after a quick shopping spree.
What's more, the retailer's Christmas decorations deliver the cute and cozy factor without feeling too kitschy. While yes, there's plenty of red and green to feast your eyes on, there are also opportunities to get creative, whether you're toying with the idea of a Coastal Christmas or perhaps weighing options for neutral Christmas decor trends.
Whatever strikes your fancy, one thing's for certain: you're leaving Target with more than just the quart of milk for Santa's cookies, a.k.a. what you originally intended to buy.
Target Christmas decor to shop now
There's a lot to love and plenty of variety, whether you want to pay an ode to retro designs of holidays past, or if you're looking to go luxe with a sophisticated glam look. (Hello, faux fur stockings!) Have a look at our favorite picks this year.
What to shop
Iron
Price: $19.99
Dimensions (in.): H0.25 x W20 x D5.75
A nod to vintage Christmas decor, this subtle cream and red-colored script sign can hang on the wall or find a home on the mantle.
Aluminum
Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H9.25
Interior designers say that the best way to style neutral Christmas decor is with a few gold accents — look no further than Rudolph's (mini) glam doppelgänger.
faux greenery
Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W17 x D4
Give your visitors a winter welcome with a beautiful wreath accented with a few of the season's essentials: pinecones and vine. JSYK, here's how to hang a wreath on your door without damaging it.
Plump fill insert
Price: $35
Dimensions (in.): L24 x W24
A classic, poised pick for a Christmas throw pillow, red herringbone takes the fancy factor up 100 notches and still delivers the coziness.
Battery-operated
Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): H6.75
Decorate your small entryway with a small old-school piece that will set your place aglow as guests enter for the merry festivities.
Polyester, Acrylic
Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W8
It's giving glam and cozy all in one! If you ask us, this lil' stocking is just begging for a sweet treat.
3-Wick candle
Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): H5.04 x W4.27
Part home fragrance, part holiday decor, Threshold's Christmas candle is disguised as an ornament as it delights with the woodsy aroma of forest fir.
wood base
Price: $5
Dimensions (in.): H12
Red plaid is the look of the season. Why not bring the fashion staple to the home space with this tree figurine? We think it'd look adorable on the bookshelf.
Acrylic, Nylon, Wool
Price: $35
Dimensions (in.): L60 x W50
Snuggle up by the fireplace with a camel-colored throw accented with small Christmas trees. It's chic and festive to boot. Cup of cocoa highly encouraged.
Target Christmas offerings
In search of something specific? Whatever you need, Target's got it. Peruse the retailer's holiday offerings below:
- Target Christmas decorations
- Target Christmas ornaments
- Target Christmas lights
- Target Christmas trees
- Target Advent calendars
- Target Christmas stockings and holders
What other retailers are spreading holiday cheer, you ask? Quite a few. We're pretty fond of the elegant collection of trinkets available in the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop, and we can't take our eyes off the sophisticated and sweet Pottery Barn holiday collection, either. If you fancy something homemade, Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy totally has you covered.