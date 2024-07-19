I'm a style editor and these are the 9 US home brands you absolutely need on your radar

When it comes to shopping for home decor and furniture, US brands are my go-tos in terms of style and quality.
As Real Homes' content editor, I regularly put together design and trend features showcasing the very best of these. I've rounded up the top nine US home brands I always reach for, as well as picking out a beautiful homeware buy from each one that's a perfect example of what they're all about.
If you're looking for small space interior design ideas and want to freshen up your home with something new, scoping out these American brands is a fab idea.
US home brands I love
There are plenty of reasons to shop at US home brands and designers agree.
“Many US home brands have rich histories and traditions that reflect American heritage and values. From century-old furniture makers to contemporary artisans, these brands tell a story of resilience and creativity,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.
She continues, “American designers and manufacturers continually push the boundaries of style and functionality, creating products that cater to diverse tastes and needs. Whether you prefer timeless elegance or cutting-edge modernity, you’re likely to find US brands that offer unique and innovative home solutions.”
I've scoped out plenty of these, as well as handpicking a beautiful decor piece from each one.
The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.
For beachy vibes
Created by Meg Young, this brand is all about coastal decor that will bring Californian vibes into your home. It's ideal for those who love the coastal grandmother aesthetics, which is one of the best interior design trends I've seen making waves year after year. No matter which room of the house you want to bring beachy bliss into, it has beautiful furniture and decor both big and small.
Seashell Trinket Dishes
Size (in.): From W5 x L5
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $48 for four
I love these sweet, versatile trinket dishes, as you can either group them together or dot them around the house to tie each room together subtly. I like the idea of using them as jewelry holders, but they could also work as soap dishes, too. Plus, the dishes come in unique soothing hues, allowing you to add sea serenity into your home effortlessly.
For relaxed refinement
I regularly get expert insight from Kathy Kuo for my interiors articles, as she has an amazing eye for chic yet personality-filled styles. She's brought this to her own home brand Kathy Kuo Home, which she curates, sources, and designs for. While it does have many luxe furniture and decor pieces, it's worth having a look through the site, as there are some budget-friendly hidden gems.
Vietri Limoni Bowl
Size (in.): H2 x W9.75
Made from: Stoneware
Price: $56
One of the hottest summer decor trends I've seen come around is Amalficore, which I named myself and spoke to Kathy Kuo about in my piece. This pasta bowl is the perfect way to bring Med vibes into your home, with it being handcrafted in Italy and constructed from Terra Bianca earthenware. Fill it with food or simply use it as an accent piece on your dining table.
For timeless touches
Whenever I'm looking for elegant and ageless decor, I always look on Pottery Barn. It's a staple brand to shop in the US, with over 70 years of experience in bringing quality craftsmanship and chic style into American homes. As well as having regular Pottery Barn homeware, the brand launched Pottery Barn Kids, which is filled with adorable family-friendly homewares.
Savannah Utility Basket
Size (in.): H8 x W12
Made from: Seagrass
Price: $23.50
Keep clutter out of sight with this boho-style basket that can be used for anything. Whether you want to store your best towels in the bathroom or need kitchen storage ideas for dried goods, it will work anywhere thanks to its strong material. I think the medium size is the best for smaller shelves, but it does come in narrow, shallow, wide, and large sizes too, so you can mix and match.
For flawless floors
I'm a huge fan of Ruggable — I have one of its rugs in my dining area, and it has completely transformed how the room looks and feels. The brand was founded in Los Angeles by Jeneva Bell, whose dog ruined an expensive rug of hers, which inspired her to create ones that are both gorgeous and machine washable. It has also collaborated with a huge range of big brands over the years, including Disney, The Home Edit, and Bridgerton.
goop Lucia Natural Rug
Size (ft.): From W2 x L3
Made from: Polyester
Price: From $119
I'm in love with the goop x Ruggable range, which has been designed with Gwyneth Paltrow. This is my favorite one from the range, with a neutral design that's slightly Scandi, but still feels really playful. Match it up with wooden furniture and decor for a warm, cozy finish. It also comes in four different cover types, so you can tailor it to the amount of traffic that goes into your chosen room.
For fabulous fragrance
The best home fragrances will help refresh your home and wow your guests. Boy Smells was founded in Los Angeles by Matthew Herman and David Kien, who wanted to make products that they'd use every day. All the candles are developed, designed, and hand poured in LA, and come in a huge range of scent notes, from fruity and floral to woody and earthy.
Cedar Stack Candle
Size: 8 oz.
Made from: Coconut and beeswax blend
Price: $48
This is one of Boy Smells' bestsellers, with a soft, woodsy scent that will transport you to a cabin in the woods. Shoppers say the vessel is sleek and adds a cute pop of pink into the interior, while the scent itself is subtle and has a relaxing neutral scent that bags them plenty of compliments. It also handily comes in room spray form.
For bougie bedding
Make your bedroom a truly dreamy place to unwind by choosing the best bedding brands for it. This one was founded by Ariel Kaye in California, who spotted a gap in the market for high quality yet affordable bed comforts, and jumped straight into it. There are plenty of brick and mortar stores across the US, including in her hometown of Venice, but you can also easily browse the online site, too.
Percale Duvet Cover
Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full/queen, king/Cali king
Made from: Cotton
Price: From $180
When our Real Homes deputy editor Emily Lambe asked the pros how to get hotel-style bedding at home, they all said to look for breathable sheets such as cotton ones. This duvet cover is made from premium Egyptian cotton, giving it a super soft finish. Over 3,000 shoppers have given this five stars on the Parachute site, saying they're comfortable, high quality, and help improve sleep.
For sizzling cookware
This is one of our favorite female-owned brands here at Real Homes, co-founded by Shiza Shahid and her partner, who found their place in the US by sharing home-cooked meals. The inviting cookware is made for big sharing portions and comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. The brand is also celeb-approved, with Selena Gomez's Our Place collaboration featuring gorgeous jewel tones.
Always Pan 2.0
Size (in.): L19.9 x D10.5
Made from: Aluminum
Price:
Was $150 Now $110
It took me months to convince my boyfriend that we needed this pan in our home, but boy am I glad that I did. We use it for cooking curries, shakshouka, and pasta dishes, as well as sizzling up vegetables. It has 10 functions, including braising, boiling, and steaming, and can even go in the oven to finish off food. The non-stick coating is also non-toxic, which is a total win in my books.
For beauty on a budget
I couldn't write a round-up of US home brands without putting in Walmart. You can go into your local store and scope out wares, or head online for even more choice and exclusive buys. Whether you're looking for Walmart furniture, small kitchen appliances, or cute finishing touches, it has so much on offer. Make sure to keep an eye out for Walmart sales events throughout the year, as it knows how to offer a bargain.
Beautiful Air Fryer
Size: 3 quarts
Price: $39.96
We love the Drew Barrymore range at Walmart here at Real Homes, having reviewed this Beautiful Air Fryer ourselves, as well as the Beautiful Coffee Maker. It comes in seven stunning colors, but the lavender is my favorite, as I think it'll elevate kitchen counter decor with both color and style. Practically, it has four preset functions and smart TurboCrisp technology.
For a touch of luxe
This is a department store that stocks lots of designer brands — but it still offers lots of home decor at reasonable prices. It was originally founded in Washington but is now headquartered in NYC, where it has its iconic Fifth Avenue store. While the in-person and online stores operate separately, they both offer chic options. I love looking for lighting, mirrors, and decorative touches on the Saks site.
ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Glassware
Size (in.): H10.5 x W9.25 x D7
Made from: Glass
Price:
Was $74.99 Now $54.99 for 4
These are very similar to Kourtney Kardashian's coffee cups, with double walls that offer sophistication and protect your hands from hot beverages. You can use them for hot chocolates and toddies during cooler months and then pour juices and cocktails into them when the weather gets warmer.
Choosing furniture, decor, cookware, and more from US home brands is wonderful to do, as you can support the local economy and celebrate American innovation and craftsmanship.
“Next time you’re looking to update your home, consider exploring the impressive array of offerings from US home brands — you might just find that perfect piece that speaks to both your style and your values,” Nina finishes by saying.
If you want to carry on looking for more great home brands, Amazon furniture brands are also chic and are budget-friendly, too.
Hi there! I’m a content editor at Real Homes. I've been a lifestyle journalist for over five years, previously working as an editor across regional magazines. Before this, I graduated from Nottingham Trent University a degree in journalism, along with an NCTJ gold diploma. I love running, decorating my rented Victorian home, and discovering new cheeses. For Real Homes, I specialize in interior design, trends and finding the best viral buys.
