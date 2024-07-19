I'm a style editor and these are the 9 US home brands you absolutely need on your radar

When it comes to shopping for home decor and furniture, US brands are my go-tos in terms of style and quality.

As Real Homes' content editor, I regularly put together design and trend features showcasing the very best of these. I've rounded up the top nine US home brands I always reach for, as well as picking out a beautiful homeware buy from each one that's a perfect example of what they're all about.

If you're looking for small space interior design ideas and want to freshen up your home with something new, scoping out these American brands is a fab idea.

US home brands I love

There are plenty of reasons to shop at US home brands and designers agree.

“Many US home brands have rich histories and traditions that reflect American heritage and values. From century-old furniture makers to contemporary artisans, these brands tell a story of resilience and creativity,” says Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

She continues, “American designers and manufacturers continually push the boundaries of style and functionality, creating products that cater to diverse tastes and needs. Whether you prefer timeless elegance or cutting-edge modernity, you’re likely to find US brands that offer unique and innovative home solutions.”

I've scoped out plenty of these, as well as handpicking a beautiful decor piece from each one.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Choosing furniture, decor, cookware, and more from US home brands is wonderful to do, as you can support the local economy and celebrate American innovation and craftsmanship.

“Next time you’re looking to update your home, consider exploring the impressive array of offerings from US home brands — you might just find that perfect piece that speaks to both your style and your values,” Nina finishes by saying.

