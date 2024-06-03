How to get hotel bedding at home with advice from the pros and luxe buys

Transform your bedroom set-up with luxe hotel bedding at home. Ever wondered what makes hotel beds so comfortable and luxurious?

We asked the pros for their advice on making your bedroom more luxurious and the hidden tips and tricks of hotels. Plus, we found a selection of bedding used in actual high-end hotels that you can buy for your own set-up.

Bring the hotel home with the best bedding in the market and our crafty bedroom ideas.

How to get hotel bedding at home

(Image credit: Furniture and Choice)

Ever wanted to make your apartment feel like a hotel? It's actually easier than you think if you're armed with the right advice and the best bedding.

When it comes to bedroom upgrades, it all starts with the bedding. Focus on the materials and look for high-quality fabrics like 100% organic cotton or linen like this cotton sheet bundle from Brooklinen. “The bed is the central focus of the room, so try to invest in luxurious, soft, and breathable fabrics for bedding and comforters,” says Tommy Mello, home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Hotels tend to opt for all-neutral designs with fresh, white bedding. “Changing coverings like bedding, curtains, and rugs will make a lot of impact. Choose light and breathable materials with minimal patterns, as well as ones corresponding with the color scheme, to increase the feeling of space," says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Learning how to make a bed the right way is also key to nailing the hotel look. Hotels often tuck sheets tightly into bed and use a fitted sheet, top sheet, a duvet with a cover, and a throw on top. For even even fluffier look, some hotels will layer two of the best duvet inserts inside a cover so it looks super full. Don't skimp out on layering textiles when it comes to recreating a hotel look. Worried about overheating? A cooling mattress will help you keep cool with the extra bedding.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York. He's refreshed plenty of different rooms throughout the years, and one of his favorites to do are small bedrooms.

Tommy Mello Social Links Navigation Home improvement expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service Tommy Mello is a a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a $100M+ home service business and home service industry leader. As well as garages, he's always decorating different rooms, such as guest bedrooms.

Hotel bedding to buy

Investing in cozy bedding is a great way to make a bed more comfortable. The good news? Plenty of top hotels like Marriott, Four Seasons, and Hilton actually sell the bedding the bedding they use in their own hotels online. Meaning you could actually sleep on a bed straight out of the Four Seasons every night. What's not to love?

Not only are linens and sheets available, but many hotel chains sell their best pillows online too. When choosing a pillow, consider your sleep style, temperature, and shape to pick the one right for you.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

Sateen Hilton Hotel Stripe Sheet Set Shop at Hilton Price: Was $199.99 , Now $159.20 (Queen) Does it get more classic than a Hilton hotel? The 250 thread count sheet set is made with cotton blend sateen in a mini white-on-white stripe pattern. It comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Hypoallergenic Four Seasons Slumber Set Shop at Four Seasons Price: $930 (Queen) Embrace true luxury with this bedding set from the Four Seasons. The two hypoallergenic pillows are filled with a mix of 25% white down and 75% feather. The all seasons duvet is 100% calendared cotton, 240 thread count, and is Oeko-Tex® Certified. Egyptian cotton Marriott Hemstitch Sheet Set Shop at Marriott Price: Was $282.00 , Now $225.60 (Queen) This 100% Egyptian cotton sateen set is made in Italy and comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The bedding is complete with hemstitch detail on the flat sheet and pillowcases and is machine washable.

To top it all off, you may want to add a mattress topper to your set-up. It's a more budget-friendly way of upgrading your bed without replacing the entire mattress. With some new bedding and the proper bed-making techniques, you'll be sleeping on a cloud in no time.