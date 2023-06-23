This just in: Selena Gomez and Our Place have served up MORE oven-proof cookware — here's what's cute

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Girl, grab your plate and a cute ass glass because Selena Gomez and Our Place have partnered up again to bring out a limited-edition summer collection with two brand-new colors.

If you're looking to create that Hot Girl Summer vibe in your kitchen, then this iconic non-toxic cookware is sure to help serve up sizzling steaks, warm salads and any other food p*rn you're getting ready to post on the 'gram (in portrait mode of course).

ICYDK (or have lived under a rock), an Always Pan is *the* it girl's non-stick pan to have and is great for hosting those thrifty-but-fancy dinner parties. Srsly, it's not a "Lose You To Love Me" sort of vibe where you might feel better for missing out. The last time she collaborated with Our Place, an Always Pan was sold every two minutes, and parts of the collection were sold out forever. FOMO FR. And without a conscious too, as they're made with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum. Plus, 10% of the profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.

At this point, we're renaming the singer-songwriter and actress, Selena "Gourmets". Anyway, here's what's new in the Our Place x Selena Gomez collab for June 2023.

Our Place x Selena Gomez collab

What's new?

BTW, you can save some serious dough by bundle-buying products from the range so keep an eye out for the promotional prompts on site. You also get 10% off if you sign up for their newsletter and are a first-time shopper. Plus, there's free shipping when you spend more than $50.