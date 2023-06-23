This just in: Selena Gomez and Our Place have served up MORE oven-proof cookware — here's what's cute

Girl, grab your plate and a cute ass glass because Selena Gomez and Our Place have partnered up again to bring out a limited-edition summer collection with two brand-new colors.
If you're looking to create that Hot Girl Summer vibe in your kitchen, then this iconic non-toxic cookware is sure to help serve up sizzling steaks, warm salads and any other food p*rn you're getting ready to post on the 'gram (in portrait mode of course).
ICYDK (or have lived under a rock), an Always Pan is *the* it girl's non-stick pan to have and is great for hosting those thrifty-but-fancy dinner parties. Srsly, it's not a "Lose You To Love Me" sort of vibe where you might feel better for missing out. The last time she collaborated with Our Place, an Always Pan was sold every two minutes, and parts of the collection were sold out forever. FOMO FR. And without a conscious too, as they're made with 100% post-consumer recycled aluminum. Plus, 10% of the profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for young people.
At this point, we're renaming the singer-songwriter and actress, Selena "Gourmets". Anyway, here's what's new in the Our Place x Selena Gomez collab for June 2023.
Our Place x Selena Gomez collab
What's new?
Prices accurate at time of publishing
Compact size
Capacity (qt): 1.2
Size (in.): L8.5 x D2.4 x H5 with lid
Weight (lbs): 2
Price: $125
Replacing eight pieces of traditional cookware, the uber- convenient miniature version of the Always Pan is the most multifunctional piece you’ll own.
As well as the pan itself, you'll get the modular, steam-release lid and a nesting beechwood spatula. Get the Gomez look by picking the Cielo (teal blue) or Tierra (brown) versions.
An all-rounder
Capacity (qt): 2.5
Size (in.): L16.9 x D8.5 x H6.7 with lid
Weight (lbs): 3.3
Price: $130
Streamline your small kitchen space with this sassy 7-in-1 patented number. It's great for making rice, soups and stews so you can venture outside of #ramenlife in your dorm or tiny apartment.
P.S: If you order it in either Cielo or Tierra, you’ll get a piece of cookware that has Our Place's 2.0 Thermakind™ nonstick technology. They’re also oven-safe up to 450°F (whereas the other colors aren't, FYI).
4-piece set
Includes: Always Pan, Mini Always Pan, Perfect Pot, Mini Perfect Pot
Price:
Was $555, Now $395
Whether you're a famous musician or your singing abilities only stretch to a li'l shower karaoke, you can have it all (and save $160) with this beautiful bundle. However many people you're cooking for, you can chop and change between small and full-size pots and pans that won't be crammed in your cabinets. Remember to choose the limited edition Cielo or Tierra if you want to use these in your oven.
As Seen On Instagram
Capacity (qt): 2.6
Size (in.): L19.9 x D10.5 x H5.7 with lid
Weight (lb): 3
Price: $150
The 10-in-1 Always pan 2.0 needs little introduction... it's almost as famous as Miss Gomez herself. Deep enough to roast a chicken, shallow enough to flip an egg — what more could you ask for? When working with the woman and immigrant-owned brand, Selena selected a palette that included Azul (a bold cobalt blue) and Rosa (a deliciously deep raspberry pink), but whichever color you choose, you'll get a pan that braises, sears, steams, strains, sautes, fries, boils, bakes, serves and stores. It's a culinary powerhouse IMO.
Read our review of the OG Always Pan.
Griddle Me This
Capacity: 5 qt.
Size (in.): L20.9 x D11.8 x H1.8
Price: $125
Did someone say checkerboard home decor by Our Place?Forget those crusty ass cookie sheets that've been there since you moved in. The Our Place oven pan works on electric and gas stovetops as a griddle! Just place it over two burners on low to medium heat and cook up some pita bread, quesadillas, bacon, pancakes, and so much more. It also comes with an Oven Mat that’s a reusable parchment alternative too. Why not buy with the Our Place hot grips to protect your hands from extreme heat?
Pot luck
Capacity (qt): 5.5
Size (in.): W10 x D5.5
Weight (lbs): 4.5
Price: $150
If you like it, then you should've put a lid on it! Yes — I know I'm misquoting a Beyonce song here, but this Perfect Pot is the MVP in your kitchen. Reviewers say it's very easy to use and clean and we gather that it's down to the revolutionary ceramic coating made from sand and water. Other customers praise it for its beauty and function, and we can totes believe that. With over 7,500 reviews (and counting), it's a tasty investment to have in your home. The mid-purple color pictured is called Aura and I can say with conviction that it'll defo bring some good vibes to your dinner table.
BTW, you can save some serious dough by bundle-buying products from the range so keep an eye out for the promotional prompts on site. You also get 10% off if you sign up for their newsletter and are a first-time shopper. Plus, there's free shipping when you spend more than $50.