Gwyneth Paltrow's goop x Ruggable collab is perfect for minimalists who love soothing styles

I'm a huge fan of Ruggable — I have one in my dining room and can confirm it has completely transformed the space in terms of style and functionality. So, I've always got my eyes open for their latest collaborations, and this time around, they've teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow's goop.

“A well-loved home is a backdrop for our most special memories: playing with our children on the floor, a boisterous dinner party with old friends, a rare quiet moment curled up with a book,” explains Gwyneth Paltrow. “For Ruggable x goop, we leaned into those precious moments, blurring form and function to create an elevated collection of organic neutrals with motifs and textures lifted from our travels.”

Her brand is all about infusing luxury into the every day, so the collab with Ruggable just makes sense. The goop collection on the Ruggable site has eight rugs in flatwoven, re-tufted, and jute textures, and prices start from $119.

“We love how the designs in the goop collection balance simple, organic motifs with refined elements — they provide a truly peaceful focal point for any room!” says Cassandra Leisz, senior creative director at Ruggable.

If you’re looking to bring the best rugs into your home, Gwyneth Paltrow’s chic range is well worth looking at.

Gwyneth Paltrow's goop x Ruggable edit

Subtle color pop goop Luna Soft Teal Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 Bring subtle glamor into your home with this bright blue rug that's adorned with dainty diamonds. I think the color palette used on it would work well in homes inspired by the Nancy Meyers aesthetic, which is one of the biggest Pinterest summer decor trends. The dark shade will also hide any stains, making it a pretty and practical choice. Playful goop Lucia Natural Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 I've struggled for ages to find a natural-looking rug that still has plenty of personality. I think this ticks that box perfectly, though. This is a modern interpretation classic Indian dhurrie rug, and has warm colors paired with gorgeous geometric motifs. Pair it up with wooden furniture and decor for a cozy finish. Luxe-looking goop Dilara Sage Green Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 This rug feels really regal to me, thanks to its lush sage shade and patterned borders. The darker shade is also ideal for high-traffic areas like entryways, where muddy feet might pass through. I'd definitely match this with gold or copper home decor to complement the inviting colors and amp up the Bridgerton design vibes. Bold goop Elin Stripe Indigo Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 I am a huge fan of nautical design, with coastal grandmother still holding a special place in my heart. I think this rug embodies this aesthetic in a timeless way, with indigo and off-white stripes that remind me of sea and sand. Lay it down and layer it up with rattan textures and blue and white decor to enhance this even further. It's also available in latte cream if you want to go for a more subtle look. Special texture goop Salerno Soft Black Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $219 Make an impactful statement with this simple yet striking rug that has an eye-catching harlequin print. The woven jute-like material is made from recycled and virgin polyester, as well as polyurethane that won't shed or fray. I like the rectangular version, but I also think the runner shape is super chic and would look great alongside other entryway rugs. All-rounder goop Shaila Stone Rug Shop at Ruggable Price: From $119 I think this brings together Scandi-style and quiet luxury together beautifully. That being said, it's still a versatile choice, making it ideal for renters (like me!) who want a statement piece they can take with them to different homes. For those looking to brighten up a small space, keep decor around it light in tone.

While rugs can be an initial investment, they’re a great way to tie a room together and can be carried with you wherever you move to.

“Our hope is that these luxurious, washable rugs live in your mind as part of your most special memories for years to come,” Gwyneth finishes by saying.

Love this rug brand and want to see other styles? The elegant Ruggable x Bridgerton and the Ruggable x Justina Blakeney collabs are also worth checking out.