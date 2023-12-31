I'm copying Troye Sivan's reading nook in my living room for an eclectic vibe

Troye Sivan's reading nook is the eclectic look of my dreams. This comfy but modern space looks so deliciously contemporary, I had to figure out how to get the look.

In a recent Instagram post, Troye shared this small area of his home, complete with a comfortable leather chair, a sleek end table, and abstract lighting.

I spoke to an expert to see how to incorporate these trends and searched for more small living room ideas to upgrade my space.

Troye Sivan's reading nook

The Rush singer shared this inside look of a reading spot in his living room via Instagram. With a mix of mid-century modern and boho decor, it's a space that reflects his personality really well.

How to recreate Troye Sivan's reading nook

If you're looking to add some modern home decor to your small space, Troye's reading nook may be a great place to start.

"There are so many elements that work well in this space and make it unique," says Real Homes content director, Lucy Searle. "Troye's mix of dark materials, like his leather chair, with lighter elements like the table lamp add interesting contrast."

The first step to recreate the look is to pick up a comfy leather chair you can sink into while you read your favorite book. I love this Chamberlin recycled leather chair from Urban Outfitters, but there are plenty of other Urban Outfitters furniture picks to modernize your space.

Next up, add a sleek end table (if you have trouble squeezing it in, you may need to see how to fit a table into a small space) and add some abstract lighting features on top.

Then for the final touches, add some colorful artwork to the wall and fill up any extra space with additional books.

Lucy Searle Social Links Navigation Content Director Lucy Searle has written about interiors, property, and gardens for over 30 years. Lucy is now Content Director across Homes & Gardens, Woman & Home, Real Homes, and Ideal Home. Lucy is a serial renovator and also owns rental properties in the UK and Europe, so brings first-hand knowledge to the subjects she oversees.

Troye Sivan reading nook buys

I shopped online for the best items to pick up to recreate Troye's reading nook. I found a mix of timeless home decor buys and more on-trend items for a balanced result.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Recycled Chamberlin Recycled Leather Chair Shop at Urban Outfitters Price: $599 This stunning leather armchair is crafted in the USA from 100% recycled leather. With plenty of cushioning, it's a great spot to curl up and watch Netflix, or dive into your latest read. Unique AllModern Carson Sled End Table Shop at Wayfair Price: $284 Add this sleek side table to fill an awkward-sized small space in your home. With the natural wood grain color variation, no two tables will look exactly the same. Colorful abstract Landscape Framed Canvas Shop at Society6 Price: $118 Add a touch of sophistication to your walls with this beautiful framed canvas print. Choose from four different frame colors to compliment your style.

Adding a comfy reading nook to your space is one of the best ways to make a small living room cozy and Troye's is no exception. Pick out the most comfortable chair you can find and decorate with sleek and modern touches.

I'm planning on updating my space ASAP and embracing small living room trends for 2024 to keep my apartment looking fresh.