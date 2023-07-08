9 timeless home decor buys that won't go out of style in, like, 4 weeks

There’s no shame in being a fashion victim. From hand-painted candles and tiled podiums to scallop-edged just-about-everything, new homeware trends have likely caught your eye at one point or another. And, hey, that’s totally fine. It’s fun to jump on the bandwagon for a while and let’s face it, those trends have all been very cute! But, if you want to invest in home decor for your apartment you know will go the distance, there are some simple rules to help you select timeless decor that won’t date.
For example, you can’t go wrong with an iconic trend borne from another era that’s lasted the test of time. In the '70s, it was all about exaggerated seating shapes, wicker inlays, and macrame, and those aesthetics are still popular today.
Here, I share nine of my most timeless homeware buys and delve deeper into what makes a piece classic and a few tips on choosing items that won't feel outdated in a couple of weeks.
Timeless home decor picks we love
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The following decor items will feel timeless for years (and probably even decades) to come. If you'd like to source your own classic picks, a top tip is to prioritize handmade pieces. Artisanal goods not only physically last a long time, but when a plate or vase has a story behind it, you likely won’t see it as disposable a few months later.
Also ask yourself if you love something — and I mean really love it. The best thing you can do when investing your hard-earned cash in a homeware buy is to follow your heart, and ask yourself, do I like this because everyone else does or does it actually appeal to me? With these tips and recs you'll be set!
Serving style
Price: $19.95
Portuguese artisans are known as the masters of tableware throughout Europe. The Argila range from Crate & Barrel is made in Portugal and its aesthetic is typical of the country’s style, showing off an organic shape, unfinished texture, and reactive glaze that shows up differently on each piece, making them unique. This authentic aesthetic has been around for hundreds of years so I can’t see it going out of style anytime soon!
Constant classic
Price: $189
A Persian-style rug looks good in so many environments. Be it a rose-tinted, candle-lit bedroom or a plant-filled living room, this traditional rug has been popular throughout every era and is such a versatile piece. My favorite way to style it would be with a vintage, beaten-up leather sofa, retro glass coffee table, and wicker plant podium to hoist up some of my favorite plants.
A real fungi
Price: $49.30
Think mushroom lamps are a recent trend? Think again! Verner Panton is considered one of Denmark’s most influential interior designers and it’s not hard to see why. He’s the guy who invented the mushroom lamp back in 1971. Since then, these adorable light sources have been irresistible — never going out of fashion. There’s a huge range on the market to suit every budget. This fun remake is perfect for accessorizing your bedside table but check out 1st Dibs or eBay if you’re interested in finding an original.
Wavy baby
Price: $27
As a fan of tablescaping, I’m of the opinion that when it comes to candle holders, it's always good to have options. A piece like this is perfect because its calming tone and rounded shape make it look harmonious and help it step in line with your existing set. Plus, the stoneware material and handmade feel give it soul.
Earthy and chic
If in doubt, opt for natural materials again and again. Rattan, wicker, bamboo, seagrass — these materials in a woven design bring a little earthiness to a decor scheme and help ground it. Even if you love plush velvet seating and frilly curtains, rattan still has a place in your home as the contrast is actually complementary and gives depth to the space. Placemats are a great way to dip your toe in this as they’re so non-committal.
Apartment staple
Price: $132.99
If there’s one buy you can bank on never not being useful, it’s a bar cart. Now, hear me out: Whether you’re the queen of entertaining or not, bar carts can look good in any room of the house and have a multitude of uses. Obviously, tucked in the corner of a living or dining space and decorated with pretty glassware is great, but I love using a bar cart in a bathroom as a place to keep rolled-up towels, a display area for your best skincare products, or a surface to position a lit candle. It brings a little glamour to a room that’s often overlooked.
The perfect pattern
Price: $84
There are some things that will always be classic, and gingham checks are one of ‘em. In gray and black, like with this H&M set, gingham is really darn chic. In muted pastels, this same design would be giving cottagecore. Or swap it for a zingy yellow, and you’ve got a kooky, art-school vibe. Gingham is also a great base pattern because it works well when mixed with other designs like florals, polka dots, or stripes.
Take a seat
Price: $479
You’ll see low-backed, rattan, and wooden chairs like this design across the market and while it’s in vogue now, it’s another iconic '70s design that will be around forever. There are so many different iterations, but something simple like this piece from Zara Home is perfect because it focuses on natural materials that won’t date. Plus, this chair leaves room for you to add your own pillows, and that’s where you can have some fun with trends. It's definitely an investment piece but it'll move with you from rental to rental.
Punchy pop of color
Price: $13.99
While opting for classic design and natural materials can be an easy way to ensure you’re snagging a timeless piece, that’s not always the case. Sometimes it’s as simple as picking something you love that stands out from the crowd. This gorgeous glass vase from H&M earns major design points for its color and fun shape. It's not too obnoxious though and is the perfect pop of color on a work surface, dining table, or console that'll last as your interior style transforms.