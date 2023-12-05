How to fit a table into a small space, according to interior designers

Learning how to fit a table into a small space is a good idea if you live in a home with not a lot of square footage. From the living room to the bedroom, tables are a useful piece of furniture to have, as they can be used for a variety of household items.

Living in a small space myself, I know how tricky it can be to not only fit one into the space but to do it in a way that looks natural and adds to the decor. The result is a work surface that you can use for dining and for decorating, and that can enhance how a room feels.

Looking through small space decorating ideas and want to add a statement table to your place? I’ve spoken to interior designers to find out how to fit one into your home, no matter what the size is. Yes, it’s really possible to do this without overwhelming your home.

How to fit a table into a small space

Tables are brilliant furniture pieces for smaller spaces, so it’s useful to know how to fit them in. “As an interior designer, I have encountered many clients struggling to fit a table into a small space,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director at Ever Wallpaper. “It can be a tricky task, but with creative thinking and strategic placement, achieving a functional and aesthetically pleasing solution is possible.”

Ricky Allen Social Links Navigation Interior designer and director Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper. It sells high-quality wallpapers and murals, using non-toxic, odorless, and environmentally friendly materials.



If you haven’t already got a table and want to grab one that will easily slot into your home, I’ve also rounded up some buys to help you do just that.

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article.

1. Consider the size and shape

(Image credit: @mylilbohospace)

Being mindful of what shape you want to go for is important when first fitting in a table in a small space. “Round or oval tables often work best in small spaces as they eliminate sharp corners that can take up unnecessary space,” says Allen.

For those living in an especially small home, it’s worth considering how lightweight it is to move, too. “Installing small, circular tables will ensure easy movement in compact and narrow places,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky Social Links Navigation Interior designer and founder of Arsight Artem Kropovinsky is an interior designer and founder of Arsight, an award-winning interior design studio based in New York.

2. Try a table with multifunctionality

(Image credit: @picsfromcandice)

If you don’t already have a table, getting one with storage will help you fit it into the space, as any items taking up a room can just go in this. “If you want to have a rectangular or square table, consider choosing a lift-top coffee table or a dining table with extendable sides to save space when not in use,” says Allen. Alternatively, if you have a storage ottoman that’s already in your living room, this could always be adapted to be a table to save you from having to fit another piece of furniture.

3. Think about the placement

(Image credit: @ma_vie_lala)

You might already have a place in mind — but don’t be afraid to move about some furniture if you think the table would work in the place of something else. “Don't automatically assume it has to be against a wall,” says Allen. “Placing it diagonally in a corner can create the illusion of more space while also adding visual interest to the room.” Play about with the placement of it until you are completely happy with how it looks — especially as it may be heavy to move once decorated.

4. Keep the base open

(Image credit: @ma_vie_lala)

It can be easy to use the space under a table for storage, but this isn’t a good idea when you’re trying to fit a table in a room. Instead, keep this space free, and if possible choose a table that has a lifted base. “A pedestal base, rather than legs at the corners, can offer more legroom and flexibility in seating arrangements,” says Brad Smith, CEO and interior designer at Omni Home Ideas. If you do have lots of items, you can always declutter your small space.

Brad Smith Social Links Navigation CEO and principal designer at Omni Home Ideas Brad Smith is the CEO and principal designer at Omni Home Ideas. He has extensive experience in maximizing small spaces. With a keen eye for detail and an ability to balance form and function, he creates interiors that are both beautiful and practical.

5. Remember that less is more

(Image credit: @sundayharris)

The most important thing to keep in mind when trying to fit a table in a small space is to make sure the table isn’t anywhere that will overwhelm the space. “Avoid cluttering your small space with too many pieces of furniture,” Allen adds. “Stick to the essentials and invest in quality, multi-functional pieces that will make the most out of your limited space.” This is also a smart way to make your furniture budget work hard for you.

FAQs

How do you fit a table into a tight space? When fitting a table into a tight space, be sure to try and place it against the wall, as this will keep the space open and make the most out of your square footage.

What type of table is best for small spaces? The best types of tables for small spaces are round tables, as they’re easy to walk around. Pedestal tables will also make a small space look more bright and open.

These tips will all help you fit a table into a small space — but there’s a final factor that’s worth considering when doing this. “Opting for tables with light-colored or transparent materials, like glass or acrylic decor, will make the room feel open and less cramped,” Smith finishes by saying. This will also make your small space appear bigger, which is useful to do in homes like apartments.