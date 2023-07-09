These modern home decor buys are elite — starting at $17

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Modern home decor is deceivingly difficult to get right, especially when you’re a high-maintenance queen posing as a cool, calm, and collected girlie, like yours truly. If you’re like me, you’re looking to curate a space that feels effortlessly lived-in whilst exuding elevated, contemporary vibes to boot. It’s not too much of an ask, is it?

Achieving this look is all about detecting opportunities for modern flourishes. And finding where to buy cheap home decor so that you don't break the bank in the process, obvs. Perhaps all that sterile rental bathroom of yours needs is a statement mirror. And that bare wall probably needs some color in the form of a bookshelf or print. Oh, and those floorboards are crying out for a modern rug but you’re stuck for which one to pick. Whatever your dilemma, I’m here to help. Sorry not sorry if this roundup ends up adding more than you bargained for to your basket... but it's just so cute!

Quick Menu:

1. Modern living room decor

2. Modern bedroom decor

3. Where to shop

So, if you’re looking for some modern home décor buys to refresh your space, it’s time to get to business. I’m an interiors pro and these are the pieces I’ve spotted on a lot of wishlists, backed up by rave reviews and, of course, the Real Homes seal of approval. So, whether it's modern small living room buys you're searching for or pieces to spruce your bedroom, keep scrolling.

12 modern home décor buys

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Modern living room decor

We've collated all of our favorite modern bedroom ideas for you to browse, but here's what you need to buy if your space is looking a little bare RN.

1. H&M Large Stoneware Tray Shop at H&M $26.99 Swirly, puffy designs are seemingly everywhere atm. This chunky tray from H&M is very on-trend while still neutral enough to compliment any decor style. Use it as a place to store your keys and any other odds and ends that you don't want to lose. Fashionable and functional, a win-win! 2. Dormify XOXO Neon Sign Shop at Dormify $59 Calling all Gossip Girl fans! Capture GG's signature sign-off with this cool neon sign in your living room. Not only does it add a really modern touch, the white neon lights add lots of cozy ambiance to any space. It's super sleek and not too overpowering as some colorful neon lights can be.

3.Room Essentials™ Checker Rug Shop at Target $35 Bringing that Alice and Wonderland fantasy to your home, this trendy rug is an instant game-changer when it comes to injecting a modern twist into a space. Monochrome and clean, this design is both versatile and contemporary, adding a burst of playfulness to any room. With a tufted low-pile loop construction, this rug is soft and squishy underfoot as well as looking this good! 4. Sammi Smith Flower Power Print Shop at Dormify $19 This super on-trend print is sure to make a statement in your living room. I'm really loving anything checkerboard at the moment and the vibrant yellow flowers on top really make it pop. If you're into pastels, this one's for you. You can add it to the living room, bedroom, or even the bathroom! 5. Anthropologie Ombre Capiz Mirror Shop at Anthropologie $298 This mirror is absolutely stunning and timeless. Modern in its clarity and how it makes a statement, but classic in its handmade detail. This is a showstopper of a home décor piece. Handcrafted from shimmering capiz shells, it has a gorgeous ombre effect, transforming from ivory to soft bronze. 6. UO Rowan Vase Shop at Urban Outfitters $49 Step into the modern day with this stylish stepping vase in a cooling blue-green colorway. The bubbled staircase silhouette, paired with the aquatic ombre glaze is playful and refreshingly contemporary. Add some faux or dried flowers to this vase for a low-maintenance, contemporary kick.

Modern bedroom decor

Onto the bedroom and all of the modern bedroom ideas you need to see. Find the pieces you need to buy to get your space looking expensive AF but on a budget.

7. BeautyPeak Arched Standing Floor Mirror Shop at Walmart $199 $89.80 Now, obviously, no bedroom is complete without a full-length mirror. Or really any on-trend mirror! If you're in the market for one but want it to add to your space (rather than just reflect it), I suggest opting for an arched model. This one from Walmart is affordable, modern, and chic. I love how the thin, black frame exudes contemporary minimalism. 8. UO Delia Frosted Globe Table Lamp Shop at Urban Outfitters $79 You've gotta love a globe lamp if you're looking to give a simple room a modern but timeless twist. This bedroom lamp from Urban is made from frosted glass and emits a luminous glow set on a brushed, cylindrical metal base. The combination of classic colors is giving rich bitch realness and I'm here for it. 9. Marshall Uxbridge Voice With Amazon Alexa Bluetooth Speaker Shop at Amazon $219.99 When I said styling the modern home is all about giving a nod to classic sensibilities with a twist, this Marshall speaker with a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant pretty much sums that up. Put this on your bedroom mantelpiece to make a visual statement while it becomes your new favorite speaker. 10. Ikea Evedal Pendant Lamp Shop at Ikea $229.99 Simple Scandi statements are ever-present in the modern home and this hanging pendant lamp executes this to a tee. Mouth-blown and unique, this lamp has an opaque inner shade and a smokey grey glass outer shade, meaning it provides both ambient lighting and direct light. Practical and good-looking? Yes, please! 11. H&M Pillar Candle Shop at H&M $16.99 Nothing says modern quite like this unique pillar candle from H&M. It's a budget-friendly choice that looks way more expensive than it is, IMO. While the design is pretty bold, the neutral color ensures you can match it to just about anything. It's almost too pretty to burn! 12. Hearth & Hand™ Stripe Dobby Throw Blanket Shop at Target $29.99 Stop neglecting throws in the summer! They're decorative devices that should not be overlooked. In 2023, we're leaning back into those creamy, warm-toned neutrals and away from the cool greys of this world. So, this textured, lightweight throw in color "sour cream" is the perfect modern home décor choice!

What does "modern" home décor mean? The term modern home decor is pretty vague, so I asked Lubo Todorov, the Head of Visual Merchandising at Raft Furniture , how he navigates this title and what it means to him when dressing Raft showrooms and photoshoots. "When presented with the term 'modern home,' it's tempting to think of futuristic sharp lines, tech-centric spaces, and (let's be honest) a lack of soul," Lubo says. "However, the modern home actually celebrates sustainability and rejects the cookie-cutter style that lacks personality and depth. Modern home decor is about injecting some contemporary character into a timeless space. It's like that cool belt you buy to elevate those classic jeans."

Where to buy modern home decor

Still on the hunt for modern home decor? You'll find loads more inspo here...