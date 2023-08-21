9 of the best Urban Outfitters furniture picks for your apartment

I hate to break it to you, but for a truly on-trend home, you’ll need more than just stylish decor. So, before you stock up on the ornaments and throw pillows, how about taking it back to basics by actually picking pieces of furniture that fit with your aesthetic in the first place? If that sounds like a plan, then Urban Outfitters should defo be your first port of call.
From chic storage units to statement seating options, I’ve scoured the site and pulled together a selection of the best Urban Outfitters furniture that you can currently shop on-site. And to make it even simpler for you, I’ve narrowed it down to just three of my faves for each different room!
Bedroom
Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Price: $99
With its intersecting x-base and simple yet structural look, this modernist side table would make the perfect understated nightstand. It looks super chic in the classic wood veneer finish — but if you fancy a more playful vibe, it also comes in lavender.
Price: $129
Closet not quite up to the task of containing all your clothes? The perfect boho addition to any bedroom, this cute clothes rack is made from 100% bamboo, boasts a gorgeous blonde finish, and will provide some much-needed extra hanging and shelf space.
Living room
Price: $129
Whether your aesthetic is retro, art deco, or super minimalistic and modern, you can bet that this tiered storage shelf in pretty mint will look right at home in your lounge. In my opinion, the arch detailing makes these shelves the perfect place for displaying your favorite plants and ornaments.
Price: $179
With its three separate tiers, this slimline side table is ideal for anyone looking to maximize space next to their sofa. Stylish and contemporary, it’s made from powder-coated metal and comes in four different colors — black, white, green, and sky blue.
Price: $499
I don’t know about you, but I for one am well and truly in my Barbie era. So, I can’t think of a better statement armchair than this one! Boasting a stand-out modernist silhouette, and pink velvet upholstering, it’ll definitely bring the dreamhouse vibes to your living room.
Bathroom
Price: $99
Opting for bamboo furniture is a great idea if you’re keen to bring spa-like vibes to your bathroom. Practical yet pretty, this bamboo shelf will provide you with plenty of space for your toiletries and towels and is a great solution for a bathroom that’s severely lacking storage.
Price: $49
Another bamboo buy from the same collection, this ladder takes up barely any floor space and looks super chic when lent against a wall. I just think it would make the perfect spot for storing spare towels, and hanging up your clothes or bathrobe while you take a shower.
Price: $149
The only thing better than bamboo bathroom storage is bamboo bathroom storage on wheels! To make the most of the space, I’d hang towels from the rungs, stack linens on the large bottom shelf, and put my toiletries in stackable crates on the three smaller square shelves.
Kitchen
Price: $49
If your kitchen is a little short on cabinets, then this leaning storage shelf could be a great alternative. It's got a leaning slimline frame that won't take up too much space, and its four tray shelves that are perfect for keeping your precious pantry items close by.
Price: $499
Whether you push it against a wall and use it as a breakfast bar, or style it as a makeshift island in the middle of your kitchen, this gorgeous high-top table and stool set is sure to make a statement. Super high-quality, it’s been crafted from natural mango wood and iron — and the stools can even be hung from brackets underneath the table!
Price: $279
Want to bring the rustic cottage vibes to your kitchen? Then look no further than this cute workspace. It’s got two large shelves that are perfect for storing pots, pans, and any small appliances like microwaves, a cute pull-out drawer, a handy countertop, and a clever grid that’s great for hanging utensils and mugs. I’m genuinely obsessed!