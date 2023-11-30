Adorable Trader Joe's holiday items that will make you forget why you went to the store in the first place

Come for the cauliflower gnocchi, stay for the garlands. Trader Joe's holiday items are popping up in stores across the country, sidetracking us from our shopping list in the best way possible.
Whether it's a felt accessory or a festive plant, the grocery store's Christmas decorations are playful, inexpensive ways to add a little cheer to your home. And let's be honest, we love the Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend, but our cart is much more enticing with a reindeer succulent.
Go ahead — try to leave the store with just the necessities. We dare you.
Trader Joe's holiday items that caught our eye
Want to get your hands on the latest TJ viral buy? Here is what to look out for the next time you're store-bound. Keep in mind, you cannot place orders online at Trader Joe's, so you'll need to venture to your local brick-and-mortar locale to scope out the inventory. Even with crowded aisles and a long line, the adventure is worth it. (Christmas candles, here we come.)
What To Shop
limited
Price: $11.99
Dimensions (in.): D22
Fir boughs, pine cones, and a combination of branches and sprigs, this wreath is a bucolic welcome to guests this holiday season. FYI, learn how to hang a wreath on a door without damaging it.
wooden wick
Price: $9.99
Dimensions (in.): 11.28 oz
Revel in the 45 hours of burn time that produces an aroma of pomegranate, plum, raspberry, and cedar — the perfect winterized home fragrance.
six branches
Price: $19.99
Dimensions: N/A
Skip the dried floral bouquet and opt for this festive felt find crafted from 100% New Zealand wool. It'll make a sweet statement on your mantle or somewhere along the kitchen counter.
handcrafted
Price: $9.99
Dimensions (ft.): 9
Add some cheer and merriment with this festive, multicolored felt garland. Like the ilex berries, it's made from 100% New Zealand wool.
three colors
Price: $8.99
Dimensions: N/A
What makes an easy-to-care-for air plant even better? A reindeer planter, of course. This Rudolph-inspired green number only needs medium to bright indirect sunlight. Sounds perfect.
citrusy
Price: $1.99
Dimensions (in.): 1.69 fl oz
Not only will your home be decked for the holidays, but it'll smell seasonal with thanks to this combination of Mandarin orange, cinnamon, and clove oils.
As you're aware, the demand for Trader Joe's seasonal goodies is high, so inventory is selling fast. If you can't find what you're looking for during your next grocery store run, consider adding these comparable options to your wishlist:
faux greenery
Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): H20 x W17 x D4
For a festive accent, look no further than a woodsy pinecone garland.
citrusy
Price: $16.99
Dimensions: 6.76 oz
Ready for your favorite winter aroma? You'll swoon over this blend of cassia and raspberry, middle notes of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, lavender, and ginger, and a base of musk and coconut.
handmade
Price: $20.95
Dimensions (ft): 6
Put a little pep(permint) in your step this holiday season with a sweet-colored garland reminiscent of something you'd find in the North Pole.
50 hour burn time
Price: $5
Dimensions: 4.1 oz
Part fruity, part spicy, this candle blends notes of clove, vanilla, and orange to make your abode feel like a winter retreat. It's best enjoyed with a cozy evening in with a warm cup of tea.
Handcrafted
Price: $9.95
Dimensions (in.): H16
Have a vase that's in need of a little Christmas pizzazz? The red berry tree pick will gladly accent your Christmas tablescape plans this year.
five christmas characters
Price: $3.99
Dimensions (in.): H4.5
Frosty is in his plant parent era. Line him up alongside a gingerbread man, Santa, a penguin and other festive characters who are also getting a green touch.
Where else to shop
Still stocking up your wishlist for loved ones and yourself? We've been eyeing plenty of cute Christmas collections, and we think you'll enjoy:
Curious what's happening once the decorations come down and the new year gets underway? We've rounded up seven popular small space interior design trends for 2024 that the pros insist will be everywhere, and you won't want to miss out on a single thing.