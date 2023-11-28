I'm a homes editor and these Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations are anything but basic

Mix it up this year with some Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations. I'm looking for something a little less traditional so I shopped around for some unique picks. Urban Outfitters has everything from novelty ornaments to on-trend stockings.
Makeover your mantlepiece with some cheerful additions like a light-up stocking holder or some sparkling tinsel. I have to stock up on Christmas candles every year, so I found some with notes of fir and cedarwood.
Whether you're going for a glam vibe this year or pure nostalgia, there are plenty of Christmas decoration ideas to choose from. See my fave picks below to up your decor game this year.
Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations
I personally love a bit of Urban Outfitters home decor. The designs are always super on-trend while at a pretty reasonable price point. While you may not think of Urban as a common place to pick up seasonal decorations, the Christmas collection this year is quite the stand-out.
While neutral Christmas decor may be more your thing, this selection of Urban Outfitters Christmas decor picks is anything but. There were so many products to choose from, but I found my favorites worth snagging this year.
Prices were correct at the time of publishing.
9 best buys
Retro
Price: $59
Feeling nostalgic this Christmas? Embrace the retro vibes of this fun ceramic Christmas tree, complete with multi-colored lights. It's currently available in a traditional green color and a neutral all-white version. Just pop in three AA batteries and you're good to go.
Puffed up
Price: $20
Ok, I'll admit it — I'm all over anything quilted this winter. I practically live in my puffer jacket so it's a no-brainer that my Christmas stocking has to match. This metallic stocking comes in both silver and bronze depending on if you'd like a warm or cool-toned option.
Versatile
Price: $24
This glamorous satin-looking bow deserves a spot at the top of your tree this year. This over-sized bow is made extra festive with silver fringe detailing. Use it as a tree topper, add it into a wreath, or simply attach it to a door knob for an extra special touch.
Kitsch
Price: $29
Christmas is the time to stock up on fun trinkets to display. But the best kind of trinkets also have another function besides visual appeal. This ceramic figurine is actually a light with LED illumination. The hand-painted variance means each one is one-of-a-kind.
Party vibes
Price: $16
Get your disco on with this jazzy multi-colored wall hanging. This unique display is a creative way to use some sparkly tinsel and sets just the right mood for a lively Christmas party. The best part? You can hang it just about anywhere.
Ambience
Price: $14
Christmas decorating isn't complete without lighting a festive candle at the end. Fill your house with notes of fir, mint, cedarwood for the coziest ambiance. You can even repurpose the glass vessel when it's finished burning to hold odds and ends like spare Christmas ribbons.
Rustic
Price: $49
Embrace the farmhouse look with this vintage red truck with a light-up Christmas tree in the back. Not only is this figurine decorative, it also serves as a stocking holder with an iron-crafted hook. This cute accent piece will add some fun flair to your mantlepiece.
Sparkle
Price: $49
Make a real statement this year with some sparkly light-up tinsel spray. The spray includes five pieces that measure six and a half feet long each. You can create plenty of different arrangements with the pieces, even creating a Christmas tree shape.
Novelty
Price: $13
It's not a true family holiday get-together without a Jello mold. Celebrate this old-school dessert with this novelty Christmas ornament. The colorful design is finished with an extra touch of glitter for a sparkly detail.
Urban Outfitters decor may be the perfect solution if you're pretty set on the basics (like a Christmas tree, garlands, etc.) but just want to add a few fun touches here and there.
If you prefer minimalist Christmas decor, there are still plenty of ways to add some cheerful charm like subtle throw pillows and tasteful candles.
Shopping for more Christmas decor? We've been scouring all the new holiday collections coming out and found our favorite Pottery Barn Christmas decor and the best picks from the Crate and Barrel Christmas shop.