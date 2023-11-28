I'm a homes editor and these Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations are anything but basic

Mix it up this year with some Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations. I'm looking for something a little less traditional so I shopped around for some unique picks. Urban Outfitters has everything from novelty ornaments to on-trend stockings.

Makeover your mantlepiece with some cheerful additions like a light-up stocking holder or some sparkling tinsel. I have to stock up on Christmas candles every year, so I found some with notes of fir and cedarwood.

Whether you're going for a glam vibe this year or pure nostalgia, there are plenty of Christmas decoration ideas to choose from. See my fave picks below to up your decor game this year.

Urban Outfitters Christmas decorations

I personally love a bit of Urban Outfitters home decor. The designs are always super on-trend while at a pretty reasonable price point. While you may not think of Urban as a common place to pick up seasonal decorations, the Christmas collection this year is quite the stand-out.

While neutral Christmas decor may be more your thing, this selection of Urban Outfitters Christmas decor picks is anything but. There were so many products to choose from, but I found my favorites worth snagging this year.

9 best buys

Urban Outfitters decor may be the perfect solution if you're pretty set on the basics (like a Christmas tree, garlands, etc.) but just want to add a few fun touches here and there.

If you prefer minimalist Christmas decor, there are still plenty of ways to add some cheerful charm like subtle throw pillows and tasteful candles.

