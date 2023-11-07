The Crate & Barrel Christmas shop is here, and we're ready to get our Kris Kringle on

We've learned from the best, and now that the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop has officially opened, we're looking forward to following in Santa's footsteps. Plus, we've scoped out a few cute items that we're planning to put in our own stocking, too. (It's called multitasking.)
From kitchen essentials to tree ornaments and everything in between — nearly 615 items, if we're going to start counting — the retailer is kicking the festive season into high gear, and we're all due for some celebration. Might as well pour yourself a mug of cocoa while you start curating your wishlist.
If you're ready to stock up on Christmas decorations, get your gifting situation sorted, and of course, transform your home into a winter wonderland, you'll want to take a peek at Crate & Barrel's timeless and lovable offerings.
All about the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop
Whether you're opting for something simple with neutral Christmas decor or bringing the sea into the mix with a coastal Christmas decor look, you're bound to find something you love — and then some. Here are a few things we're planning on shopping and gifting from Crate & Barrel this year.
What to shop
glazed ceramic platter
Price: $39.95
Dimensions (in.): D10.15 x W15.39 x H1.25
Santa's sugar cookies need to go somewhere. Might as well show your appreciation for his efforts with a festive display—an emerald green plate adorned with a white pine tree border. Not only is it adorable, but it's durable: microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe (up to 350 degrees).
indoor use only
Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): W72 x D5.5
For anyone who has something to say about the neutral Christmas decor trend, simply show them the elegant Faux White Mini Berry Garland. This classic piece is ideal for any mantle or table, but it is also available as a 32" wreath, 14" wreath, and stem.
Place in wooden dish
Price: $14.95
Dimensions (in.): D4 x W6 x H8
Our home fragrances are ready for a seasonal treat, and this mixture of pine cones, cypress stems, cinnamon sticks, and faux greenery is the perfect way to bring a bit of winter indoors—minus the cold, of course.
FSC®-certified mango wood
Price: $59.95
Dimensions (in.): D18
What could be a more appropriate place for your olives, crackers, and slivers of cheese? This simple yet eye-catching snowflake board will come in handy when serving appetizers.
Adorbs
Price: $9.95
Dimensions (in.): D1.75 x W3.25 x H4.75
We love a lil' slot getting out of lazy mode and into holiday mode with a plaid vest, cozy hat, and Christmas present. This adorable ornament is guaranteed to be a favorite for years to come.
Handmade
Price: $12.95
Dimensions: 14-oz. capacity
Enjoy a sip of eggnog with these old-fashioned-inspired holiday glasses with a Christmas tree, candy cane, or holiday wreath motif. If you choose to stock up on all three—in multiple batches—you'll be pleased to know they're dishwasher safe.
Crate & Barrel Christmas offerings
On the hunt for something specific? Crate & Barrel divvies up its holiday line by category — 611 holiday offerings, folks.
- Crate & Barrel Christmas ornaments
- Crate & Barrel Christmas stockings
- Crate & Barrel Christmas decor
- Crate & Barrel Christmas kitchen decor & baking
- Crate & Barrel Christmas entertaining
