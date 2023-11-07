The Crate & Barrel Christmas shop is here, and we're ready to get our Kris Kringle on

We've learned from the best, and now that the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop has officially opened, we're looking forward to following in Santa's footsteps. Plus, we've scoped out a few cute items that we're planning to put in our own stocking, too. (It's called multitasking.)

From kitchen essentials to tree ornaments and everything in between — nearly 615 items, if we're going to start counting — the retailer is kicking the festive season into high gear, and we're all due for some celebration. Might as well pour yourself a mug of cocoa while you start curating your wishlist.

If you're ready to stock up on Christmas decorations, get your gifting situation sorted, and of course, transform your home into a winter wonderland, you'll want to take a peek at Crate & Barrel's timeless and lovable offerings.

All about the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop

Whether you're opting for something simple with neutral Christmas decor or bringing the sea into the mix with a coastal Christmas decor look, you're bound to find something you love — and then some. Here are a few things we're planning on shopping and gifting from Crate & Barrel this year.

What to shop

Crate & Barrel Christmas offerings

On the hunt for something specific? Crate & Barrel divvies up its holiday line by category — 611 holiday offerings, folks.

Still on the hunt for more December finds? The viral Pottery Barn holiday collection will not disappoint. (Anyone else have a Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow in their cart as we speak?)