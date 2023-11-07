The Crate & Barrel Christmas shop is here, and we're ready to get our Kris Kringle on

We've learned from the best, and now that the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop has officially opened, we're looking forward to following in Santa's footsteps. Plus, we've scoped out a few cute items that we're planning to put in our own stocking, too. (It's called multitasking.) 

From kitchen essentials to tree ornaments and everything in between — nearly 615 items, if we're going to start counting — the retailer is kicking the festive season into high gear, and we're all due for some celebration. Might as well pour yourself a mug of cocoa while you start curating your wishlist. 

If you're ready to stock up on Christmas decorations, get your gifting situation sorted, and of course, transform your home into a winter wonderland, you'll want to take a peek at Crate & Barrel's timeless and lovable offerings. 

All about the Crate & Barrel Christmas shop

Whether you're opting for something simple with neutral Christmas decor or bringing the sea into the mix with a coastal Christmas decor look, you're bound to find something you love — and then some. Here are a few things we're planning on shopping and gifting from Crate & Barrel this year.

What to shop

Evergreen Forest Serving Platter with white pine trees along the borderglazed ceramic platter
1. Evergreen Forest Serving Platter

Price: $39.95
Dimensions (in.): D10.15 x W15.39 x H1.25

Santa's sugar cookies need to go somewhere. Might as well show your appreciation for his efforts with a festive display—an emerald green plate adorned with a white pine tree border. Not only is it adorable, but it's durable: microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe (up to 350 degrees). 

Faux White Mini Berry Garland hanging from a mantle with three white stockings belowindoor use only
2. Faux White Mini Berry Garland

Price: $149
Dimensions (in.): W72 x D5.5

For anyone who has something to say about the neutral Christmas decor trend, simply show them the elegant Faux White Mini Berry Garland. This classic piece is ideal for any mantle or table, but it is also available as a 32" wreath, 14" wreath, and stem. 

Balsam & Pine Potpourri in a plastic bag with a jute string to tie it togetherPlace in wooden dish
3. Bag of Balsam & Pine Potpourri

Price: $14.95
Dimensions (in.): D4 x W6 x H8

Our home fragrances are ready for a seasonal treat, and this mixture of pine cones, cypress stems, cinnamon sticks, and faux greenery is the perfect way to bring a bit of winter indoors—minus the cold, of course. 

Taiga Wood and Marble Snowflake BoardFSC®-certified mango wood
4. Taiga Wood and Marble Snowflake Board

Price: $59.95
Dimensions (in.): D18

What could be a more appropriate place for your olives, crackers, and slivers of cheese? This simple yet eye-catching snowflake board will come in handy when serving appetizers.

Boiled Wool Holiday Sloth Christmas Tree OrnamentAdorbs
5. Boiled Wool Holiday Sloth Christmas Tree Ornament

Price: $9.95
Dimensions (in.): D1.75 x W3.25 x H4.75

We love a lil' slot getting out of lazy mode and into holiday mode with a plaid vest, cozy hat, and Christmas present. This adorable ornament is guaranteed to be a favorite for years to come.

Christmas Trees Double Old-Fashioned GlassHandmade
6. Christmas Trees Double Old-Fashioned Glass

Price: $12.95
Dimensions: 14-oz. capacity

Enjoy a sip of eggnog with these old-fashioned-inspired holiday glasses with a Christmas tree, candy cane, or holiday wreath motif. If you choose to stock up on all three—in multiple batches—you'll be pleased to know they're dishwasher safe.

On the hunt for something specific? Crate & Barrel divvies up its holiday line by category — 611 holiday offerings, folks. 

Still on the hunt for more December finds? The viral Pottery Barn holiday collection will not disappoint. (Anyone else have a Mr. Spice Gingerbread Pillow in their cart as we speak?)

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes with way too many throw blankets and pasta bowls. Whatever you need to make your space feel welcoming, I'm here to help. 


Before my time at Real Homes, I was keeping busy at My Imperfect Life and woman&home. Prior to my tenure at Future, I was the editor of Time Out New York Kids and a news editor at Elite Daily. Throughout my career, I've been able to hone in on areas I love, including interiors, food, books, and the place I call home—New York City. My work has also appeared in Domino, Chowhound, and amNew York, among other outlets. 


During my downtime, I'm usually reading, cooking, or watching scary movies. (Recs always welcome.) 

