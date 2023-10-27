The viral Pottery Barn holiday collection is here and I'm picking up everything TBH

I don't know about you, but I've been seeing the Pottery Barn holiday collection just about everywhere. Everything from teddy throw pillows to cute Christmas mugs have taken over my TikTok FYP. To be honest, I can't wait to get my hands on some of these decorations, but how to choose?!

This year, Pottery Barn has launched a whole line of new products including collections themed after classic Christmas movies like Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Luckily for you, I've browsed through just about everything on site to find the best apartment Christmas decor for your place. But a word of wisdom — if you see something you like, act fast. Pottery Barn's holiday collection is known to sell out quickly.

Pottery Barn holiday collection

I took a look at the Christmas Shop posted on the Pottery Barn website to find all the best new releases, including the TikTok famous throw pillows. See my fave picks below to deck out your place during the festive season.

Prices were correct at the time of publishing.

Best Christmas decor buys

FAQs

Will the Pottery Barn holiday collection be in stock? Currently, the most sought-after items, like the fuzzy throw pillows, are in stock online. But you may want to hurry as these collections are known to sell out quickly. If you're not having luck online, try stopping by a local brick-and-mortar store.

Where can I get the Pottery Barn holiday collection? The collection is available online at PotteryBarn.com in the 'Christmas Shop' section. There are also plenty of holiday products sold in-store at your nearest location.

This holiday season, I know I'll be popping by Pottery Barn for some extra festive touches. If you prefer your decorating a little more toned down, we found some minimal Christmas decor ideas that will complement just about any style.