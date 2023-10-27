The viral Pottery Barn holiday collection is here and I'm picking up everything TBH

I don't know about you, but I've been seeing the Pottery Barn holiday collection just about everywhere. Everything from teddy throw pillows to cute Christmas mugs have taken over my TikTok FYP. To be honest, I can't wait to get my hands on some of these decorations, but how to choose?!
This year, Pottery Barn has launched a whole line of new products including collections themed after classic Christmas movies like Elf and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
Luckily for you, I've browsed through just about everything on site to find the best apartment Christmas decor for your place. But a word of wisdom — if you see something you like, act fast. Pottery Barn's holiday collection is known to sell out quickly.
Pottery Barn holiday collection
I took a look at the Christmas Shop posted on the Pottery Barn website to find all the best new releases, including the TikTok famous throw pillows. See my fave picks below to deck out your place during the festive season.
Prices were correct at the time of publishing.
Best Christmas decor buys
Gingerbread girl
Price: $69.50
Size (in.): 12W x 16H
Material: 100% polyester
This little gingerbread man is making quite the stir on social media and how can we blame him? He's practically essential for any gingerbread girl this Christmas.
Neutral
Price: $15
Size (in.): 5W x 4D x 3H
Material: 100% earthenware
You're obviously going to need something to sip your hot chocolate in come Christmastime and what better than this Santa mug? It also comes in a set of four for $60 if you want a full collection.
Christmas baking
Price: $69
Size (in.): 8W x 7D x 9H
Material: stoneware with a glazed finish
Holiday baking, begin! What could be better to store your Christmas cookies than a cookie jar made out of gingerbread?! Ok, it's not actual gingerbread, but it's so damn adorable.
Novelty
Price: $59.50
Size (in.): 20H
Material: 100% yarn-dyed polyester
Take a trip to Candy Land with this cute accent pillow. It's a really fun touch that's not too over-the-top. Plus the classic red and white color scheme really pops on a neutral sofa. Sweet!
Chunky knits
Price: $39.50
Size (in.): 7W x 15L
Material: 100% acrylic
Vanilla girls, this one's for you. This gorgeous chunky knit stocking will look so cozy hung up from the mantlepiece. It also comes in red if you'd like something a little more vibrant.
Sutble
Price: $69.50
Size (in.): 18H
Material: 100% recycled polyester
For a more neutral Christmas decor option, this wintery snowflake pillow will do just the trick. It's neutral enough to go with just about anything too!
Festive entryways
Price: $39
Size (in.): 22H x 36W
Material: 100% coir
Every room of the house needs a festive touch. Add this eye-catching doormat to your small entryway Christmas decor for an impressive sight every time you walk in the door.
Furry friends
Price: $24.50
Size (in.): 10W x 14L
Material: 100% polyester
Calling all pet parents — your furry friend needs their own stocking too, right?! Show your dig some love this Christmas with this fuzzy bone-shaped stocking.
Warm and cozy
Price: $129
Size (in.): 96L x 92W
Material: 100% polyester
Wrap up with a cozy blanket and settle in a classic Christmas movie this holiday season. Throw this on your bed or sofa for a festive layer of warmth.
FAQs
Will the Pottery Barn holiday collection be in stock?
Currently, the most sought-after items, like the fuzzy throw pillows, are in stock online. But you may want to hurry as these collections are known to sell out quickly. If you're not having luck online, try stopping by a local brick-and-mortar store.
Where can I get the Pottery Barn holiday collection?
The collection is available online at PotteryBarn.com in the 'Christmas Shop' section. There are also plenty of holiday products sold in-store at your nearest location.
This holiday season, I know I'll be popping by Pottery Barn for some extra festive touches. If you prefer your decorating a little more toned down, we found some minimal Christmas decor ideas that will complement just about any style.