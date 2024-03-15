Walmart Easter decor ideas from $4 that will bring rustic charm to your home this holiday

Spring is right around the corner, and Walmart Easter decor ideas will help you celebrate the season to its fullest.

Whether you're in search of something for the table or need a few accents to add to your bookshelves or walls, Walmart has charming, rustic selections that will bring the farmhouse allure straight to your space.

Trust us, your Easter decorating ideas will be on point with these great finds. Now, if you'll excuse us, we have to set up for the egg hunt.

Shop our favorite Walmart Easter decor ideas

While scoping out Walmart Easter decor ideas, we got inspired to try new Easter table decor ideas and spring mantel decor trends, all of which give our space a touch of the outdoors. Nature's starting to wake up, and we feel refreshed just looking at these pieces.

To capture that farmhouse flair, we opted for pieces with natural elements, like wood and jute, stuck to a neutral color palette, and threw in some (faux) greenery for good measure. Then, we topped it all off with an Easter wreath.

Should you want to take a more playful route, particularly if you have little bunnies hopping around, we suggest Easter trees, like Walmart's Afunbaby Easter White Tree with 24 Warm LEDs or a springtime take on a nostalgic winter classic, the Mr. Cottontail 13" Ceramic Easter Bunny Pink Tree.

These Walmart Easter decor ideas are our shopping editor’s favourites. If you feel inspired to add them to your holiday basket, you won’t be disappointed.

Bestseller Easter Egg Wreath Shop at Walmart Price: $17.98

Dimensions (in.): 16 x 5 x 16 Welcome guests with a rustic, speckled egg wreath in sweet pastels to get the Easter festivities started. Note that this is recommended for indoor use. Three combinations Egmy Easter Bunny Decoration Shop at Walmart Price: $3.09

Dimensions (in.): 1.97 x 9.04 Keep these plush bunny buddies on a floating shelf or mantel for a springtime pop. Handwash Wood Bunny Tray Shop at Walmart Price: $7.98

Dimensions (in.): H11.75 Serve up appetizers (or chocolates) on this wooden, rabbit-shaped tray. Don't put this one in the dishwasher. Rustic Small Grapevine Carrot Decoration Visit Site Price: $4.47

Dimensions (in.): 12 Ideal for any part of the house — entryways, living rooms, or tables — we think the best complement to this rustic carrot is a few florals. Set of four Tinksky Easter Moss Bunny Figurine Visit Site Price: $8.64

Dimensions (in.): 3.15 x 2.36 x 2.36 Ideal for those setting up their Easter tablescape outdoors, these faux moss bunnies will give you a hankering to step into the garden after dinner. Nonporous Green Ceramic Egg Tray Visit Site Price: $3.48

Dimensions (in.): 5.13 x 3.38 x 1.13 Give your (faux) eggs that fresh-from-the-farm feel with the help of this green-speckled holder. Note that it is only suitable for fake eggs.

Want to add a few more things to your shopping basket? We found equally adorable Target Easter buys from $5 that will turn your home into a cute (but not kitschy) spring oasis.