Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy is everything we want under our Christmas tree

Martha Stewart in a black sweater on a glitzy silver holiday-looking background
(Image credit: Denis Contreras/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)
Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection is nothing short of swoon-worthy, as expected. And much to Kris Kringle's delight, we've already taken a look at her favorite pieces and started crafting our wishlist for his convenience. (No need to thank us, Santa.) 

Earlier this year, the lifestyle guru teamed up with Etsy to spotlight local makers via handpicked lists, which are available for all of the site's shoppers to peruse. Needless to say, Martha's got a great eye, and we're all for copying her style. 

Now that we're mapping out our apartment Christmas decor ideas and divvying up hosting duties amongst the family, we figured it was a good time to defer to the home queen for her insight.

Explore Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection

Martha Stewart's Curated Collections with Etsy offers plenty to love, whether you're in search of a gift for the pickiest person on your list, or you're filling up your cart with festive accents for your home. (Neutral Christmas decor, anyone?) She neatly divides products up by section to make the experience as smooth as possible for shoppers. Overall, the aesthetic is simple yet elegant with a bit of vintage flair. (Essentially, that means we want everything.) 

Martha Stewart's Curated Collections on Etsy

Martha's got you covered, whether you want your table to look extra celebratory or you're looking for cozy PJs to keep you warm while you're visiting relatives. 

What we're shopping

We're always up for quick Christmas hosting hacks, and Martha has things down in the style department, as evidenced below!

Christmas tree place cards on white plates and a brown presentGift topper
1. Mini Wreath Place Cards

Price: $17.37 (Four), $36.25 (10)
Dimensions (in.): D3.4 

The perfect addition to any table or gift, these adorable LouGrenadine wreaths will never go out of style. Shoppers are able to choose different hues for the name tags: gold, red, black, silver, green, or pink gold. 

christmas tree napkins with a wooden bowl of blackberries on topBlock-printed design
2. Mini Trees Linen Napkin Set (set of two)

Price: $28
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W20

Add a subtle yet sweet accent to your Christmas dinner with JuliePeach's festive tree napkins. We're particularly drawn to vintage-inspired aesthetics come this time of the year. 

peppermint christmas garland with pink and light blue ballsWhimsical
3. Felt Christmas Garland

Price: $20.95
Dimensions (ft):

We can envision HandcraftedBuffalo's pretty peppermint garland sitting pretty in Santa's workshop. For our purposes, we're planning on draping it over the bookshelf. If you're in need of cold-weather DIY, you can learn how to make a Christmas garland just like this beauty. 

wood serving board with a brass knife on the left and cheese on the top leftElegant
4. Dawn Serving Board

Price: Was $95, now $71.25
Dimensions (in.): L11 x W7

No holiday meal is complete without appetizers. WarwoodMade's charcuterie platter will serve up tasty bites and style. Pass the Swiss cheese, please.

Black Mudcloth Christmas StockingLimited Edition
5. Black Mudcloth Christmas Stocking

Price: $45
Dimensions (in.): L17 x W9

Ditch the traditional red and green and opt for a unique handcrafted African mudcloth textile with cozy charm from HabitationBoheme. The poms, name tags, and patterns are customizable. 

multicolored and multi-sized christmas tree decorations from wood in a big bunchPack of Eight
6. Colorful Christmas Trees In Wood

Price: $20.27 (Small)
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, or Mixed

A lovely addition to the mantel or dresser, RocketandFox's wood Christmas trees add festivity to the atmosphere thanks to their beautifully-painted surfaces. 

If you need us, we'll be busy decorating and preparing for our guests. 

Getting ready for the celebrations ahead? You'll want to invest in some stackable kitchenware that make small-space hosting all the simpler.

