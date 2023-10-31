Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy is everything we want under our Christmas tree

Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection is nothing short of swoon-worthy, as expected. And much to Kris Kringle's delight, we've already taken a look at her favorite pieces and started crafting our wishlist for his convenience. (No need to thank us, Santa.)
Earlier this year, the lifestyle guru teamed up with Etsy to spotlight local makers via handpicked lists, which are available for all of the site's shoppers to peruse. Needless to say, Martha's got a great eye, and we're all for copying her style.
Now that we're mapping out our apartment Christmas decor ideas and divvying up hosting duties amongst the family, we figured it was a good time to defer to the home queen for her insight.
Explore Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection
Martha Stewart's Curated Collections with Etsy offers plenty to love, whether you're in search of a gift for the pickiest person on your list, or you're filling up your cart with festive accents for your home. (Neutral Christmas decor, anyone?) She neatly divides products up by section to make the experience as smooth as possible for shoppers. Overall, the aesthetic is simple yet elegant with a bit of vintage flair. (Essentially, that means we want everything.)
Martha Stewart's Curated Collections on Etsy
Martha's got you covered, whether you want your table to look extra celebratory or you're looking for cozy PJs to keep you warm while you're visiting relatives.
- Martha Stewart's Holiday Gifting List
- Martha Stewart's Holiday Hosting List
- Martha Stewart's Holiday Style List
- Martha Stewart's Gifts Under $50 List
- Martha Stewart's Travel List
- Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving List
What we're shopping
We're always up for quick Christmas hosting hacks, and Martha has things down in the style department, as evidenced below!
Gift topper
Price: $17.37 (Four), $36.25 (10)
Dimensions (in.): D3.4
The perfect addition to any table or gift, these adorable LouGrenadine wreaths will never go out of style. Shoppers are able to choose different hues for the name tags: gold, red, black, silver, green, or pink gold.
Block-printed design
Price: $28
Dimensions (in.): L18 x W20
Add a subtle yet sweet accent to your Christmas dinner with JuliePeach's festive tree napkins. We're particularly drawn to vintage-inspired aesthetics come this time of the year.
Whimsical
Price: $20.95
Dimensions (ft): 6
We can envision HandcraftedBuffalo's pretty peppermint garland sitting pretty in Santa's workshop. For our purposes, we're planning on draping it over the bookshelf. If you're in need of cold-weather DIY, you can learn how to make a Christmas garland just like this beauty.
Elegant
Price: Was $95, now $71.25
Dimensions (in.): L11 x W7
No holiday meal is complete without appetizers. WarwoodMade's charcuterie platter will serve up tasty bites and style. Pass the Swiss cheese, please.
Limited Edition
Price: $45
Dimensions (in.): L17 x W9
Ditch the traditional red and green and opt for a unique handcrafted African mudcloth textile with cozy charm from HabitationBoheme. The poms, name tags, and patterns are customizable.
Pack of Eight
Price: $20.27 (Small)
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, or Mixed
A lovely addition to the mantel or dresser, RocketandFox's wood Christmas trees add festivity to the atmosphere thanks to their beautifully-painted surfaces.
If you need us, we'll be busy decorating and preparing for our guests.
Getting ready for the celebrations ahead? You'll want to invest in some stackable kitchenware that make small-space hosting all the simpler.