Martha Stewart's curated holiday collection with Etsy is everything we want under our Christmas tree

Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection is nothing short of swoon-worthy, as expected. And much to Kris Kringle's delight, we've already taken a look at her favorite pieces and started crafting our wishlist for his convenience. (No need to thank us, Santa.)

Earlier this year, the lifestyle guru teamed up with Etsy to spotlight local makers via handpicked lists, which are available for all of the site's shoppers to peruse. Needless to say, Martha's got a great eye, and we're all for copying her style.

Now that we're mapping out our apartment Christmas decor ideas and divvying up hosting duties amongst the family, we figured it was a good time to defer to the home queen for her insight.

Explore Etsy's Martha Stewart curated holiday collection

Martha Stewart's Curated Collections with Etsy offers plenty to love, whether you're in search of a gift for the pickiest person on your list, or you're filling up your cart with festive accents for your home. (Neutral Christmas decor, anyone?) She neatly divides products up by section to make the experience as smooth as possible for shoppers. Overall, the aesthetic is simple yet elegant with a bit of vintage flair. (Essentially, that means we want everything.)

Martha Stewart's Curated Collections on Etsy

Martha's got you covered, whether you want your table to look extra celebratory or you're looking for cozy PJs to keep you warm while you're visiting relatives.

What we're shopping

We're always up for quick Christmas hosting hacks, and Martha has things down in the style department, as evidenced below!

If you need us, we'll be busy decorating and preparing for our guests.

Getting ready for the celebrations ahead? You'll want to invest in some stackable kitchenware that make small-space hosting all the simpler.