We found the best Amazon Easter decor that will make your holiday tablescape pop from just $9

Amazon Easter decor including gingham napkins, a bunny cake stand, and a pink vase on a background with colorful Easter eggs
(Image credit: Canva + Amazon)
We‘ve scoped out gorgeous Amazon Easter decor that will elevate your dining experience this holiday, from as little as $9.

While it's easy to get sucked into kitschy finds, Amazon's selections take a sophisticated route with elegant accents, glass accessories, and vintage details. 

If you're ready for Easter table decor ideas that will wow your visitors, we’ve gathered our favorite finds from Amazon, and talked to interior designers for their festive styling tips. 

Shop Amazon Easter decor

When weighing Easter decorating ideas, think of a color scheme. There are plenty of pastels to choose from, of course, but make sure your dopamine decor is consistent and your tableware and textiles match one another. 

Jennifer Allen, micro wedding specialist and officiant at Just Elope, recommends putting emphasis on delicate accents, like textiles. 

"Elevate your setup with linens that align with your theme," she says. "Layering lace or natural linens can add a touch of texture. Ensure your dinnerware complements the overall design, whether it's vintage, modern, or classic."

We‘re partial to Amazon's Solino Home Striped Linen Napkins in primrose yellow and playing up the springtime vibes with Amazon's Laolitou Green Table Runner, to pinpoint a couple of items we’re loving in the Real Homes office.

What to shop

Enjoy some of our favorite Amazon Easter decor picks. Anything scalloped always has a place at our table. 

Green scalloped 12-piece dinnerware set with gold trim12 pieces
Lenox French Perle Scallop Ice Blue

Price: $237
Dimensions (in.): Various

No matter what you're serving this holiday, this gorgeous, green scalloped stoneware will bring just the right amount of festive vibes.

Four pastel colored gingham napkinsPack of 20
Meri Meri Gingham

Price: $8.25
Dimensions (in.): Not available

Gingham, scalloped, and pastel?! These 3-ply paper napkins hit on every trend and are perfect when snacking on appetizers. 

White ceramic dessert stand with bunny base1,000+ purchased this month
La Jolie Muse Dessert Stand

Price: $28
Dimensions (in.): 8.3 x 8.3 x 3.5

Serve up some sweets on this simple but adorable dessert stand, all held together by a rabbit's feet. Too cute!

Pink glass bunny figurinesSet of two
Glass Easter Bunny Figurines

Price: Was $26.99, now $24.99
Dimensions (in.): 7.28 x 7.28 x 3.14

Keep these glass Easter bunnies scattered throughout your dining table when it comes time to eat. They'll make a perfect accompaniment to the serving plates.

Six vintage glass gobletsSet of six
Yungala Vintage Wine Glasses Set

Price: $54.99
Capacity (fl. oz.): 10

Go a little retro and keep things classy with the help of fancy goblets. Plus, they're dishwasher safe!

Handblown Glass Vase in pink with scalloped topFive colors
Handblown Glass Vase

Price: $35
Dimensions (in): 10 x 6.69 x 6.3

For a statement equally as gorgeous as your bouquet of tulips, this handblown art deco glass vase will look beautiful at the center of the table.

Hopping around town for a few more goodies? You'll love the adorable Target Easter buys that start at just $5. If you're going for more of a rustic charm, this year's Walmart Easter decor ideas will bring the farmhouse vibes straight to your home. 

