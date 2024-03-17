We found the best Amazon Easter decor that will make your holiday tablescape pop from just $9

We‘ve scoped out gorgeous Amazon Easter decor that will elevate your dining experience this holiday, from as little as $9.

While it's easy to get sucked into kitschy finds, Amazon's selections take a sophisticated route with elegant accents, glass accessories, and vintage details.

If you're ready for Easter table decor ideas that will wow your visitors, we’ve gathered our favorite finds from Amazon, and talked to interior designers for their festive styling tips.

When weighing Easter decorating ideas, think of a color scheme. There are plenty of pastels to choose from, of course, but make sure your dopamine decor is consistent and your tableware and textiles match one another.

Jennifer Allen, micro wedding specialist and officiant at Just Elope, recommends putting emphasis on delicate accents, like textiles.

"Elevate your setup with linens that align with your theme," she says. "Layering lace or natural linens can add a touch of texture. Ensure your dinnerware complements the overall design, whether it's vintage, modern, or classic."

We‘re partial to Amazon's Solino Home Striped Linen Napkins in primrose yellow and playing up the springtime vibes with Amazon's Laolitou Green Table Runner, to pinpoint a couple of items we’re loving in the Real Homes office.

Jennifer Allen Micro wedding specialist Jennifer Allen, a micro wedding specialist, CEO, and officiant at Just Elope LLC, has a superpower: stripping away the stress of one of the most memorable moments of a couple’s new life together by planning the most luxurious intimate wedding in as little as 24 hours. Who better to guide us than someone who's done it herself? She also appeared on Love Is Blind and wrote #RelationshipGoals.

Enjoy some of our favorite Amazon Easter decor picks. Anything scalloped always has a place at our table.

