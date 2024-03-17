We found the best Amazon Easter decor that will make your holiday tablescape pop from just $9

We‘ve scoped out gorgeous Amazon Easter decor that will elevate your dining experience this holiday, from as little as $9.
While it's easy to get sucked into kitschy finds, Amazon's selections take a sophisticated route with elegant accents, glass accessories, and vintage details.
If you're ready for Easter table decor ideas that will wow your visitors, we’ve gathered our favorite finds from Amazon, and talked to interior designers for their festive styling tips.
Shop Amazon Easter decor
When weighing Easter decorating ideas, think of a color scheme. There are plenty of pastels to choose from, of course, but make sure your dopamine decor is consistent and your tableware and textiles match one another.
Jennifer Allen, micro wedding specialist and officiant at Just Elope, recommends putting emphasis on delicate accents, like textiles.
"Elevate your setup with linens that align with your theme," she says. "Layering lace or natural linens can add a touch of texture. Ensure your dinnerware complements the overall design, whether it's vintage, modern, or classic."
We‘re partial to Amazon's Solino Home Striped Linen Napkins in primrose yellow and playing up the springtime vibes with Amazon's Laolitou Green Table Runner, to pinpoint a couple of items we’re loving in the Real Homes office.
Jennifer Allen, a micro wedding specialist, CEO, and officiant at Just Elope LLC
What to shop
Enjoy some of our favorite Amazon Easter decor picks. Anything scalloped always has a place at our table.
12 pieces
Price: $237
Dimensions (in.): Various
No matter what you're serving this holiday, this gorgeous, green scalloped stoneware will bring just the right amount of festive vibes.
Pack of 20
Price: $8.25
Dimensions (in.): Not available
Gingham, scalloped, and pastel?! These 3-ply paper napkins hit on every trend and are perfect when snacking on appetizers.
1,000+ purchased this month
Price: $28
Dimensions (in.): 8.3 x 8.3 x 3.5
Serve up some sweets on this simple but adorable dessert stand, all held together by a rabbit's feet. Too cute!
Set of two
Price:
Was $26.99, now $24.99
Dimensions (in.): 7.28 x 7.28 x 3.14
Keep these glass Easter bunnies scattered throughout your dining table when it comes time to eat. They'll make a perfect accompaniment to the serving plates.
Set of six
Price: $54.99
Capacity (fl. oz.): 10
Go a little retro and keep things classy with the help of fancy goblets. Plus, they're dishwasher safe!
Five colors
Price: $35
Dimensions (in): 10 x 6.69 x 6.3
For a statement equally as gorgeous as your bouquet of tulips, this handblown art deco glass vase will look beautiful at the center of the table.
