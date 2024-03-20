7 Easter wreath ideas that are perfect for spring

Our designers love these simple and sweet Easter wreath ideas

Three cute Easter wreath ideas. One green leafy wreath with daisies and blue flowers on it and three candles in the middle of it, on a dark brown wooden table with two pieces of paper next to it, in front of a white wall with paneling, one pastel colored egg wreath hanging on a white wall with a marble side table underneath it with white, pink, and white candles, eggs and rabbit decorations on it, with a branch of egg and rabbit decorations above it, and a white iron chair outdoors with a blue throw draped over the top of it and a bunny shaped LED wreath on it, with a white floral tablecloth to the left of it and an ornate garden shelf, a tree, and hedges behind it
(Image credit: Lights4Fun)
Easter wreath ideas have to be one of the easiest ways to bring the holiday into your home. All you have to do is hang your preferred decoration up to immediately switch up the vibe.

We've chatted with design experts to find out what they recommend for Easter wreath ideas. Twinkling lights, dried flowers, and pastel shades are just some of the recommendations we're swooning over.

If you're looking for spring home decor ideas you can add and remove quickly but still will add serious drama, wreaths are a wonderful way to go.

Easter wreath ideas we're in love with

Whether you're looking for spring mantel decor ideas or spring porch ideas, Easter wreaths work well in both of these.

Our designers have suggested specific products throughout, so we have scouted these out wherever possible. 

The prices below were correct at the time of publishing this article. 

1. Reach for rustic

A dark brown twine oval shaped Easter egg with three pastel eggs and feathers at the bottom and a pale pink ribbon tied at the top hanging it up against the white paneled wall

(Image credit: We Love Seasons)

For a more understated yet charming aesthetic, consider a rustic-inspired Easter wreath for a cottagecore decor look.

“Start with a base of grapevine or burlap, then adorn it with elements like natural twigs, feathers, and dried botanicals,” suggests Nina Lichtenstein, principal designer and founder of Nina’s Home Design.

From here, Nina also says you can integrate wooden accents such as mini birdhouses, nests, or bunny figurines (these Whaline Bunny Cut-Outs from Amazon are perfect for crafting) for a whimsical touch. 

“This cozy wreath will infuse your home with warmth and nostalgia,” she adds.

2. Pick cute eggs

A pastel colored egg wreath hanging on a white wall with a marble side table underneath it with white, pink, and white candles, eggs and rabbit decorations on it, with a branch of egg and rabbit decorations above it

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

One of the key hallmarks of Easter is sweet eggs (both edible and decorative), and they look so beautiful when laid out on a wreath.

“This is one of the most unique wreaths because it's highly customizable,” says Ivo Iv, design expert and founder of Decor Home Ideas. "In this wreath design, plain colored or speckled Easter eggs are added around the wreath to add some flair.”

If you’d like to DIY an Easter wreath, Ivo says you can use faux or natural twigs and vines such as eucalyptus (such as the FUGZAUD two pack of artificial eucalyptus leaves from Amazon for easy annual reuse). From here, you can customize the color of the eggs to fit your theme and preference.

Alternatively, you can always grab a premade wreath, such as the bright and beautiful Current Easter Egg Wreath from Walmart.

A circular egg wreath with pastel colored eggs adorning it in green, light blue, pink, and purple shades, and pink berry twine decorations wrapped around itMultiple uses
Lights4fun Pastel Egg Wreath

Size (in.): H14 x W13.5 x L4
Made from: Plastic
Price: $30.99

This is the same wreath pictured above. It's making us want to hunt down some chocolate mini eggs.

A multicolored egg wreath with woven eggs in pale yellow, brown, orange, blue and green shadesIndoor use only
Threshold Egg Wreath

Size (in): H14 x W14 x L3.35
Made from: Textured material
Price: $15

Spring doesn't always have to be about pale colors, as this bold Target Easter decoration proves.

An Easter egg wreath with yellow, white, peach, and mint colored eggs around it, as well as twine wrapped around itBestseller

Easter Egg Wreath

Size (in.): H16 x W5 x L16
Made from: Rattan, polyfoam
Price: $17.98

Combine Nina's rustic idea and Ivo's egg idea together with this speckled wreath in sugary pastels.

3. Choose a seasonal shape

A gray wall with a bunny head shaped gold wreath hung on it with green grass and pink and purple flowers around it

(Image credit: Ginger Ray)

Wreaths don’t just have to be circular shapes, you know. The joy of Easter wreaths is you can choose playful shapes in seasonal motifs.

“Try unexpected shapes like rabbits or flowers, blending modernity and nature to add feel and interest,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

You could either craft these yourself with twine or go for one already shaped. We think this Vgia Easter Wreath which is Amazon’s Choice is the epitome of spring.

4. Find fab florals

A green leafy wreath with daisies and blue flowers on it and three candles in the middle of it, on a dark brown wooden table with two pieces of paper next to it, in front of a white wall with panelling

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

If you’re searching for Easter wreath decor ideas to last the whole season, choosing stunning florals will increase the longevity of your decorations.

Nina says, “Opt for pastel hues like soft pinks, lavender, and baby blues to evoke a sense of freshness and renewal. You could also incorporate seasonal flowers such as tulips, daisies, and hydrangeas for a truly enchanting display."

You could also add touches of greenery and delicate ribbons (this Offray Ribbon from Walmart is so cute) for an extra dose of charm.

A green leafy circular wreath with yellow lemons and white and lemon daisies dotted around itNo assembly required
Northlight Lemons and Daisies Floral Wreath

Size (in.): H20 x W20 x D3
Made from: Plastic
Price: $47.99

We think this wreath could also work as summer home decor, thanks to the fresh citrusy lemons on it.

A dark green metal spring wreath with white flowers and eucalyptus leavesHigh quality
White Flower + Eucalyptus Iron Wreath

Size (in.): D24
Made from: Iron
Price: $148

Go for a more subtle take on Easter decor with this elegant spring wreath from Anthropologie's spring range.

A floral wreath with lavender, yellow, and bright pink daisy flowers and pink, yellow, and purple eggs around it, as well as light green leavesShaping needed
Llzl Easter Wreath

Size (in.): H20 x W20 x D4
Made from: Plastic, foam
Price: $29.99

This full-bodied wreath is filled with pretty flowers and Easter eggs. Hang it on your front door for a real seasonal statement.

5. Try crochet decorations

A silver ribbon wreath with colorful crocheted decorations, with a pink bunny, yellow and green easter eggs, white flowers with blue leaves, and a butterfly with yellow and blue flowers next to it

(Image credit: Future / Eve Smallman)

For those who are looking for easy spring DIY ideas, you could always try crocheting your wreath.

“If you have the skills, you can make the wreath and customize it to your liking or try ready-made designs,” says Ivo. "Once the season is over, you can clean and store the wreath and wait for next season to use it again, or gift it to a friend.”

You can either crochet the whole wreath, or crochet Easter decorations like the ribbon wreath pictured above, made by staff writer Eve Smallman's mom, and place them on a ready-made base.

Want to try this? We love this dreamy pastel Studio Sam Yarn Set from Amazon.

6. Bring in beautiful lights

A white iron chair outdoors with a blue throw draped over the top of it and a bunny shaped LED wreath on it, with a white floral tablecloth to the left of it and an ornate garden shelf, a tree, and hedges behind it

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

You might be planning some Easter dinner hosting, and adding gorgeous lights to your Easter wreaths can create a beautiful ambiance.

Ivo explains, “It may seem unconventional, but adding some LED lights around your wreath could transform the whole design of the wreath and even the outlook of your home.”

He suggests either going for LED colors complementing the wreath’s design or going for a welcoming atmosphere with warm yellow string lights

These Tenmiro LED Lights from Amazon can turn all the colors of the rainbow and have over 54,000 five-star reviews.

7. Go for a one-sided design

An egg shaped twine wreath with green leaves wrapped around it and pastel colored pink, blue, and yellow eggs layered at the bottom of it hanging on a white chair in front of a white table with decorations

(Image credit: Lights4Fun)

Go for an elegant, understated Easter wreath by picking one with just one side of embellishment (we have this Threshold Bunny Wreath from Target in our baskets and it's a perfect example).

Artem explains, “Choosing wreaths with one-sided flowers or decor will add a refined touch to your Easter design.”

If you’re making a spring wreath last minute, this is an easy way to save time while still maintaining a polished finish.

An egg shaped twine wreath with green leaves wrapped around it and pastel colored pink, blue, and yellow eggs layered at the bottom of itHandcrafted
Lights4Fun Easter Egg Wreath

Size (in.): D11.5
Made from: Plastic
Price: $29.99

Place this wreath indoors or outdoors to show you're ready for an egg-citing time this Easter.

A circular dark brown branch wreath with green leaf foliage and pastel colored eggs adorning the lower edge of itSturdy base
National Tree Company Egg Wreath

Size (in.): D16
Made from: Plastic
Price: $19.99

We are loving Target Easter decor, and this wreath in particular is subtle yet stylish.

A light wooden beaded wreath with green leaves, light green, blue, and pink eggs and yellow flowers decorating the bottom of itOdorless
Tempus Easter Wooden Bead Wreath

Size (in.): H14.57 x W13.39 x D3.54
Made from: Wood, plastic
Price: $24.99

Amazon shoppers say this Easter wreath is well-made and lasts for years to come.

With these creative Easter wreath ideas, you can transform your home into a welcoming sanctuary that celebrates the beauty and joy of the season. 

“Whether you prefer a classic floral arrangement or a whimsical display, there's a wreath style to suit every taste and decor scheme,” Nina finishes by saying.

You can carry on decorating your home for this holiday by shopping these Walmart Easter decor buys that start from $4.

