What we're shopping in the Pottery Barn Valentine's Day collection this February

Chocolates are nice and teddies are snuggly, but the Pottery Barn Valentine's Day line is truly what we're eyeing this February.

Whether it's a cozy accessory for the couch or festive serveware for the dinner table, the collection of lovey-dovey accessories undeniably deserves a place in shopping carts.

If you're thinking pink for the romantic season, there are plenty of feminine touches to add to your abode. The adorable buys also make great Galentine's Day gifts, so if you need something for your best friend, you've struck gold.

Pottery Barn Valentine's Day collection buys

What to shop

If you’re in need of hosting essentials or craving a pop of something sweet in your entryway, we’ve got just the thing, dear shopper. One of our favorite home decor stores has certainly delivered, and we have a feeling you'll fall head over heels for Pottery Barn’s sweet Valentine's buys.

Other 2024 Valentine's Day decor

Naturally, Pottery Barn isn't the only retailer ringing in Cupid's holiday. We think you're going to be sweet on these collections, too:

Just so you know, Target is going old-school with plenty of vintage-inspired decor, while World Market has tableware essentials nailed — its exclusive gold and pink enameled serving stand is adorable.

If you’re making treats for the big day or have a romantic, candle-lit dinner in the works, you'll need the proper types of cookware to execute the menu. Don't forget to spend some time out of the kitchen once you're done.