What we're shopping in the Pottery Barn Valentine's Day collection this February

Pink and white heart shaped pillows on neutral chair
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
Chocolates are nice and teddies are snuggly, but the Pottery Barn Valentine's Day line is truly what we're eyeing this February. 

Whether it's a cozy accessory for the couch or festive serveware for the dinner table, the collection of lovey-dovey accessories undeniably deserves a place in shopping carts.

If you're thinking pink for the romantic season, there are plenty of feminine touches to add to your abode. The adorable buys also make great Galentine's Day gifts, so if you need something for your best friend, you've struck gold.

Pottery Barn Valentine's Day collection buys

What to shop

If you’re in need of hosting essentials or craving a pop of something sweet in your entryway, we’ve got just the thing, dear shopper. One of our favorite home decor stores has certainly delivered, and we have a feeling you'll fall head over heels for Pottery Barn’s sweet Valentine's buys. 

A double-sided red and white heart blanketPolyester + acrylic
1. Heart Jacquard Knit Throw Blanket

Price: $99
Dimensions (in.): 50 x 60

Snuggle up with your sugar in this cozy, double-sided red and ivory heart blanket. Movie night, anyone?

Two small heart-shaped marble vases100% natural marble
2. Handcrafted Marble Heart Trays

Price: $24.50
Dimensions (in.): D3.5 x W4 x H1.25

If you are expecting some jewelry as a gift this year, prepare for its arrival with this elegant, marble heart-shaped tray. It's the sweetest nightstand accessory. 

Red and white heart printed napkinsSet of four
3. Painted Hearts Napkins

Price: $40
Dimensions (in.): 20 sq

Complete your Galentine's Day setup with adorable napkins to bring the whole tablescape together. Machine wash in cold water.

Three faux fur heart shaped pillowsThree colors
4. Cozy Teddy Faux Fur Heart Shaped Pillow

Price: $40
Dimensions (in.): W16 x H15

Faux fur pillows made a statement during the holiday season, so might as well keep the trend going for Cupid's big day.

Champagne flutes with small red dotsSet of four
5. Confetti Celebration Flutes

Price: $79
Capacity: 9oz 

Cheers to a sip of something bubbly! This festive flute is perfect for a toast on a romantic occasion. 

Red and white heart serving platterFair trade
6. Painted Hearts Serving Platter

Price: $59.50
Dimensions (in.): D11.25 x W16

We adore this sweet serving platter and the delectable contents that will soon rest upon it, but we particularly love that the stoneware is dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe.

Other 2024 Valentine's Day decor

Naturally, Pottery Barn isn't the only retailer ringing in Cupid's holiday. We think you're going to be sweet on these collections, too:

Just so you know, Target is going old-school with plenty of vintage-inspired decor, while World Market has tableware essentials nailed — its exclusive gold and pink enameled serving stand is adorable.

If you’re making treats for the big day or have a romantic, candle-lit dinner in the works, you'll need the proper types of cookware to execute the menu. Don't forget to spend some time out of the kitchen once you're done.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

