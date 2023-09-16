The best hosting essentials that will ensure repeat guests

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Realhomes. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's all in the details, folks. The best hosting essentials will trick your guests into believing you're preparing a meal à la Carmy Berzatto from The Bear.

Filling your dining table with cozy details and asking Alexa to shuffle a fun playlist is half the battle according to food writer and culinary entrepreneur, Jonah Reider, who writes Food & Wine's bi-monthly Supper Club column and founded Pith.

"It has so much more to do with how you welcome [guests] into your space rather than what you’re welcoming them with," he tells Real Homes.

For the adventurous souls hosting a party in a small apartment, there are a few non-negotiables in Reider's eyes: A pitcher of something delicious at the ready upon friends' arrival, great tunes, and of course, the proper lighting. Don't be afraid to let candles give off a golden-hour glow.

"They add all of this rich, highly dynamic light and make whatever you’re serving look beautiful," Reider says.

As you dip into the world of entertaining at home, make sure to have a few essentials that can carry you from season to season and across cuisines. Here are a few of our favorite selections.

The best hosting essentials for year-round gatherings

Why you can trust Real Homes Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Having your work crew over for a bite? Reuniting with your college roommates? No matter what you're serving or what you're celebrating, these staples are a must for social butterflies.

Should you really want to crank hosting duties into high gear, Reider recommends picking a style of dishes or sets and building it over time.

Not that your party is complete, it's time to start planning your next occasion! For the early risers among us, check out these beloved brunch hosting essentials. Please save the sleepyheads a side of bacon.