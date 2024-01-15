World Market Valentine's Day entertaining picks from $8 are perfect for your sweet tablescape makeover

We're sweet on the World Market Valentine's Day collection, and after a peruse of the adorable finds, we're preparing for a sweet gathering. Trust us, once you're done browsing, you'll be sending out brunch invites. 

It's hard to believe that Cupid's celebration is already almost here, but we assure you that cute accents and fun dinnerware will make you all the more excited for February 14 and the boxes of chocolates that come with it. 

Whether you're preparing a meal for two or getting the Galentine's Day decor nestled around your abode, turn your attention toward the World Market selections for a few finds you'll be crushing on now and forevermore.

One of our favorite home decor stores, World Market, doesn't skip a beat when it comes to holiday offerings. Our favorite finds from the retailer will take your Valentine’s Day tablescape game to a new level, and an adorably pink one at that.

"In terms of decorating, it's all about the details and putting in the extra effort to do a little something for [loved ones] to make them feel this way," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey

If you're hosting Galentine's for your single pals, or planning something solo with your sweetheart, keep a festive vibe on the table and stick to a particular theme throughout your home. 

You can add a few backdrop accessories elsewhere, like heart-shaped balloons — this makes for a fun photo opp, particularly on Galentine's Day, according to Chantelle. And don't forget to send your favorite people home with a little treat, be it homemade goodies or florals.

What to shop

So, where do these fantastic pink table ideas begin? Right this way.

Red and white heart-shaped salad platesSet of two
Red And White Heart Shaped Salad Plate

Price: $17.98
Dimensions (in.): L8.07 x W7.48

No matter what you're munching on this Valentine's Day, get Cupid's stamp of approval with these earthenware heart dishes. But do keep in mind that they're hand wash only.

An old-fashioned class with four small heart decalsHand wash only
Red Heart Inlay Double Old Fashioned Glass

Price: $9.99
Capacity: 14oz

The trend of the season: old-fashioned glasses with sweet decals. Our hearts have been completely won over by this adorably sweet find. 

Two-tier pink serving stand with a gold trimExclusive
Gold And Pink Enameled Serving Stand

Price: $29.99
Dimensions (in.): D11.5 x H12

Give all the sweets you've whipped up or bought from the bakery (no judgment) a well-deserving display courtesy of this elegant two-tiered pink and gold masterpiece. 

Red and white heart mugsHand wash only
White And Red Heart Mug

Price: $15.98
Capacity: 14.05 oz

Chocolate, candies, and cookies are part of the Valentine's Day experience, but how are you supposed to enjoy them without a sip of some coffee or tea? It's next to impossible. Might as well throw in heart-shaped mugs to complete the look. Twist our arms!

World Market's glass dot bud vaseFour colors
Glass Dot Bud Vase

Price: $7.47
Dimensions (in.): D2.75 x H5.6

No table is complete, especially on Valentine's Day, without florals. We love this bobbled glass little number with a bunch of pink dried bunny tails.  

Enameled heart coffee spoons in gold with pink handlesSet of four
Enameled Heart Coffee Spoons

Price: $16.99

Stir your almond milk and sugar together with this adorable heart-shaped, pink spoon. We're so enamored, we might keep this out on the reg for our early-morning cup of Joe. 

