World Market Valentine's Day entertaining picks from $8 are perfect for your sweet tablescape makeover

We're sweet on the World Market Valentine's Day collection, and after a peruse of the adorable finds, we're preparing for a sweet gathering. Trust us, once you're done browsing, you'll be sending out brunch invites.

It's hard to believe that Cupid's celebration is already almost here, but we assure you that cute accents and fun dinnerware will make you all the more excited for February 14 and the boxes of chocolates that come with it.

Whether you're preparing a meal for two or getting the Galentine's Day decor nestled around your abode, turn your attention toward the World Market selections for a few finds you'll be crushing on now and forevermore.

A post shared by World Market (@worldmarket) A photo posted by on

One of our favorite home decor stores, World Market, doesn't skip a beat when it comes to holiday offerings. Our favorite finds from the retailer will take your Valentine’s Day tablescape game to a new level, and an adorably pink one at that.

"In terms of decorating, it's all about the details and putting in the extra effort to do a little something for [loved ones] to make them feel this way," says designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey.

If you're hosting Galentine's for your single pals, or planning something solo with your sweetheart, keep a festive vibe on the table and stick to a particular theme throughout your home.

You can add a few backdrop accessories elsewhere, like heart-shaped balloons — this makes for a fun photo opp, particularly on Galentine's Day, according to Chantelle. And don't forget to send your favorite people home with a little treat, be it homemade goodies or florals.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey Social Links Navigation Designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks and must-haves with her followers.

What to shop

So, where do these fantastic pink table ideas begin? Right this way.

The most romantic day of the year is approaching, and you'll want to be properly prepared for the celebration of love. The Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor collection has everything you could want for the season: cute trinkets, festive serveware, and more.