Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor is perfect for a Galentine's celebration

The new Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor has set our hearts aflutter, and we're not afraid to admit it was love at first sight.

From sweet home accessories to adorable dinnerware staples, the pastel pink dream is delicate and feminine. With such festive finds, we personally have no choice but to assume duties for 'Galentine' — celebrating friends — ahead of February 14.

As you get ready to ring in Cupid's favorite day of the year, check out these Galentine's Day decor picks and just try not to gush over them. But we'll warn you: it's next to impossible.

Explore Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor

Hosting essentials have had a pink makeover, and you certainly won't hear us complain about it. Anthro's new Valentine's Day decor selections particularly lend themselves to an early-morning gathering so we'll use this collection drop as an opportunity to give our brunch hosting essentials a Valentine's Day remix.

Those Anthropologie juice glasses are a hot commodity right now, so let's put 'em to good use with Galentine's in mind.

"To make a Galentine's Day celebration feel extraordinary at home, I recommend putting together a fun activity for guests and personalizing your decor to make it look one-of-a-kind," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions. "Small touches add up to create a big impact. I love leaning into the Valentine's Day's kitsch and nostalgia factor for more dramatic decor ideas."

Cameron recommends topping off floral arrangements in bows and heart-shaped balloons with a sweet tablescape. We have a feeling these selections will do the trick.

Cameron Forbes Social Links Navigation Event Planner, Founder of Forbes Functions Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.

Sending friends home with goody bags? We've rounded up the perfect Galentine's Day gifts your loved ones will absolutely adore, from heart-shaped waffle makers to Sweethearts-inspired candles and everything in between. And you might feel inclined to snag a treat or two for yourself in the process.