Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor is perfect for a Galentine's celebration

The new Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor has set our hearts aflutter, and we're not afraid to admit it was love at first sight.
From sweet home accessories to adorable dinnerware staples, the pastel pink dream is delicate and feminine. With such festive finds, we personally have no choice but to assume duties for 'Galentine' — celebrating friends — ahead of February 14.
As you get ready to ring in Cupid's favorite day of the year, check out these Galentine's Day decor picks and just try not to gush over them. But we'll warn you: it's next to impossible.
Explore Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor
Hosting essentials have had a pink makeover, and you certainly won't hear us complain about it. Anthro's new Valentine's Day decor selections particularly lend themselves to an early-morning gathering so we'll use this collection drop as an opportunity to give our brunch hosting essentials a Valentine's Day remix.
Those Anthropologie juice glasses are a hot commodity right now, so let's put 'em to good use with Galentine's in mind.
"To make a Galentine's Day celebration feel extraordinary at home, I recommend putting together a fun activity for guests and personalizing your decor to make it look one-of-a-kind," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions. "Small touches add up to create a big impact. I love leaning into the Valentine's Day's kitsch and nostalgia factor for more dramatic decor ideas."
Cameron recommends topping off floral arrangements in bows and heart-shaped balloons with a sweet tablescape. We have a feeling these selections will do the trick.
Dishwasher safe
Price: $54
Capacity: 48 oz
No matter what you're pouring — juice, water, or something bubbly — expect a little splash of love with this handmade lavender find.
Handblown glass
Price: $16
Capacity: 17.5 oz
Cheers to the Valentine's Day edition of the viral Anthro juice glasses. Each holiday sees different staples get the glass treatment, and we're lovin' the lips and "xo" for February. Keep in mind, it's suitable for cold drinks only.
Dishwasher and microwave safe
Price: $24
Dimensions (in.): D10
No matter what you're whipping up for your Galentine's Day brunch, this sophisticated floral plate will serve plenty of Instagram-worthy snaps thanks to its vintage touch.
Anthro exclusive
Price: $24
Dimensions (in.): H5.5 x D3.5
What Galentine's Day table is complete without a few florals? Show how much you love the holiday's signature colors with this hand-painted stoneware.
Handwoven
Price: $24
Dimensions (in.): D13.7
Keep the cute vibes coming with a heart-shaped pale pink placemat that brings the whole look of the table together and keeps things neat.
Dishwasher safe
Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): H0.75 x D8.5
This rosy pink addition to the table is perfect for holding sweet treats such as macaroons or pieces of chocolate, and Valentine's Day is certainly not complete without chocolate.
33-hour burn time
Price: $22
Capacity: 8.8 oz
Though we're fond of home fragrances, an unscented selection is perfect for the center of the table when it's this cute. We're absolutely swooning over the glossy, red finish.
Three sizes
Price: $20-$36
Dimensions (in.): H2.25 x L2 (micro), H3 x L2.5 (mini), H3.5 x L4 (small)
Christmas might be over, but you can hang this heart-shaped ornament from the greenery you currently have on display in your home.
Three sizes
Price: $20-$48
Dimensions (in.): H1.25 x D3 (small), H1.5 x D4 (medium), H2 x D5.25 (large)
Ideal for holding plants and succulents, this lovey, dovey selection is the perfect touch to your Valentine's Day decor.
Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.
Sending friends home with goody bags? We've rounded up the perfect Galentine's Day gifts your loved ones will absolutely adore, from heart-shaped waffle makers to Sweethearts-inspired candles and everything in between. And you might feel inclined to snag a treat or two for yourself in the process.