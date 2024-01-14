We love Paris Hilton's Walmart cookware for Valentine's Day baking — and it's all under $50

The Paris Hilton Walmart cookware collection is practically a requirement for Valentine's Day baking. Were you really going to decline a heart-shaped bunt for the holiday? We didn't think so.

The hotel heiress and reality star has embarked on a new chapter with her Walmart line, much to shoppers' surprise and pleasure. A vast majority of the culinary products come highly rated, at 4.5/5 stars or higher. We found a few customer favorites you can snag just in time for February 14.

While you're in the midst of finding Galentine's Day decor picks and preparing a romantic tablescape for that special someone, Paris Hilton's kitchen collection will help all of your confectionary needs come true this February. Plus, unsurprisingly, all of the goodies come in Paris and Cupid's signature color.

What to shop

The best type of cookware does the job well and makes a statement, just like Paris' Barbiecore fantasy. From pink pans to a heart-shaped knife set, Paris' Walmart cookware line is everything you'd expect from her. The selections below are the ones to opt for if you're planning on making sweets for your sweetie.

4.9/5 stars Paris Hilton Premium Nonstick Heart Shaped Fluted Pan Visit Site Price: Was $36 , now $24.97

Capacity: 9.5" The pan looks good, the cake tastes good, and the materials will make you feel good. This heart-shaped find comes complete with clean ceramic nonstick coating and is made without PFAS, PFOA, PFOS, and PFTE. Bonus? You can put it in the dishwasher.

Eight demitasse cups Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker Shop at Walmart Price: $9.97

Capacity: 1L/34oz Sweets aren't complete without a cup of coffee. Brew up something satisfying in this eye-catching, heart-stopping French press. The mesh stainless steel coffee filter keeps the beans from spilling and the stay-cool handle protects your hands from heat.

Also in black Paris Hilton 7-Piece Cooking Utensils Set Shop at Walmart Price: $45.99 The luxe and sturdy set includes tools that are resistant up to 400° Fahrenheit. They're made from silicone and safe for non-stick cookware. Oh, and they're pretty in pink and gold.

Dishwasher safe Paris Hilton 3-Piece Ceramic Bowl Set Visit Site Price: $24.99

Dimensions (qt.) 0.5, 1, and 1.5 Ideal for prepping, mixing, serving, and storing, this pink trio can help with just about anything you need in the kitchen.

Take the seasonal baking a step further and incorporate it into your Galentine's Day event. The pros insist a baking sesh is the perfect bonding experience, and it provides plenty of Instagrammable foodie moments, especially thanks to Paris' pink buys.

"Whether you provide icing and sprinkles to decorate sweet treats, sets of stationary for guests to write Valentine's Day cards with, or blooms for a DIY floral bouquet bar, all of these ideas keep guests engaged and enjoying the party," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions.

"Not only do these activities provide a beautiful backdrop for your event," Cameron adds, "but guests head home with a keepsake, reminding them of the evening."

Heart-shaped cakes from Paris' pink pans will do the trick, if you ask us.

