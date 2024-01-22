The Le Creuset Valentine's Day drop will set your heart aflutter — new finds from $23

Feast your eyes on the gorgeous new Le Creuset Valentine's Day selections — perfect for your romantic celebrations.

Each year, the cookware line delivers new Cupid-approved releases, and 2024 has gifted shoppers with heart-shaped finds and coveted pastel hues to brighten up your kitchen counter and tablescape.

Whether you're sorting the brunch menu for Galentine's Day, a celebration with friends, or playing with one-pot recipes for a romantic dinner for two, the beloved cookware line is serving plenty to love. There won't be any judgment here if you keep these sweet finds in circulation well past February 14.

Swoonworthy Le Creuset Valentine's Day drops

Event planner Cameron Forbes says, "Small touches add up to create a big impact."

Don‘t we know it! That’s why we're indulging in heart-shaped stylish dinnerware sets and cooking pans when entertaining this February. It is the most romantic time of the year, after all, and Le Creuset completely understood the assignment.

"Remember to style your food and beverage as decor as well," Cameron adds.

These cuties from the latest Le Creuset drop will certainly do the trick and we reckon they're destined to become your new favorite hosting essentials.

So, what's in your shopping cart? One of everything? We can't say we blame you. If you're rounding out your table with festive serveware, the World Market Valentine's Day collection will gladly fill in the blank spaces. The pink serving stand is practically begging for cupcakes.

Need some help in the decor department? Target Valentine's Day decor is embracing retro looks for the 2024 celebration: think ceramic pink Christmas trees with a romantic twist. Meanwhile, Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor offers a sweet, feminine aesthetic that will send hearts racing with its cute picks.