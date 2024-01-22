The Le Creuset Valentine's Day drop will set your heart aflutter — new finds from $23

Feast your eyes on the gorgeous new Le Creuset Valentine's Day selections — perfect for your romantic celebrations.
Each year, the cookware line delivers new Cupid-approved releases, and 2024 has gifted shoppers with heart-shaped finds and coveted pastel hues to brighten up your kitchen counter and tablescape.
Whether you're sorting the brunch menu for Galentine's Day, a celebration with friends, or playing with one-pot recipes for a romantic dinner for two, the beloved cookware line is serving plenty to love. There won't be any judgment here if you keep these sweet finds in circulation well past February 14.
Swoonworthy Le Creuset Valentine's Day drops
Event planner Cameron Forbes says, "Small touches add up to create a big impact."
Don‘t we know it! That’s why we're indulging in heart-shaped stylish dinnerware sets and cooking pans when entertaining this February. It is the most romantic time of the year, after all, and Le Creuset completely understood the assignment.
"Remember to style your food and beverage as decor as well," Cameron adds.
These cuties from the latest Le Creuset drop will certainly do the trick and we reckon they're destined to become your new favorite hosting essentials.
Hand wash only
Price:
Was $44, now $33
Dimensions (in.): D11 x L13
Cheese board ideas get a romantic remix thanks to this delightful, lovable heart-shaped find.
Dishwasher safe
Price:
Was $30, now $22.50
Dimensions (in.): W8 x L9
Eat your heart out with these festive finds in Cupid's favorite colors: red (Cerise) and Matte Sugar Pink. The pink shade is currently out of stock online, but visit your nearest Le Creuset store to check local availability.
Three colors
Price: $42
Dimensions (in.): Not available
Coffee tastes better when it's being sipped from an adorable heart mug and saucer set. Pass the sugar, please.
Four colors
Price: $150
Dimensions (in.): W10 1/2 x L14
The Heart Skillet has looks (obviously) and promises quality thanks to the enameled cast iron features.
Three colors
Price: $40
Capacity: 4oz
We can't think of a reason not to season your meal with heart-shaped salt and pepper shakers, especially on February 14.
4.8./5 stars
Price: $30
Dimensions (in.): D5
Lay greasy spoons to rest on this pink, Barbiecore find. Though it comes in five shades, we're partial to Shell Pink.
So, what's in your shopping cart? One of everything? We can't say we blame you. If you're rounding out your table with festive serveware, the World Market Valentine's Day collection will gladly fill in the blank spaces. The pink serving stand is practically begging for cupcakes.
Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.
Need some help in the decor department? Target Valentine's Day decor is embracing retro looks for the 2024 celebration: think ceramic pink Christmas trees with a romantic twist. Meanwhile, Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor offers a sweet, feminine aesthetic that will send hearts racing with its cute picks.