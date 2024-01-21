Target Valentine's Day decor is peak vintage vibes and we're embracing the retro, romantic look

Vintage is in, so why not let Target Valentine's Day decor selections play into the popular trend?

Target Valentine's Day decor including a red ceramic bird, a pink nostalgic Christmas tree, and a heart gingham red and white pillow on a background of sweethearts
(Image credit: Target)
Jump to category:
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Target Valentine's Day decor is chock-full of throwback styles that give us all the warm and fuzzies, and a few fun flashbacks to boot. 

If you appreciate sweet somethings from yesteryear, take a step back in time with the retailer's retro-inspired selections in honor of February 14. The time period in question might be long gone, but interior designers insist everything old is new again. 

Since vintage is having a renaissance in 2024, you might as well embrace the trend for Galentine's Day (a celebration of friends) or dinner with your sweetheart, right? With items this adorable, we promise you won't find the task challenging. 

A post shared by Target (@target)

A photo posted by on

Fall in love with Target Valentine's Day decor

Target, one of our favorite home decor stores, truly outdoes itself with the variety of offerings it has to help make your abode feel like a warm hug. It just so happens that vintage is particularly "in" these days, as evidenced by Target's slew of new arrivals.

"I love leaning into the Valentine's Day's kitsch and nostalgia factor for more dramatic decor ideas," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions.

Speaking of decor ideas, designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey is all about taking an idea and running with it, vintage or not. 

"Go for a theme and match the decorations to it," she says. "This always turns out great for matching outfits and group photos [on Galentine's Day]. This will bring the entire occasion together, as your girls will love a matching situation."

No word on whether or not your honey will appreciate the matching outfits as much as your best friends, but they'll certainly welcome a little nostalgia in the name of Saint Valentine. Dig out those hosting essentials and start compiling a Target wish list ahead of your celebrations.

Cameron Forbes
Cameron Forbes

Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey
Chantelle Hartman Malarkey

Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks and must-haves with her followers. 

What to shop

Ready for the lovey-dovey throwback selections? We're certainly infatuated with the new releases below, and have a feeling you'll be, too. 

A checkered red, white, and pink heart throw pillowSensory friendly
Valentine's Day Knit Checkered Hearts Pillow

Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): L16 x W10

Cupid and Granny Squares combine to create the perfect cushy couch accent ahead of February 14. The knit design and faux fur trim will make you feel warm and cozy, just like the holiday itself. 

A red and white gingham heart shaped pillow with a fur trim100% cotton exterior
Shaped Woven Gingham Heart Throw Pillow

Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): L16 x W14.5

For Valentine's Day with a '50s flair, anything Gingham will do the trick. We'll be placing this cute little number on our bed this February. 

Red ceramic bird for Valentine's DayCeramic material
Spritz Valentine's Ceramic Love Bird

Price: $5
Dimensions (in.): H3

And this little ducky went straight into the Real Homes team cart because we can't stop cooing at how incredibly adorable it is. It's giving us granny vibes in the best way possible and will definitely be making the cut for our holiday tablescape.

Red woven heart-shaped wreathIndoor use
Threshold Artificial Woven Heart Wreath Red

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H16.25 x W15.75

A woven trinket that looks like a handmade gem from the '80s, this heart-shaped wreath has captured ours. Why not give your apartment door a little extra love this season?

Ceramic pink, red, and white Christmas trees for Valentine's DaySet of three
Miss Valentine Miniature Nostalgic Ceramic Tree

Price: $59.99
Dimensions (in.): H4.1

Everyone's favorite ceramic Christmas trend is getting a pink and red makeover this February, and truth be told, we couldn't be happier about it. 

Jute flag garland with red heartsJute material
National Tree Company 6' Red Hearts Jute Garland

Price: Was $21.99, now $16.49
Dimensions (ft.): 6

For something simple and sweet, look no further than this rustic heart garland that makes for a lovely kitchen addition to during Cupid's holiday.

Pink and blue plaid table runnerMachine washable
C&F Home Love Struck Plaid Valentine's Table Runner

Price: $29.99
Dimensions (in.): W13 x L72

For a tablescape with a country charm, this plaid pink and blue table runner will look just as sweet as the goodies placed atop it.

Pink heart shaped mug and saucerTwo colors
Miss Valentine Ceramic Candy Heart Mug & Saucer

Price: $29.99
Capacity: 18 oz

The classic Valentine's Day candy gets the mug treatment, and we're ready to sip some tea from the pretty-in-pink kitchenware. 

Rainbow heart-shaped neon lightTabletop placement
Valentine Lit Neon Sign Rainbow Heart

Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H9 x W7.5 x D3.38

This neon light screams '90s and we'd be more than willing to transport ourselves to the coolest decade around to get our hands on one of these.

Shop by section

What'd we tell you about variety? Shop for all of your February 14 essentials by browsing Target's festive sections:

If you're still prepping ahead of Cupid's big day, the World Market Valentine's Day collection has terrific entertaining picks, while the Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor includes adorable, playful accents to sprinkle throughout your house before guests' arrival.

Danielle Valente
Danielle Valente
Content Editor

Pleasure to meet you! I'm Danielle, a content editor at Real Homes who loves scoping out interior trends. I've specialized in lifestyle writing and editing for 10 years with a focus on events, food, and books, among other areas. When I'm not working, I'm usually cooking, reading, or searching for a new project for my apartment.

Latest

SPONSORS