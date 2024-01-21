Target Valentine's Day decor is peak vintage vibes and we're embracing the retro, romantic look

Target Valentine's Day decor is chock-full of throwback styles that give us all the warm and fuzzies, and a few fun flashbacks to boot.
If you appreciate sweet somethings from yesteryear, take a step back in time with the retailer's retro-inspired selections in honor of February 14. The time period in question might be long gone, but interior designers insist everything old is new again.
Since vintage is having a renaissance in 2024, you might as well embrace the trend for Galentine's Day (a celebration of friends) or dinner with your sweetheart, right? With items this adorable, we promise you won't find the task challenging.
Fall in love with Target Valentine's Day decor
Target, one of our favorite home decor stores, truly outdoes itself with the variety of offerings it has to help make your abode feel like a warm hug. It just so happens that vintage is particularly "in" these days, as evidenced by Target's slew of new arrivals.
"I love leaning into the Valentine's Day's kitsch and nostalgia factor for more dramatic decor ideas," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions.
Speaking of decor ideas, designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey is all about taking an idea and running with it, vintage or not.
"Go for a theme and match the decorations to it," she says. "This always turns out great for matching outfits and group photos [on Galentine's Day]. This will bring the entire occasion together, as your girls will love a matching situation."
No word on whether or not your honey will appreciate the matching outfits as much as your best friends, but they'll certainly welcome a little nostalgia in the name of Saint Valentine. Dig out those hosting essentials and start compiling a Target wish list ahead of your celebrations.
Cameron Forbes is the visionary founder of Forbes Functions, where exceptional event planning meets the pulse of New York City. She specializes in creating bespoke experiences for her clients.
Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, a.k.a. the Lifestyle Alchemist, is an interior designer, photographer, home chef, hosting expert, and blogger who shares lifestyle and homes ideas, hacks and must-haves with her followers.
What to shop
Ready for the lovey-dovey throwback selections? We're certainly infatuated with the new releases below, and have a feeling you'll be, too.
Sensory friendly
Price: $10
Dimensions (in.): L16 x W10
Cupid and Granny Squares combine to create the perfect cushy couch accent ahead of February 14. The knit design and faux fur trim will make you feel warm and cozy, just like the holiday itself.
100% cotton exterior
Price: $20
Dimensions (in.): L16 x W14.5
For Valentine's Day with a '50s flair, anything Gingham will do the trick. We'll be placing this cute little number on our bed this February.
Ceramic material
Price: $5
Dimensions (in.): H3
And this little ducky went straight into the Real Homes team cart because we can't stop cooing at how incredibly adorable it is. It's giving us granny vibes in the best way possible and will definitely be making the cut for our holiday tablescape.
Indoor use
Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H16.25 x W15.75
A woven trinket that looks like a handmade gem from the '80s, this heart-shaped wreath has captured ours. Why not give your apartment door a little extra love this season?
Set of three
Price: $59.99
Dimensions (in.): H4.1
Everyone's favorite ceramic Christmas trend is getting a pink and red makeover this February, and truth be told, we couldn't be happier about it.
Jute material
Price: Was $21.99, now $16.49
Dimensions (ft.): 6
For something simple and sweet, look no further than this rustic heart garland that makes for a lovely kitchen addition to during Cupid's holiday.
Machine washable
Price: $29.99
Dimensions (in.): W13 x L72
For a tablescape with a country charm, this plaid pink and blue table runner will look just as sweet as the goodies placed atop it.
Two colors
Price: $29.99
Capacity: 18 oz
The classic Valentine's Day candy gets the mug treatment, and we're ready to sip some tea from the pretty-in-pink kitchenware.
Tabletop placement
Price: $15
Dimensions (in.): H9 x W7.5 x D3.38
This neon light screams '90s and we'd be more than willing to transport ourselves to the coolest decade around to get our hands on one of these.
Shop by section
What'd we tell you about variety? Shop for all of your February 14 essentials by browsing Target's festive sections:
