Target Valentine's Day decor is peak vintage vibes and we're embracing the retro, romantic look

Target Valentine's Day decor is chock-full of throwback styles that give us all the warm and fuzzies, and a few fun flashbacks to boot.

If you appreciate sweet somethings from yesteryear, take a step back in time with the retailer's retro-inspired selections in honor of February 14. The time period in question might be long gone, but interior designers insist everything old is new again.

Since vintage is having a renaissance in 2024, you might as well embrace the trend for Galentine's Day (a celebration of friends) or dinner with your sweetheart, right? With items this adorable, we promise you won't find the task challenging.

Fall in love with Target Valentine's Day decor

Target, one of our favorite home decor stores, truly outdoes itself with the variety of offerings it has to help make your abode feel like a warm hug. It just so happens that vintage is particularly "in" these days, as evidenced by Target's slew of new arrivals.

"I love leaning into the Valentine's Day's kitsch and nostalgia factor for more dramatic decor ideas," says event planner Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions.

Speaking of decor ideas, designer Chantelle Hartman Malarkey is all about taking an idea and running with it, vintage or not.

"Go for a theme and match the decorations to it," she says. "This always turns out great for matching outfits and group photos [on Galentine's Day]. This will bring the entire occasion together, as your girls will love a matching situation."

No word on whether or not your honey will appreciate the matching outfits as much as your best friends, but they'll certainly welcome a little nostalgia in the name of Saint Valentine. Dig out those hosting essentials and start compiling a Target wish list ahead of your celebrations.

What to shop

Ready for the lovey-dovey throwback selections? We're certainly infatuated with the new releases below, and have a feeling you'll be, too.

Shop by section

What'd we tell you about variety? Shop for all of your February 14 essentials by browsing Target's festive sections:

If you're still prepping ahead of Cupid's big day, the World Market Valentine's Day collection has terrific entertaining picks, while the Anthropologie Valentine's Day decor includes adorable, playful accents to sprinkle throughout your house before guests' arrival.