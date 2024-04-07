Pollen season is back — here's how to keep your springtime allergies in check at home, according to pros

Spring has sprung, and unfortunately, so has the pollen season. Itchy eyes, a runny nose, and other pesky hay fever symptoms are a result of what's happening outside, but it's equally important to pay attention to what's going on inside.

Our design and air quality experts reveal the simple steps to take in your abode to avoid aggravating your springtime allergies. With a few adjustments to your routine, it won't feel so draining to stop and smell the flowers.

From opting for the best cleaning supplies on shelves to investing in the proper aids, here's what the pros suggest.

It's pollen season: how to avoid symptoms in your home

If you'd rather not keep the Kleenex so close, take the proper steps in your cleaning routine, bedtime routine, and beyond to avoid pollen season buildup at home — it doesn't mesh well with those spring home decor ideas.

1. Use silk pillowcases

(Image credit: Getty Images/Liudmila Chernetska)

Even if you're tucking into the best bedding and snoozing on the most comfortable pillows, you'll never get a solid night's sleep breathing in pollen.

Next Homeware uncovered research via Allergy UK and discovered that the one place pollen is most likely to be transferred is your pillow. A simple switch from your typical cotton selections to silk, which has natural hypoallergenic properties, could make a difference and ease those springtime allergies.

2. Create a proper entryway

(Image credit: Oak Furnitureland)

Small entryway trends are not only eye-catching and welcoming, but they're a necessary buffer, particularly when pollen season is at its peak.

"Create a stylish entryway near any external doors where shoes and outerwear can be removed and stored," says Jen Nash, head of design at Magnet. "This will prevent pollen from being brought far into the home. Functional solutions like coat racks and shoe benches can keep the area organized."

Pro tips for decluttering a small entryway are a step in the right direction. Invest in pieces like SONGMICS Shoe Rack from Amazon, separate outwear with a clothing rack, and keep accessories like umbrellas tucked away.

Jen Nash Social Links Navigation Head of Design at Magnet Jen Nash is the head of design at Magnet, a renowned kitchen brand. She has expertise in countertops and cabinetry and is an industry expert.

3. Seal your windows

(Image credit: Wood Works Brighton)

"Make sure the windows and doors around your home are sealed properly, this will prevent pollen from entering," Jen adds.

XFasten Transparent Door and Window Weather Stripping Tape on Amazon will close up gaps, but believe it or not, your curtain panels will do plenty of work, too, according to Jen.

"Hanging curtains or blinds over your windows provides an additional barrier against pollen. Choose a tightly woven fabric such as linen to effectively block pollen particles from entering."

4. Keep up with your HVAC system

(Image credit: Getty Images/Prathan Chorruangsak)

"Regular care and maintenance of your HVAC system is important to avoid build-up, keep critical components clean, and provide a healthy, pollen-free environment for your family," says Tony Abate, vice president and chief technology officer at AtmosAir Solutions.

This means ensuring the filters for your heating, air conditioning, and ventilation are free of any debris that can affect your springtime allergies. Plus, we have a guide for how often to change your air filters, just so you know!

Tony Abate Social Links Navigation Certified indoor environmentalist A certified indoor environmentalist, Tony Abate is the vice president and chief technology officer at AtmosAir Solutions. He specializes in HVAC, air quality testing and environmental analysis. His prior experience icnludes testing and designing air purification solutions for the US Army, JP Morgan Chase, Norwegian Cruise Lines, school districts, professional sports teams, and Fortune 500 companies.

5. Invest in an air purifier

(Image credit: IKEA)

Invest in one of the best air purifiers (and air-purifying plants) to keep things fresh in your abode.

Place the air purifier in the rooms where you spend the most time," says Peter Mann, CEO and founder of Oransi. "Often, this is a bedroom. Consider features such as whether the unit goes completely dark so it doesn't disturb your sleep."

Additionally, you'll want to opt for one with HEPA filters, particularly when pollen season is in full swing.

"HEPA filters capture the smallest of particles and pollen," Peter adds. "Ensure the air purifier has sufficient air flow for your room size. Look for the CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) and associated room size coverage. CADR represents the volume of clean air that the air purifier can produce. To see certified room coverages by model go to the EnergyStar.gov website."

Peter Mann Social Links Navigation CEO and founder of Oransi Peter Mann is the CEO & Founder of Virginia-based Oransi, a leading electric motor technology company with a clean energy mission known for its efficient, intuitive, and reliable products for consumers, schools, organizations, and businesses. He also is the Chair of the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers’ Air Cleaner Council.

6. Vacuum effectively

(Image credit: Valeriy_G/Getty Images)

Yes, this is a major vacuum hack to prevent hay fever, so make sure you're cleaning accordingly and using a machine with a HEPA filter. Have a look at the best vacuum cleaners to buy in 2024 — robot, cordless, handheld, and more — all tried and tested.

7. Clean regularly

(Image credit: Carol Yepes/Getty Images)

While yes it's hard to resist spring cleaning hacks, don't just dust and scrub seasonally. Make sure you are regularly sprucing up around the house, particularly if you have pets, since you're likely to bring home pollen at any point when you leave the house.

Now that you have the indoor situation squared away, get ready to spend more time outdoors. The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is here, and you'll want to shop these awesome small backyard discounts before items are out of stock.

