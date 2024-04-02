The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 — shop our favorite small backyard discounts

The holidays are months away, but The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 will give you a little taste of the retail rush in April.

Since you're likely sprucing up around the house and beyond, what better opportunity than a month-long savings event to get your outdoor sanctuary in tip-top shape?

Have your small backyard ideas handy and get ready to bring your dream space to life. When's the BBQ?

All about The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024

Perhaps you're ready to start scrubbing with the best patio cleaners. Or maybe you're looking to take your aesthetics up a notch with the best small patio furniture. Whatever the case might be, The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 is offering plenty of generous deals.

"This event is our way of helping doers make the most of the spring season," Billy Bastek, executive vice president of merchandising for The Home Depot, said in a statement.

From April 4 to April 28, the retailer is unveiling new discounts daily in store and online while supplies last, so make sure to stay vigilante when searching for necessities. (Relaxing lounge chairs count as necessities, in case you were curious.)

What to shop

Exclusive Elevated 2' x 4' Cedar Garden Bed Shop at The Home Depot Price: Was $149 , now $129

Dimensions (in.): 45-1/2 x 24 x 32



*Savings from April 4-17* Ideal for those who love container gardening or aren't working with much space, this durable, naturally rot-resistant garden bed is the perfect natural yet modern complement to the florals you'll plant this spring. Stainless steel SmartTemp™ 22" Charcoal Kettle Grill Shop at The Home Depot Price: Was $399 , now $299

Dimensions (in.): 40.55 x 32.01 x 29.88



*Savings from April 18-28* A small yard doesn't mean you need to sacrifice big BBQ taste. This grill is perfect for foodies who aim for perfection: the push button electronic ignition and patented technology that allows you to set a desired cook temperature will personalize your results.

Weather-resistant Park Pointe 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set Shop at The Home Depot Price: Was $499 , now $399

Dimensions (in.): Various



*Savings from April 4-17* Summon those warm weather vibes courtesy of this wicker patio set that's perfect for tight squeezes. It comes complete with a loveseat, two chairs, a coffee table, and light-blue cushions to pull the look together.

FAQs

How long is The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale?

From April 4 to April 28, The Home Depot will unveil savings across all areas, including outdoor furniture, grills, power equipment, etc. While the main emphasis is prepping your outdoor area for the warm weather, you can still enjoy savings on Home Depot's home decor and organizational items.

What's included during The Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale?

From tools and appliances to lawn care and patio must-haves, the Home Depot Spring Black Friday Sale 2024 offers savings virtually across the store. Here are a few categories to shop throughout the month:

Ready to take things al fresco? You are certainly not alone. Get some creative inspo courtesy of our outdoor spring decor ideas.