This TikTok laundry bag hack is a game-changer for dorm dwellers

One of the most painful parts of living in campus accommodation for me was doing the laundry. We didn't have a washing machine in our flat, so I'd have to go down five flights of stairs, across the road, and to the shared laundry station, all while lugging my laundry hamper. This was not the vibe.

While scrolling through TikTok I spotted the laundry hack of putting it all in one bag and washing at a cold temperature, and I so wished I'd known about it when I was in dorms. I've asked cleaning experts about the pros and cons.

As well as this, I've also picked out the perfect laundry bags for trying it, in case you do want to give it a go yourself.

What is the TikTok laundry bag hack?

This hack is all about making the chore of laundry easier, with you putting all your laundry in one big, washable bag before placing it in the washing machine. You can also place laundry cleaning supplies like a pod inside the pocket.

“This keeps your clothes contained, reducing the chances of losing small items like socks or underwear, and the transfer from washer to dryer becomes easy,” says Daniel Brown, cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners.

Pros of the TikTok laundry bag hack

One of the major reasons why this is a game-changer is because it’s super convenient.

“On one hand, the laundry bag prevents small items from being mislaid in washing, and on the other hand, it speeds up and facilitates moving clothes from the washer to the dryer,” Daniel says.

Because of this, not only is it a great hack for those in dorms, but for those with families with lots of smaller items.

If you give it a go, Daniel advises using a good, breathable mesh bag that allows proper water and detergent flow. He also advises not using it for heavy clothes with stains.

“This hack will work more for lightly soiled clothes, delicates, or small loads rather than a full week's worth of laundry,” he says.

Cons of the TikTok laundry bag hack

While having all your laundry in one place can be useful, it might not make sense if you’re only washing clothes once a week.

“While I can see the benefits of it, I think it only makes sense if you’re washing a lot of clothes regularly, like every other day,” explains Alex Varela, cleaning expert and manager of Dallas Maids. “As you can see in the TikTok hack, the bag is filled less than 25% of its full capacity.” If you do try this hack, make sure not to overload the bag.

It’s also worth noting that clothes washed inside a mesh bag might not get as thoroughly cleaned as when they are free to move about in the washer.

“Water and detergent may not fully penetrate the fabric because the bag gets in the way, and that would be a problem when washing heavily soiled items,” adds Daniel.

Shop laundry bags

Lightweight Brightroom Backpack Laundry Bag Shop at Target Size (in.): H29 x W15.25 x L15.25

Made from: Polyester

Price: $12 This neutral laundry bag is versatile and chic. The soft straps on will be gentle on your back, while the cute mesh insert is perfect for storing detergent. It's also an amazing price! Five size options available Kimmama Delicate Bra Washing Mesh Bags Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H1 x W24 x L24

Made from: Polypropylene

Price: $11.98 for three If you do have delicates you need to wash, you can put them in a separate bag like this one on a separate cycle. The material is wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and can prevent your clothes from piling or deforming. Three color options LoveShackFancy Essential Laundry Backpack Shop at Pottery Barn Size (in.): H31.25 x D16

Made from: Recycled polyester

Price: $54.50 For those looking for a laundry bag that's pretty and practical, this Pottery Barn dorm essential is a fab choice. It's so cute that you can hang it up in your apartment and dorm and it will add to the decor, rather than take away from it.

For those looking for ways to speed up laundry, this trick is worth trying in your dorm room or even at home.

Want to carry on scoping out more cleaning tips from this app? I tried the TikTok couch cleaning hack and found it worked a treat. I’m also a big fan of home reset TikToks.