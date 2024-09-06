How to do a fall reset — 5 easy steps that are approved by designers and cleaners

Fall feels like the perfect time to refresh your home. You can remove all the summer clutter, welcome in cozy shades, and create an inviting space perfect for nesting in.

I've asked interior designers and cleaning experts how you can do an official fall reset, from donating unnecessary items to refreshing your fabrics. These are all easy to do and won't take longer than a day overall, so you can take a weekend date to get your home in order.

If you're looking to clean your home ahead of the days getting cooler and the nights drawing in quicker, these tips and tricks are worth trying.

1. Refresh your fabrics

(Image credit: Kathy Kuo Home)

One of the easiest ways to make your home look suitably seasonally is by swapping in key fabrics.

“A fall decor refresh is all about cozy textures and a color palette inspired by the beauty of nature this time of year,” explains Kathy Kuo, interior designer and founder of Kathy Kuo Home. “One of the first things that I always do is swap out the pillows and throw blankets on my sofa.”

She continues, “A cozy cashmere throw blanket paired with pillows in chunky knit pillowcases, and even distressed leather pillowcases, really set the mood for the season.”

While you can jump on fall trends to this, I recommend making sure you pick pieces you’ll know you’ll love long-term, so you can refresh them time and time again.

Zip closure VCNY Home Dublin Pillow Shop at Walmart Size (in.): W18 x L18

Made from: Cotton, polyester

Price: $16 I love that this budget-friendly beauty comes with both a pillow and a pillowcase. It comes in eight different colors such as red and taupe, so you could always grab a few and place them around your home to create cozy cohesion. Easy to care for BOURINA Throw Blanket Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W50 x L60

Made from: Acrylic

Price: $19.99 I'm a fan of adding throw blankets to my couch and bed, which not only serve an aesthetic purpose, but a practical one too. This is made from faux cashmere and Amazon shoppers say it's super weighty and soft. Five color options Birch Lane Kennard Reversible Throw Pillow Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H14 x W26

Made from: Leather, cotton

Price: $105 Cowboycore has been one of the hottest interior design trends recently, and this leather pillow is a subtle yet stylish way of bringing this aesthetic in. It also comes in two different sizes, so you can mix and match.

2. Change up dishware and drinks

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

For those looking for fall kitchen ideas, you can also go for different dinnerware and tableware this season.

“I also like to change out my dishware and bar cart accessories for autumn-inspired versions and make sure my bar cart is adorned with a vase of fall foliage,” Kathy says.

She also likes to add plenty of seasonal spirits and garnishes for festive fall cocktail parties with friends.

3. Declutter summer items

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

One of the most important parts of the fall reset is waving goodbye to summer decor.

“To declutter for fall, it’s important to donate summer clothing and decor that you know you won’t want or need for next year,” explains Eliana Coca, cleaning expert and founder of E.C. House Cleaning.

You could donate these to friends and family, host a yard sale, or even give them to secondhand furniture stores such as Goodwill.

4. Give your home a thorough clean

(Image credit: Marlborough Tiles)

Once you’ve got rid of any unnecessary summer items, you can finish off your decluttering process by cleaning your home.

“A clean slate allows you to do a deep clean of the whole home. I recommend cleaning windows inside and out, dusting baseboards, wiping down cabinets, and sweeping under furniture,” Eliana adds.

You can stay on track with scrubbing (especially useful before the festive season!) by following a weekly cleaning schedule.

5. Switch up your home fragrance scents

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

I always recommend switching out home fragrances for new seasons, as they’re a great way to immediately change the vibe in a room.

“Switch home fragrance and candles from floral and citrus in the summer to more fall scents,” suggests Paige Loperfido, interior designer at Decor and More Design Studio.

For example, choose woody and spicy scents that are warm and inviting. For example, the Sweet Water Decor Fall Candle from Amazon has notes of apple, cinnamon, and cloves.

“You can also incorporate greenery and florals with yellow and orange tones that mimic the leaves outside,” Paige adds.

By giving your home a fall reset, you can refresh your home and make it feel welcoming for snuggling in during the colder months.

“A few simple switches create an autumnal retreat without stress or huge expense,” Eliana finishes by saying.

Want to carry on decorating for this season? You can also go for fall bedroom decor and fall doorstep ideas.