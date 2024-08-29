I swear by this sponge for cleaning surfaces in my home — it has changed my life for the better

I love cooking, but what I don't love is having to spend ages cleaning my pots and pans afterward. Thankfully, this isn't an issue for me anymore, as I always have my faithful sponge to hand.

I saw so many people using this sponge on TikTok and I had to try it for myself. Now, I've been using the Scrub Daddy (available on Amazon) for two years now and I can't imagine cleaning without it. I've delved into why I love it, asked cleaning experts why they do too, given top tips for using it, plus picked out other Scrub Daddy favorites people love.

If you're looking for the best cleaning supplies to add to your cupboard or caddy, this sponge is as powerful as it is adorable.

Ergonomic Scrub Daddy Color Sponges Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.88 x W4

Made from: FlexTexture (polymer foam) and ResoFoam

Price: $13.99 for three I have this exact Scrub Daddy set and have only had to buy another box after two years of using the previous sponges. These temperature-controlled scrubbers are scratch-free, odor-resistant, and flexible. I'm a fan of these colorful ones, but you can also get the OG Scrub Daddy from Walmart.

Why I love the Scrub Daddy

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

I bought my first pack of three Scrub Daddies in 2022 and I have only just had to buy a new pack after two years. That's how robust they are.

Even though they're strong, the sponges are great on plates and pots, as they soften up in warm water. This means they don't leave any scratches, making them perfect for use on non-stick pans. I use mine on my Our Place Always Pan and it has kept its coating and looks pristine.

You can also use them with cold water, which allows them to be extra firm. I've used mine on my electric stovetop to remove dirt in this way and it completely removes them with just a few seconds of scrubbing. I'm going to try using it for oven cleaning next and I feel like it's going to work a treat.

“The sponge’s adaptability is part of what makes it such an effective cleaning agent,” says Andriy Neborak, cleaning expert and founder and CEO of Luxury Cleaning NY. “No matter what job you need it to do, the Scrub Daddy can adjust to the task at hand without damaging your surfaces.”

I don't have a dishwasher, so I have to rely on my own elbow grease for getting dirt off plates. Using a Scrub Daddy makes it easy to get sticky stains, old stains (sometimes I don't wash up right away, sorry!), and food stains that have cooked on.

It's not just the kitchen that I use it in — I also use it for cleaning my bathroom. I'll use it on faucets and on my showerheads, along with a strong bathroom cleaner.

It also has a unique texture that’s unlike any other regular sponge. “The Scrub Daddy has texturing that provides an excellent scrubbing action,” Andriy adds. “This unique surface, combined with its abrasive side, provides a powerful cleaning action, but one that won’t scratch surfaces.”

Top tips for using the Scrub Daddy

(Image credit: Future PLC / Eve Smallman)

For best results, make sure to pair up the Scrub Daddy with a mild cleaning solution. I use it with the Mrs Meyers Cleaning Spray (available from Amazon). “For tougher jobs, pair it with a slightly stronger cleaner,” says Andriy.

It’s also a good idea to switch up the water temperature depending on the surface you’re using. “Remember to use cold water for tough scrubbing tasks and warm water for more delicate cleaning, as this will ensure you get the best performance out of your Scrub Daddy,” explains Muffetta Krueger, cleaning expert and founder of Muffetta Domestic Assistants.

Just like I do, Muffetta recommends not just limiting the Scrub Daddy to your kitchen.” It’s perfect for cleaning sneakers, outdoor furniture, and car interiors,” he says. “Its non-scratch surface means you can tackle almost any cleaning task with confidence.”

If you’re cleaning utensils, you can also move them back and forth through the cute smile on the Scrub Daddy to get into the nooks and crannies of them.

It’s also important to rinse the sponge well after each use and allow it to dry and air out in between. “With this type of care, the Scrub Daddy will last for months,” Andriy adds.

Other Scrub Daddy favorites

Odor resistant Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H13.88 x W4

Made from: FlexTexture (polymer foam) and ResoFoam

Price: $13.99 for three Looking for sponges that will match your pastel kitchen aesthetic? Say hello to the pretty Scrub Mommy, which comes in three cute colors. I've not seen them before as they're an online exclusive, but I've now added them to my cart. Highly-rated Scrub Daddy Sponge Holder Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H6 x W5

Made from: Plastic

Price: $9.98 Give your Scrub Daddy a home with this clever holder that will keep your new best friend safe and secure. It's non-slip, has non-rotating suction cups, and has optimal airflow for easy drying. Durable Scrub Daddy Damp Duster $3.99 at Target $8.15 at Amazon $13.90 at Amazon Size (in.): H2.36 x W5.91

Made from: Foam

Price: $14.23 Our head of ecommerce Annie Collyer has tested this and thinks it's a total game-changer. She says it makes dusting your surfaces so easy and so fast, and it's oh-so-satisfying when you wash the dust away down your drain.

The Scrub Daddy is one tool that has proven to be a game-changer in the world of cleaning.

“It’s not just a sponge — it’s a versatile, durable, and highly effective cleaning tool that has earned a place in many homes and professional cleaning kits alike,” Muffetta finishes by saying.

Want to see more of my cleaning must-haves? I also love the Swiffer PowerMop which has revolutionized polishing my floors.