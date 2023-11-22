Spotted on Vogue's socials, Paris Hilton’s heart-shaped Walmart knife set will make the cut in your kitchen — it's under $50

Paris Hilton’s heart-shaped Walmart knife set isn’t something that I expected to have on my wishlist this year, but here we are. In a recent YouTube video that Paris did with Vogue, I spotted that she had it in the background of her kitchen, and when I looked it up I was thrilled to find out it’s part of her range with Walmart (see the full collection on Paris Hilton's Walmart brand page).

Paris Hilton is known for being a ‘00s icon, thanks to her fabulous outfits and iconic phrases such as ‘that’s hot’ and ‘sliving’. She also did her own cooking show with Netflix called Cooking With Paris, where she invited celebrity guests to her home to cook up tasty treats — including her former assistant Kim Kardashian West. Basically, she knows what she’s doing when it comes to creating something that’s beautiful and brilliant for use in the kitchen.

If you’re looking for the exact knife set in Paris Hilton’s Vogue video, I’ve got you. I’ve found the set, plus picked out a couple of other buys from Paris' Walmart collection that I absolutely love. As well as this, I’ve also found some cute knife sets that are on sale on Walmart’s Black Friday deals page, as Paris’ are lovely but aren’t discounted right now.

Paris Hilton’s heart-shaped Walmart knife set, plus other Walmart products that *are* on sale for Black Friday

If you’ve been looking through small kitchen ideas and have decided that you need a knife block, I’m here for you. I’ve shopped Paris’ knife set, as well as rounding up other Walmart knife sets that are on sale for Black Friday.

Instagrammable 1. Paris Hilton 10pcs Heart-Shaped Stainless Steel Knife Block Set Shop at Walmart Price: $49 This is the same set that you can see in the background of Paris Hilton’s video with Vogue. She has hers placed on a magnetic wooden board, which is a space-saving option for displaying them if the pink heart is too big for your countertop. That being said, I totally am going to find a way to display it on mine. Non-toxic bakeware 2. Paris Hilton Heart Shaped Fluted Pan Shop at Walmart Price: $24.97 If you love baking and you’re looking for a show-stopping pan for your delicious cakes, this adorable heart-shaped one is the answer. Paris bakes with this in the Vogue video, producing a gorgeous cake. It’s also a non-toxic cookware buy, so you can cook safely. If you’re worried about the mold being difficult to clean because of its intricate lines, don’t be — it’s dishwasher safe. It whistles 3. Paris Hilton Stainless Steel Tea Kettle Shop at Walmart Price: $24.97 Shopping for small kitchen appliances? Tea time will be a whole lot cuter with this stovetop kettle, which is adorned with adorable hearts, as well as having a stylish dark pink handle. This kitchen gadget also has a shiny finish, so you can make the whole room shimmer like one of Hilton's infamous outfits. It also comes in an iridescent pearl color with a light pink handle if you want something more subtle.

Walmart knife sets on sale for Black Friday

Want to grab a bargain on a Walmart knife set? These three all have great discounts and will still help you do a great job cooking.

Satin finish 1. Hecef 14pcs Kitchen Knife Block Set Shop at Walmart Price: Was $54.99 Now $38.58 (save $16.41) at Walmart This is the same cute pink color as Paris Hilton’s set, but it’s slightly cheaper right now and it comes with four extra pieces, plus a sharpener. The block is stain-resistant, so you can place it by your stovetop without any fear. If the pink shade isn’t your thing, it also comes in a cheerful yellow and a modern black. Shoppers' favorite 2. The Pioneer Woman 14pcs Stainless Steel Knife Block Set Shop at Walmart Price: Was $69 Now $59 (save $10) at Walmart I know, I know — this is slightly more expensive than Paris’ set. It is a Walmart bestseller though and has over 400 five-star reviews, with shoppers saying that they’re sharp, lightweight, and easy to clean. The elegant cream shade has to be my favorite, but there is also a choice of seven other patterns and colors, including a very cottagecore floral style. Rust-resistant set 3. McCook 26pcs Black Knife Set Shop at Walmart Price: Was $84.99 Now $49.99 (save $40) at Walmart Sometimes you just can’t go wrong with a knife set that’s simple but incredibly effective, and that’s what this one does. As well as coming with a variety of fundamental knife shapes and sizes, it also comes with two sets of measuring spoons. If the black shade is too basic for you, the dark brown handle set is very mid-century modern.

Whether you go for Paris Hilton's cute knife block or one on sale, Walmart is a great place to shop if you're looking to sharpen up your kitchen tool game. It also has lots of deals on homewares and kitchen goods for Black Friday, so this is one of the best times to shop there.

Now that you've shopped Paris Hilton's 'so hot' cookware line, you might be wondering how else you can get the celeb look in your kitchen. Designers love Olivia Rodrigo's quiet luxury kitchen, which has plenty of details that are easy to copy in rentals.