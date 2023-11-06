The Paris Hilton kitchen set is pink perfection — and so 'hot'

The 10-piece Paris Hilton kitchen set, and other fun accessories from her Walmart line, will give your counter space a pop of color

Paris Hilton kitchen set being held up by Paris in a blue dress in her pink kitchen
(Image credit: Walmart)
Danielle Valente
By Danielle Valente
published

Your culinary endeavors will get pinkified with the new Paris Hilton kitchen set from Walmart — a "hot" way to prepare even hotter dishes. 

The reality star dabbled with meal prep in Netflix's Cooking with Paris, and she has since remodeled her modern kitchen to include a ballet-slipper-toned palette, one that gives Barbie a run for her money. Given her track record, her latest venture comes as no surprise. 

If you are in search of the best types of cookware, Paris will prove to you that anything is better with a little bubblegum pink. 

Check out the Paris Hilton kitchen set at Walmart

The Be an Icon by Paris Hilton home collection has something all foodies will appreciate: a non-stick ceramic cookware set—which includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.3-quart Dutch oven, and four pan protectors—a heart-shaped knife block collection, and microwave popcorn popper, to name just a few items. You can consider these goodies small kitchen must-haves with a large helping of luxe. 

"For me, I really wanted to make cooking in the kitchen more fun because all the cookware on the market is just so boring and so basic," Hilton told The Hollywood Reporter. "I thought it would be amazing to partner with Walmart to create a really beautiful, pink, girly, glamorous line."

It might be a good time to figure out how to organize kitchen drawers so you can stock up. (Just sayin'.)

Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic™ Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set in pink10-piece set
Paris Hilton Clean Ceramic™ Nonstick Cast Aluminum Cookware Set

Price: $79

Fulfill all of your culinary duties thanks to this clean, ceramic, nonstick, and hot cookware set. It includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch frypan, a 2-quart saucepan with a glass lid, a 4.3-quart Dutch oven with a glass lid, and four pan protectors.

Paris Hilton 4-Piece Cheese Board Set heart shaped with a pink outlineReversible
Paris Hilton 4-Piece Cheese Board Set

Price: $19.97
Dimensions (in.): 13 x 12.6 

With the holidays coming up, you'll no doubt need a place for your brie and gouda, and this reversible bamboo cutting board is it. Sure, it gives off Valentine's Day vibes, but it's so cute and we're here for it. 

Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge in pinkTwo shelves

Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge

Price: Was $59, now $48.47
Dimensions (in.): L11.60 x W8.35 x H11.50

Staying true to her fashion roots, Paris Hilton designed a small thermoelectric mini fridge ideal for the makeup and skincare collection you house by your vanity. It includes a 120V AC cord for home use and 12V DC cord for car or mobile use.

Paris' second drop for her homeware line has gotten shoppers' attention. Here's what the collection consists of:

Can't get enough of Paris Hilton's signature color? This furniture designer's pink loft apartment will give you some creative inspo. 

