Jessica Alba's Nespresso Vertuo is a game-changer for coffee drinkers — and it's on sale for Black Friday

Jessica Alba's Nespresso Vertuo gives the actress and entrepreneur a pep in her step in the wee hours of the morning. Like the star, we could also benefit from a caffeine jolt every now and then — maybe seven.

Whether we're working from home or en route to the office, a cup of Joe is not suggested, it's downright necessary. And if it just so happens that our brew isn't quite as strong as it could be and the froth isn't frothing, well then, our whole day is in jeopardy.

Fortunately, there are quite a few pod coffee makers that are part of retailer-wide Black Friday home deals, including the small coffee maker that stole the Good Luck Chuck actor's heart.

Jessica Alba's Nespresso Vertuo

As evidenced on Instagram, Alba begins her day with a workout, followed by a cup of the good stuff, and topped off with a face mask. But we'll admit, our favorite part of her routine is obviously putting one of the best Nespresso makers to good use. Can you blame us?

Real Homes' staff writer, Beth Mahoney, who uses the single-serve Nespresso Vuerto and reviewed the Grind One coffee maker, insists that the machine is a game-changer. Not only does the quality rival your neighborhood coffee shop, but the machine is compact, cute, and ideal for anyone who is looking for smart ways to maximize countertop space in a small kitchen.

"What’s great about the Nespresso Vuerto is how easy it is to use," she says. "All you have to do is fill up the water tank, pop a pod inside, and press a button. Plus, it heats up really quickly, meaning there’s no need to wait around before you can enjoy your go-to coffee. And, it has a really diverse range of coffee pod options, in a range of sizes, strengths, and styles, there are even cold brew pods to choose from."

What's more, the machine makes both coffee and espresso, so you're able to switch things up at a moment's notice. And the taste is superb, garnering 4.6/5 stars on Amazon. However, do keep in mind that Nespresso pods have to be ordered online, but it's definitely worth the due diligence. (Here's where to buy Nespresso pods, JSYK.) A frother is not available on this particular model, but you can upgrade and order a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother on Amazon.

five finishes Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Shop at Amazon Price: Was $219 , now $153.30 (save $65.70) at Amazon

Other Nespresso products on sale

Like what you see, but not quite convinced this is the best coffee maker for you? Not a problem. Fortunately, Nespresso has plenty of other goodies for all types of caffeine aficionados that might better suit your needs. Research around to see what's brewing and could possibly be a fit for your kitchen.

(Psst: according to our review of The Nespresso Vertuo Plus, the machine is a perfect coffee maker for those who want a quality investment, love a foamy coffee, and don't mind spending a little more on their coffee pods. On the contrary, our review of the Nespresso Pop coffee machine indicates that it's a budget device that over-delivers for the price — and gives you great color options to boot.)

Prices were correct at the time of publication.

Milk Frother included Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine by Breville Shop at Amazon Price: Was $179.95 , now $149.95 (save $30)

Dimensions (in.): D4.3 x W8 x H12.8 Start the day with a single-serve coffee or Espresso cup that takes just 25 seconds to heat up. You'll love the efficiency and compact features of this machine. 30% off Nespresso Lattissima One Original Espresso Machine with Milk Frother Shop at Amazon Price: Was $399 Now $279.30 (save $119.70) at Amazon

Dimensions (in.): D6.1 x W12.8 x H10.5 No need to venture to the café for macchiatos, cappuccinos, and latte macchiatos — they're all available right at your fingertips thanks to this beloved coffee machine. splurge Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine Shop at Amazon Price: Was $649.95 , now $454.30 (save $195.65) at Amazon

Dimensions (in.): For a taste (and look) of your café in the kitchen, this is it. The Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine is ideal for those most passionate about their brews, and definitely a considerable price tag. Three coffee sizes are available, including ristretto, espresso, or lungo, plus step-by-step instructions to make Cappuccinos, Cafe Lattes, Flat Whites, Latte Macchiatos, or even just froth.

What you need to know

It may seem like a simple cup of Joe, but there are a lot of components to take into consideration before splurging on a coffee machine. There are 11 things our reviewer wished she knew about small coffee makers before committing to one machine. Should you be curious about what goes into our process, we've broken down how we test coffee makers. Cheers!

So, you've found yourself a new coffee machine. Lovely! We hope you're enjoying your fresh cups of Java every morning before your team meetings. Make sure to learn how to clean a coffee maker with baking soda so that your cups stay fresh! While you're at it, avoid coffee maker cleaning mistakes at all costs.