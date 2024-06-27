We tracked down Kim Kardashian's coffee maker and it's on sale now, with over 30% off on Amazon

In need of a caffeine boost? Look no further than Kim Kardashian's coffee maker. While you may not have thought to look to Kim for appliance recommendations, her favorite machine checks out.

The Kardashians star took to TikTok to show a glimpse of her morning coffee routine. We were able to track down the exact machine she uses — the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker, available on Amazon — and we know it's a winner not just because of the positive customer reviews, because we have tested and reviewed it ourselves.

We definitely consider Kim's pick to be one of the best coffee makers, so let's delve into everything we love about this device and how to improve your coffee routine.

Check out Kim Kardashian's coffee maker

Love her or hate her, it's no secret that Kim Kardashian is the queen of all things on-trend. From beauty products to her viral brand Skims, she has her finger on the pulse when it comes to items worth making popular, or in her cause sending things viral. The Nespresso coffee maker she has in her kitchen is no exception, and it made our list of the best single-serve coffee makers, too.

Kim shared her morning routine on TikTok, showing the audience how she gets ready for the day. In her video, she shows herself using the Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Maker, our team has reviewed.

Everything we love about the Nespresso Vertuo Plus

We tested this coffee maker at the Real Homes HQ and it quickly ranked as one of the top coffee machines in our list. Millie Fender, our former small appliances editor, says the slimline and sleek coffee maker works well on a small kitchen counter.

This espresso machine is capable of making five-ounce, eight-ounce coffee, and single and double espresso. It comes with a removable 60-ounce water tank and a 10-count used pods container. It's quick too, with a heat-up time of only 15 seconds.

Join our newsletter Get the best home decor ideas, DIY advice and project inspiration straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're a little worried about the environmental impact of pod coffee makers, it will be a relief to know that Nespresso aluminum pods are fully recyclable.

It's loaded with innovative features and the coffee tastes great, too. Millie likes the low-fuss brewing with Nespresso's own take on quality coffee, complete with crema-like foam that's a signature element of the Vertuo line. She rates the undeniably smart technology and says it's nice to only have one button but be able to make a range of different drink sizes.

Highly rated Nespresso Vertuo Plus $138.56 at Amazon $154.27 at Amazon $199.95 at Macy's Price: Was $199.99 , Now $134.95

Size(in.): 5.59D x 16.88W x 12.79H Save over 30% on Kim Kardashian's coffee maker, available from Amazon. We tested the Nespresso Vertuo Plus and loved how easy it is to use and the great taste of the coffee. And we're not the only ones. With a 4.6-star rating and over 5,000 reviews, customers are raving about the convenience and quality.

More celeb coffee makers

There are plenty more celeb-endorsed coffee makers where that came from. Take a look at Drew Barrymore's single-serve coffee maker or Jennifer Lopez’s Keurig coffee maker.

If you're a real coffee pro, baristas and coffee aficinados will love Vanessa Hudgens’ De'Longhi coffee maker for a long-term and solid coffee making investment. There's something for everyone, no matter if you're looking for something small to store on your counter or a high-quality bean-to-cup powerhouse.

Getting a bit warm in the summer? While you can make an iced coffee with the Nespresso Vertuo Plus (simply brew the coffee over ice in a glass) a specialized product may be the better option. We found eight of the best cold brew makers to get through those scorching summer months.