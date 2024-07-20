We found Jennifer Aniston’s coffee machine for a perfect barista-quality cup at home, plus affordable alternatives

Jennifer Aniston has often spoken about her morning ritual, which involves sipping on a good cup of coffee. Of course, Jen throws some collagen and vitamins in, too.

The Friends actress is no stranger to making coffee in front of the camera, as her long-running character Rachel Green poured drinks at their local Central Perk for the first few seasons of the show and at home in real life, she's loving the Terra Keffe Super Automatic Coffee Machine, as seen on her Instagram page.

In it, Jen is seen gleefully using the machine, and all the gear a wannabe barista could ever dream of. We've delved into her exact coffee machine's features, which could arguably be one of the best bean to cup espresso machines, and have tracked down alternatives to suit all budgets.

Jennifer Aniston's coffee machine

Jennifer's coffee maker TK-01 Super Automatic Coffee Machine Shop on Best Buy Price: $895

Size (inches): 17.3D x 10.6W x 14H The touchscreen TK-01 is a chic coffee maker that offers an unrivaled cup of Joe. Made using fresh ground coffee, this is an all-in-one machine that does everything for you simply at the press of a button. This level of luxury would make us all feel like a star! Jen's milk frother Nespresso Aeroccino 3 $73.95 at Amazon $83.95 at Newegg Price: $99 For the true coffee experience at home, you’ll want to invest in a good milk frother. This one froths cold and hot milk at the push of a button, can foam or froth it to your desired consistency. Made from stainless steel and black plastic it heats up to 160 degrees Fahrenheit and can be used alongside any other coffee machine, as well as when making a delicious hot chocolate. Real Homes' alternative pick De’Longhi La Specialistic Espresso Machine Shop at Amazon Price: $429

Size (inches): 11.22D x 14.37W x 15.87H With that hefty cost, no wonder Jen's coffee machine has all the bells and whistles (and she looks so thrilled using it in her gorgeous, sleek kitchen). But for those who need options with a more modest price tag, we have you covered with this De’Longhi machine. It's under half the price of Jen’s, an excellent bean to cup machine and has a built in frother. Grind your own smooth coffee, before finding the perfect temperature for your chosen coffee. It’s sleek, smart and ideal for modern spaces.

The actress has opted for a sleek, black Terra Keffe coffee machine that has a futuristic feel to it, which elevates her modern kitchen with accents of black against the natural wood. The TK-01 Super Automatic Coffee Machine offers a bean to cup experience with the push of a button.

For the traditionalists, why not try out a retro style machine that still boasts all the bells and whistles of the chic contemporary ones too such as the Swan Nordic Espresso Machine or the Smeg Retro Style Coffee Machine.

Smeg also have a bean to cup machine with a built in milk frother too, to recreate more of Jen’s coffee shop at home experience.

If the morning coffee is a family affair then a Gevi filter coffee pot might be the best option, as it stays hot and retails for under $30. Another affordable option that can transform your favourite coffee grounds into brilliant brews is the Ninja Speciality Coffee Maker, that even creates the summer staple, an iced coffee.

Another way to elevate the everyday coffee experience is by investing in a milk frother, similar to Jen. Her Nespresso Aeroccino 3 is a popular choice for creating foam, froth or hot milk by one simple touch of a button.

Quick to heat Electric Milk Frother $43.77 at Amazon Price: $49.99 I like this option as it has a good capacity of 350ml, is easy to operate and can also create hot or cold milk much like Jennifer's more costly option. It offers perfectly steamed milk within minutes and is wear-resistant and made from durable steel to last. Thousands of Amazon customers buy it every month and it's rated 4.3/5 stars, with reviewers often commenting on the perfect, creamy, frothy milk it produces. They also say how quiet it is, with one reviewer revealing they use it at 2am with no disturbance to others in their home.

Another alternative is to invest in a small hand held frother to manually spruce up your coffees, matches and hot chocolates by adding in some extra foam and froth to the regular texture. For under $10, the Zulay Kitchen Frother is a handy choice if you’re looking for speed and ease on a budget.

Want to see more of celebrities favorite kitchen appliances? Look no further than our dive into Reese Witherspoon’s Smeg appliances, Jennifer Garner’s cool KitchenAid espresso maker and of course, those all important dupes too.