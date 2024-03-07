Easy small office upgrades — 7 ways to zhuzh up your WFH space

You may want to bring easy small office upgrades into your space, if your WFH zone leaves you feeling totally uninspired.

We've quizzed designers to find out what they do to zhuzh up this space without having to renovate the whole room. Eye-catching wallpaper and bright lighting are two tricks they keep up their sleeves.

For those searching for small home office ideas which are a breeze to bring in and will have plenty of impact, these are great go-tos.

Easy small office upgrades to try out in your home

Whether you're giving your small office a makeover on a budget or just want quick solutions, these easy small office upgrades are worth a whirl.

Our interiors pros have recommended products throughout, which we have curated great shopping picks for.

1. Declutter the space

It can be easy to let papers, coffee cups and clutter accumulate on your desk when you’re working from home. Removing these will instantly transform this area.

“Once you’ve done this, you can add a set of clear acrylic organizers (we like these Vtopmart Drawer Organizers which are Amazon's Choice),” suggests Tommy Mello, design expert and founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

Tommy Mello is a home improvement and DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service.

He adds, “You can add these on your desk or use them to put everything in the drawer, so all the clutter from your table will just vanish.”

By opting for an acrylic material, you’ll be able to see what you have easily, so you won’t lose your favorite pen again.

2. Bring in mirrors

One of the best ways to make a small office appear bigger is by bringing in mirrors, and they are easy to install, too.

“In small offices, I often use mirrors to reflect natural light, as this adds to the aesthetic and the feeling of space,” says Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder of Arsight.

Artem Kropovinsky is an interior design expert and founder of Arsight.

Simply hang one on the wall opposite a window (this Mercury Row Snell Mirror from Wayfair is a glam choice) to create the illusion of spaciousness.

Shatterproof Wade Logan Arstides Rectangle Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): W30 x L70

Made from: Metal

Price: $205.99 Prop this mirror against the wall or hang it up for a simple yet sleek reflective effect. Beveled George Oliver Dashiya Oval Wall Mirror Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18 x W24 x D0.75

Made from: Wood

Price: $129.99 This can be hung horizontally or vertically, so you can flip it for an easy small office upgrade. HD Glass Suidia White Oval Mirror Shop at Amazon Size (in.): W24 x L36

Made from: Aluminum

Price: $79.99 We love the fact this comes in 11 different style options, so you can pick one which matches your office's design.

3. Opt for modern touches

Create a polished look by choosing modern small office ideas which are sleek and ultra-chic.

“Opt for modern touches like geometric shapes or metallic elements to add sophistication,” says Ricky Allen, interior designer and director at Ever Wallpaper.

Ricky Allen is the interior designer and director of Ever Wallpaper.

He explains, “These effortless updates not only make a striking impression on clients but also promote a more dynamic and innovative working environment.”

For example, this Tangkula Geometric Bookcase from Target has so much space for all your books and files.

4. Glow up with lighting

Beautiful small office lighting ideas are easy small office upgrades, as they’ll zhuzh up both the aesthetic and the functionality.

Tommy explains, “If you work late at night, a desk lamp will stop you straining your eyes, and offset the computer screen’s light so it doesn't give off a harsh glare.”

Some desk lamps can also handily hold stationery, such as this AXX Small Desk Lamp from Amazon.

50 lighting settings White Crown Store LED Desk Lamp Shop at Amazon Size (in.): H16.3 x W4.3 x D1.57

Made from: Aluminum, plastic

Price: $15.98 This lamp is Amazon's bestselling table lamp currently, and with its eye-friendly panel, touch control, and memory function, we can see why. Budget-friendly Mainstays LED Catch-All Base Desk Lamp Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H14 x W5.20 x D5.20

Made from: Metal

Price: $7.88



This is such a classic design and is perfect for adding a pop of color. Plus, the gooseneck is adjustable, too. Highly-rated 17 Stories Kazuhiko Metal Desk Lamp Shop at Wayfair Size (in.): H18.8 x W5.75 x D9.75

Made from: Metal

Price: $33.99



Coming in hot in four shades, you can choose between black, chrome, rose gold, and white for your small office desk.

5. Add a vibrant feature

Make your small office space a more inspiring place to work by adding in a colorful feature.

“Incorporating vibrant wallpaper on one wall or on all the walls can instantly refresh an office,” says Ricky.

We think this Graham and Brown Retro Wallpaper from Target would add a striking look to any workspace.

If you’re renting and can’t do this, you could always opt for wall art prints instead, which you can hang up with damage-free adhesives such as these Command Strips from Amazon.

Artem suggests, “Curate a gallery wall to create an art exhibit you can periodically change up, as an easy small office upgrade.”

You could even bring in vintage storage boxes from secondhand furniture stores to add color and texture.

6. Choose indoor plants

Whether you want to add just a couple or create a tropical vibe, the best indoor plants are easy small office upgrades.

“Bring greenery into your office with low-maintenance indoor plants, as these can brighten the mood and purify the air,” says Artem.

Introducing plants can also infuse a sense of inspiration and uniqueness into the room. We like to dot around succulent plants in offices (these Shop Succulent Plant Packs on Amazon are Amazon’s Choice), as they only need watering once a month.

Air-purifying Costa Farms Peace Lily Plant Shop at Amazon Size (in.): ‎H15 x W8 x L8

Made from: Natural material

Price: $26.05 Peace lilies are a beautiful, elegant choice for small offices, and this one is fresh from the farm. Water once weekly Costa Farms Tall White Bird of Paradise Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H36

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $28.50 Walmart shoppers say this plant is high quality and comes packaged securely, which is always good to know. Easy to grow Costa Farms Tall Pothos Shop at Walmart Size (in.): H10 x W9 x L9

Made from: Natural materials

Price: $19.97 Add some love to your small office with this pothos plant which has adorable heart-shaped leaves.

Easy small office upgrades can also include making it more comfortable to work in your space.

Tommy says, “I recommend finding an adjustable footrest you can put under your desk to support your feet. It brings the floor to you, which is great if you're short and find it hard to lay your feet flat on the ground,” he explains.

We’re stealing this advice and adding this Leermart Foot Rest from Amazon to our carts, as it offers ergonomic support, is easy to clean, and adjusts with four settings.

By adding even a couple of these easy small office upgrades to your space, you can change how you feel about it.

“You do not need a large number of things — just be sure to choose small but impactful upgrades which elevate the look as well as make it easier for you to work in the office,” Tommy finishes by saying.

For those looking for a touch more sparkle power, you also can learn how to make a small office look luxurious.