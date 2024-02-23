How to make a small office look bigger — 7 easy-peasy effective tips

Working out how to make a small office look bigger will make your space feel much more comfortable to work in.

We've spoken with interior designers who all have experience in styling offices to find out what they do when faced with a smaller space. This includes everything from illusion tricks, to clever furniture pieces.

For those looking for small office ideas, making the space look expansive is a key part of making it a stunning place to thrive in.

How to make a small office look bigger

For those re-arranging their small office layouts, you may find it useful to find out how to make appear bigger at the same time, too.

1. Start with a lighter color scheme

If you want to make your small space look airy, bringing in the best colors for small offices is a wise idea.

“Opt for light, neutral colors to enhance the feeling of spaciousness. Soft hues on walls and furniture can visually enlarge the room while adding a touch of elegance,” says Jakecia C. Durham, principal designer and owner at Desired Design.

In terms of specific colors and shades, our experts recommend going for Scandi-style off-white and wooden textures.

“Cream, with its soft and light tone, serves as an ideal base, creating an illusion of spaciousness and enhancing natural light,” says Ana Coddington, lead interior designer at Archival Designs.

She continues, “When you pair it with light wood — like birch or maple — you've got yourself a beautiful match that perfectly complements each other.”

This combo is a game-changer for smaller spaces, providing the perfect balance of light and warmth.

2. Choose multifunctional furniture

In your small office, every single inch of space counts, which is why it’s a good idea to fill it with useful furniture.

“Imagine using pegboard ideas for storage (this Skyfoost Pegboard on Amazon is Amazon's Choice) that also makes a cool visual statement or a desk that has hidden compartments for all your different items,” says Malak Bellajdel, interior designer at Malak Bellajdel.

Jakecia agrees, adding, “You could also get a desk with a pull-out extension for extra workspace (we like this Homsee Home Office Desk on Amazon) or a filing cabinet that doubles as a side table.”

This versatility maximizes functionality while minimizing the footprint of furniture in the room.

3. Change where your work zone is located

This is a useful trick for those who are looking for quick ways to transform their small office.

Malak explains, “Think about placing your work zone so you can see the door without being right next to it, as this will make the room feel bigger right away.”

Once you've worked out how to fit a desk in a small office, Malak recommends choosing a desk that lets you stand or sit during the day. For example, this tall 17 Stories Cylan Adjustable Height Desk on Wayfair would be ideal.



“It changes up the energy and keeps you feeling good,” she adds.

4. Go for a variety of lighting

Brightening up your home office with small office lighting ideas will make the space look brighter, which will in turn make your small office look bigger.

Malak explains, “Lighting is everything! A nice lamp can do wonders, making your office feel warm and cozy.”

Jakecia suggests going for a combination of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a well-lit and inviting atmosphere.

She adds, “Also, consider installing dimmer switches to control the brightness levels based on the time of day and task at hand.”

We like these Bestten Dimmer Switches on Amazon, which come in five different hues so you can coordinate them with the best colors for small offices.

“Pick something that makes you smile and lights up your space in a way that feels just right,” Malak says.

5. Bring in a mirror

One of our favorite ways to make a small room look bigger is by adding a mirror.

Ana explains, “They reflect light, giving the impression of more space than there actually is. For best results, choose large mirrors with simple frames that can easily blend in with your overall design scheme.”

If you'd like to achieve a similar look to the picture above, this Hearth and Hand Wood Framed Mirror from Target would look so stylish in any home office.

You can also experiment with different mirror placements — for example, placing a mirror on the opposite side of a window can reflect the outdoor view and make your office feel bigger.

6. Utilize natural light

As well as bringing in lights, you can also change how big your small office feels by making the most of natural light.

“Instead of relying on artificial lighting, consider adding windows or skylights to bring in more natural light,” Ana explains.

Along with this, you can also rearrange your furniture to allow more natural light to enter your office.

“For example, position your desk near a window or move bulky furniture away from windows to let the light flow freely,” Ana adds.

Natural light is also said to help improve productivity and mood, so it's a win-win for both aesthetics and functionality.

7. Finish with natural elements

Distract from the small size of your space by adding a few of the best indoor plants to your small office.

Jakecia explains, “Bring elements of nature into the home office with potted plants or succulents to improve air quality and add visual interest.”

She recommends choosing easy care house plants that thrive in indoor environments and placing them near windows or natural light sources for optimal growth.

Choose a variety of plants of varying heights to maximize the effect of these. We like this tall Costa Farms Yucca Plant from Walmart, which will also add a fun tropical touch.

Keep these tips in mind when you’re redesigning your small office space and you’re sure to create a place you enjoy being in.

Malak finishes by saying, “I believe a great workspace, even if it’s small, is about creating a spot where you love to be that helps you work better and feel great doing it.”

